Cannabis seeds or marijuana seeds are a powerhouse of vitamins, proteins that boost our immune system and improve blood circulation. They are found in numerous forms, like regular, auto-flowering, or feminized. To flower female plants you will need feminized seeds. These seeds can grow once they begin to germinate or when the root comes out through the seed.

Cannabis seeds like other flowering plants or angiosperms contain all the genetic details that it needs for growth and reproduction. Each plant has its unique characteristics which determine its adult stage. If you are an experienced breeder, you will be able to distinguish different seeds on the basis of smell, power, growth, and vigour. You can visit this website to learn more and buy these seeds.

Specifications Of The Seed

Cannabis is a flowering plant and a member of the family Cannabaceae. A cannabis seed is ovular in shape and has a ridge that runs across the mid part of the seed. The opposite side to the ridge is round and the tips of the seeds are pointed. They are brown in color and almost the size of peppercorns.

Most seeds have brown dots all over the body of the seed, and some are marked with red or yellow. It is a dioecious plant that means the female and male counterparts are separate. In close proximity pollen from the male plant will help to fertilize a mature female plant.

What Are The Nutritional Benefits Of Cannabis Seeds

1. High In Natural Digestive Protein

After around thirty years of research, scientists found that people who consume plant protein as compared to animal protein, have a lower death rate. Plant proteins like in cannabis seeds are easier to process than animal meat. Consuming plant protein reduces our life risk by ten percent.

It is completely natural and has high nutritional value. It is very beneficial for body builders, athletes, weight trainers, and more. Before, it was prohibited many farmers used to feed their farm animals with cannabis or hemp seed mash.

2. Full Of Omega Fatty Acids

Human beings cannot produce Omega 3 and Omega 6 from within and must depend on external sources. Chia, walnut, and flaxseeds are commonly consumed for omega content. However, cannabis seeds rank much higher when it comes to omega fatty acids.

Omega 3 and Omega 6 help the body to regulate blood pressure and monitor inflammatory responses. It can help the body and heart to fight anxiety, depression, and nervousness.It improves eyesight by making our vision clear.During pregnancy consuming Omega 3 and 6 can benefit the child. The baby turns out to be more intelligent, agile, and responsive.

3. Weight Management

You can manage your weight with cannabis seeds. They are a self sufficient snack for adults and youngsters alike. These seeds are high in Vitamins and various minerals. They contain Vitamin E, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron.

Therefore, it will help us to get stronger bones, more iron in our blood and thereby, more haemoglobin.More the mineral content in the body, better the immunity of the individual. It helps to fight common viral and bacterial diseases, and keeps us energetic and active all day.

4. Great For Your Heart

They are very healthy and improve the wellbeing of your heart. These seeds contain arginine and therefore, allows our blood vessels to enlarge and relax. So blood can pass through easily and can reach every part of our body. This reduces the pressure on the heart and monitors the pumping of the heart.

Omega rich foods reduce blood pressure and prevent unnecessary blood clots in the cardiovascular system. Better blood circulation means a healthier life and increased life span. These seeds are even reported to help the heart function while recovering from a heart attack.

Medicinal Value

Medical cannabis seed or medical marijuana is the same plant or seed which is used to treat certain ailments. The medicinal value of this plant is still under research. However, in many states like in the USA, it is legalized for medical purposes.

It is used for Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, Crohn’s disease, autoimmune diseases like HIV, AIDS, or Multiple Sclerosis or MS, dementia. It is also used to deal with eating disorders like anorexia, appetite loss.

Cannabis seeds have Gamma Linoleic Acids that help to balance the functioning of Omega 3 and Omega 6. It improves our reproductive system, skeletal health, and is essential for stronger hair.It improves our metabolism and reduces substances that cause inflammation. It also prevents cell growth and thus takes care of our tissues.

Cannabis seeds are believed to benefit the mental health of a person together with physical improvements. It helps to treat schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy. It helps to alleviate pain, nausea, uncontrollable muscle spasms, and seizures. It is believed to have all the nutritional values that a human body requires.

How to Consume Cannabis Seeds?

Now that you know the multiple health benefits of these seeds, you must know how to consume it. It is very simple, almost like eating nuts. You can have it with your salad, or roast them to eat as a snack. You can consume them in their shelled, raw form.

Another innovative way to consume it is to soak them or boil them in water and strain the juice. You can drink it like a cup of warm tea. It will be best if you remember to roast them before making your special tea.

Since it is a health supplement, you can grind it to make a powder and mix it with milk to create an innovative protein shake. You can even include it in your breakfast with fruits, nuts and other multi grain substances like oats, cornflakes.

Final Words

Marijuana or cannabis seeds are more effective than we know. They are a powerhouse of nutrients, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. It is almost like a mini multivitamin capsule that is completely natural and easy to digest.

However, do take advice regarding the quantity of consumption and know how well it suits your body. Since they are natural, they will help you to detox and relax your senses. So, prepare a tasty protein shake for yourself and boost your energy levels.