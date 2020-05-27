As you probably know, the CBD industry is relatively young. Many people do not know a lot about it, so we have a lot of misunderstandings. People usually connect CBD products with drugs. Indeed, these products typically contain a small amount of THC. Still, the usage of these products won’t make you high. It can bring different benefits to your life, and it is recommendable you get familiar with that.

Anyway, one of the things that people started to buy often is the hemp flower. There are many reasons why the demand for this product is growing. Many people consider it is as the safest product in the CBD market. Still, purchasing hemp flowers is not as easy as you might think. There are certain things you should know when buying a hemp flower online.

Let’s find them out together.

1. First of All – Check the Law

CBD industry is generally becoming more acceptable in different parts of the world. In 2018, the Farm Bill was signed, and, since then, hemp became an agricultural commodity. Because of that, the substances of this product are no longer controlled.

Yet, this doesn’t mean that specific rules do not exist. First of all, the laws and regulations are different from state to state. Those regulations are making things more complicated for manufacturers, sellers, and growers. Hamp itself is legalized federally. Unfortunately, some states banned it.

Let’s use an example of California. This state legalized hemp and all of its parts. However, it is forbidden that you sell food that contains CBD. These sorts of regulations do not exist in Colorado and Florida, for instance. Every citizen of these two states can get hemp products quickly and consume them whenever they want.

2. Always Ask for Certification of Analysis

This is a must-do thing for every consumer that tends to purchase hemp flowers online. CoA is the sort of analysis that reveals the level of THC, CBD, and other ingredients. Despite that, it is proof that the current hemp flower has grown in a pesticide-free and clean environment.

The online shops do not have the right to test the flower on their hand. The analysis needs to be done by the third-party independent lab. Most of the shops will provide their visitors with these results on their website. Yet, if that is not the case, your right is to ask for the “verification”. If a supplier refuses to give it to you, be sure something is wrong.

3. Check the Quality of Hemp Flower

Okay, the quality of the flower is something you will check when you try it out. Yet, specific indicators can show you if the flower is right for you or not. The high-quality hemp flowers are all seedless and trimmed in the right way. The more important thing is that all of them are appropriately stored. Yet, this is the moment when the exact problem comes.

When you go to a physical store, you will have the chance to see the products. On the contrary, you can’t confirm these three things when ordering online. Because of that, you should chase to find social proof that will confirm quality. More precisely, it is recommendable that you check the reviews of previous customers.

The reviews of the previous clients should be visible on the website of the shop. Despite that, you could probably find more info on Google. However, reviews could be hidden for some reason. In most cases, that reason is bad. Why would someone hide the reviews if everything around the hemp flower is okay? This would be a good sign to start looking for a new shop.

4. Pick the Webshop that Cares about Clients

This is a piece of advice that you can apply each time you are looking for a reliable supplier. Each professional business tries to provide its users with the best possible experience. Doing that is possible in several different ways. Some companies in the CBD industry offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. In this way, they want to build a trusty relationship with their customers. Others would also offer a discount for first-time consumers. It would be great if you could find web stores that have this sort of offer.

5. The Quality of Customer Support

High-quality customer support is the feature of every high-quality business. This doesn’t only count for the CBD industry. Yet, it seems that in this industry, good customer support is even more valuable.

As we said in the beginning, the CBD industry is relatively young. Many people are still not sure if hemp flowers would be a good choice for them. There are surely many questions they would want to ask. Because of that, you should primarily check if there is any contact info. If this piece of information is something you can’t find, it is recommendable that you move to another shop.

Despite that, customer support usually answers the clients’ questions in a certain period of the day. IN most cases, they do that during their working hours. If they are true professionals, they will answer your questions in that period.

6. Check the Price

Price is one of the reasons why you should research several different websites. You will see at first glance that prices vary from place to place. Several various factors can influence the cost of hemp flowers. Most of those factors are associated with the quality of grower and harvester.

Bonus Tip: Which Questions Should You Ask?

Well, let’s get back to the part about customer support. It is excellent if there is a way to contact the supplier. However, which questions should you exactly ask?

First of all, you should not feel bad if you are entirely unfamiliar with this subject. It is okay if you want to ask some basic questions. More precisely, it is recommendable because you need to know everything associated with CBD. Still, you can also research the Internet to find some of the most common questions. Because of that, we recommend you visit CBDFlower USA and find answers to frequently asked questions.