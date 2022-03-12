Can You Invest In Parler Stocks?

Have you ever wanted to be a part of the success of a new company before it skyrocketed? Well, with Parler, now might just be your chance.

Investing in a company could be the decision that could change your life. If you go in early, you could very well end up with a lot of money if the company does great. And, from the looks of it, Parler’s still in its development stage, so as far as investing’s concerned – you’re early.

Now, we know that you know what Parler is, and you probably already know how to invest your money wisely, but for those of you that don’t really know what Parler is, what it does, and why you should invest in it – we have something in store.

What Is Parler?

Everyone has a right to free speech, and quite frankly, some social networks infringe on that particular basic human right. However, Parler is not one of those.

Parler is a microblogging and social networking service found in Nashville, Tennessee, back in 2018. According to howtodiscuss, Parler’s particularly popular with conservatives, conspiracy theorists, and far-right extremists, and if there ever was a group of people exercising their right to free speech – it’s those guys.

With that being said, it is safe to assume that they’re delivering on their promise from 2018 that they will be an “unbiased and free speech alternative to larger social media platforms”.

During the mid-2020, Parler rose in fame and popularity, amassing thousands of new users. As of February 2022, Parler’s counting almost a million active users. As for the total number of users, it is estimated that there are about 15 to 20 million of them.

Is Parler A Publicly Held Company?

With the sheer number of users in mind, it would be easy to assume that Parler has taken the company’s business public. However, if you did that – you’d be wrong.

Parler is not a publicly held company. It is still a private company and counting only about 30 employees per the latest information.

As to whether the company’s founders John Matze Jr., Jared Thomson, and Rebekah Mercer, alongside their CEO George Farmer plan to take the company public – no one knows.

There haven’t been any talks considering the company’s IPO (Initial Public Offering), and there aren’t any clues that suggest that they might go public any time soon. There was some commotion back in 2020, but nothing since then.

Can You Invest In Parler Stocks?

No.

You see, when it comes to investing in a company, everyone’s mind goes straight to stocks. That’s perfectly reasonable. Investing in stocks is a pretty good way to make some money – both short and long-term.

However, seeing how Parler is not a publicly-traded company – there are no stocks to invest in. Until the company goes through with their IPO, and that’s assuming that they plan on doing that, you can’t invest in Parler stocks.

Is There Any Other Way To Invest In Parler?

On second thought, there might be a way for you to invest in this platform.

Namely, since the dawn of time, figuratively speaking, there were investors that wanted to help businesses and companies grow whether that company was public or not.

What we’re saying is – there might be a way for you to invest in Parler. However, it won’t be easy.

In order to invest in this company as it is, you would have to get in contact with someone from the company. Whether that’s the CEO or one of the owners – we don’t know. But, if you could get in contact with them and set up a meeting, we’re sure that you could come to an agreement.

There’s one thing you’ll have to keep in mind, though. Since there are no stocks to invest in, you would probably have to invest quite a lot. We’re probably talking about tens of thousands of dollars – if not more.

Companies Similar To Parler That You Can Invest In

Below are some of the public companies that are sort of similar to Parler – although not completely.

Disclaimer – this is not financial advice, nor are we financial advisors. We’re not saying investing in these companies will be a good financial decision. We’re simply saying you could if you wanted to.

TRUTH Social

TRUTH Social is a new-founded, publically traded social media platform founded by none other than Donald Trump.

TRUTH launched only a few days ago, on February 21st 2022, and for the time being, it is only available to users in the United States and Canada. However, there are plans in place for the company to expand their user base by the end of the year.

The platform’s based on the infamous Mastodon, and just like Parler, its priority is allowing its users to exercise their right to free speech.

For now, the only way to invest in TRUTH social stock is by investing in DWAC, but it was announced that the public offering will happen in “the first quarter of 2022.”

Twitter

Twitter is probably the number one place for free speech, although lately, people have been questioning the extent of free speech on the platform – especially after Trump was banned from it.

It’s kind of similar to Parler, although it is much bigger and more popular. But, unlike Parler, Twitter is swarming with leftists.

Twitter stock has been in a steady decline since it hit an all-time high in February 2021 and is now circling around $34.

How To Invest In Company Stocks?

If you’re interested in buying stocks, here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Find an online stockbroker.

Decide which shares you are interested in.

Decide how many shares are you going to buy.

Choose stock order type (limit, market, spread etc.)

Buy the stock.

As you can see, this is a gross oversimplification of the process and should only be treated as a general outline of how to buy stocks. There are still some other things that you’ll want to learn and get familiar with before making an investment.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, you can’t invest in Parler stocks just yet. Maybe you will in the future, maybe you won’t – no one knows at the moment.

However, we hope you’ve enjoyed this article. We’ve tried to come up with an alternative, and we hope you can appreciate it or perhaps even get something out of it.