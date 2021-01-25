Are you ready to get your very first sex toy? That’s such an exciting moment in the life of every lady. While incredibly thrilling, however, sex toy buying can also get a little bit confusing.

What should your first toy be? How do you pick the right characteristics and the right price? Obviously, you’ll have to invest some time in doing your research. To make things a little bit easier, we’ve come up with the following guide to help you make a spectacular decision.

What’s the Right Sex Toy for You?

First things first, the term sex toy is too broad and general. You’ll need to zoom in on the specific type of toy you want to get.

There are toys for clitoral stimulation, penetration and G-spot stimulation, anal stimulation, erotic body massages or use with a partner. It’s a good idea to decide what you want to do. Some thrusting dildos like the ones you can find on HotCherry can be used for more than one purpose. If you’re not 100 percent confident, you can get an item like this one that has multiple uses.

A simple bullet vibrator is a good start for most ladies, as well. This very compact and discrete toy is a great choice for clitoral stimulation and body massages. It can actually be pressed against any erogenous zone to give you some delicious stimulation. A bullet vibrator can also be used with a partner.

You can also find many types of dildos, rabbit vibrators, classic vibrators, G-spot toys, wands, anal beads, butt plugs and strap-ons, to name a few. Get acquainted and comfortable with all this variety. When you have a good idea about what the market has to offer, you can make the best decision to meet all of your sexual needs.

The Number One Consideration: Material

Now that you know what you want, it’s time to take a look at the most important characteristics of a quality sex toy.

Speaking of quality, the material that your toy is made of will be the number one determinant.

Finding out what sex toys are made of isn’t necessarily easy. The reason is simple – there are almost no regulations when it comes to manufacturing and import of sex toys. A manufacturer can label just about any material bodysafe or hypoallergenic, without having to prove those claims.

When looking at sex toys, you have to make sure that two things are in place – a non-porous material and a material that is phthalate-free.

Non-porous materials can be cleaned and sterilized thoroughly after each use. They don’t harbor bacteria in a way that porous materials do. Some examples of non-porous (and phthalate-free) sex toy materials include medical-grade silicone, ABS plastic, glass, stainless steel and stone. Materials like jelly and various kinds of thermoplastics are a lot more questionable.

Phthalate-free sex toys are a must, as well. Phthalates are chemical compounds used to soften harder plastics. Unfortunately, they are potentially carcinogenic and they could cause endocrine disruptions.

To determine if a sex toy material is safe, check the reputation of the manufacturer. Reputable companies provide full details about their facilities, the materials being used and safety testing. They also have numerous satisfied clients that can testify of the safety and longevity of toys.

Additional Features

You’ve already worked through the most challenging parts of the research. It’s now time to turn to the fun aspects of sex toys.

So, check out how the toy works.

How many vibration, pulsation and thrusting patterns are there? Can the toy be adjusted or bent to give you a better angle and a more personalized experience? Does it comes with a rechargeable battery? How about controls? Some of the most common types include a button on the toy itself, a remote control or an app (a fun perk that you can have fun with if you are in a partnered relationship).

Toys made of glass come with an additional fun feature. They are perfect for temperature play. Glass can be heated or cooled down and it will retain the temperature for some time. Adding a cool or hot element (make sure that the heat is tolerable!) to your sexual routine can really bring on brand new sensations.

Some sex toys come with a suction cup, allowing for hands-free fun. Some can ejaculate like an actual penis, bringing a lot of realism to the experience. There are sex toys to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles and sex toys to stimulate your clit both internally and externally.

Technology has completely transformed the sex toy market. Sure, you can opt for a fundamental piece like a classic dildo that can be used in more than one way. Do, however, check out some more advanced technologies. While a bit more expensive, such toys give you full control and allow a lot of experience personalization.

Don’t Be Shy and Visit a Sex Shop

Buying sex toys online is easy and convenient. In addition, online stores give you full confidentiality. These perks are very important, especially if you feel shy about your first purchase.

Going to an actual sex store, however, is a really good idea. This is especially true for the ladies who are wondering about a couple of items and cannot make up their mind. One of the best ways to decide about a new toy is to see it in person.

At a sex store, you can see and touch a demo version of the item you’re interested in. You can feel the intensity of the vibrations and pulsations against the palm of your hand. Also, handing the toy will make the dimensions more realistic and you’ll determine if you like the texture of the material.

The consultant there can also give you some useful pointers about the best types of lube and the cleaning products you should get to make your sex toy safe. Once you learn these basics, you can easily shop for sex toys and accessories online. In the beginning, however, a little bit of professional information can come in handy.

Choosing your first sex toy is going to be a very exciting process if you go into it without shame or societally-imposed limitations. Most women already own and use a sex toy on a regular basis or they’ve given these naughty items a try. There’s nothing wrong with being in charge of your sexuality.

Since you lack the knowledge, however, you can make a mistake. This is why you have to do the research and compare sex toys side by side. Remember that if an offer appears too good to be true, it probably is. Look for quality and know that spending a bit more can actually help you save a lot of money in the long run.