Cheese grater is one of the very useful tools in the kitchen, because it allows us to translate the cheese into small strips and then apply it as a top layer on pizzas, pies, vegetables, eggs, and many, many other amazing dishes. So many chefs swear by a good cheese grater, because they believe that this little tool can literally do magic. However, we have all probably at least once come across a cheese grater that didn’t do its job very well. Not only does this lead to frustration, but it can really ruin an amazing dish that you have prepared with a lot of love and attention for guests or your beloved family. That is why we decided to discuss this topic in a little bit more detail. Below you can read more about things you should look for when buying a cheese grater.

What are the things you should look for when buying a cheese grater:

1. Is it sharp enough

One of the main things to focus on when buying a cheese grater is whether it is sharp enough.While this sounds quite logical, it is surprising how many people forget this important criterion and choose graters primarily based on aesthetics or other, less important items. A sharp grater will save you a lot of time and allow you to translate your cheese, vegetables or fruit into the desired shape in a blink of an eye. We all know that feeling when the cheese grater is dull, so we spend half an hour to grate just a tiny bit of something, to end up being far behind with time. And of course that this mostly happens when we’re in the biggest hurry! Why would we bring ourselves into this state of frustration, if we can prevent unpleasant situations just by choosing a grater that is sharp enough.

And keep in mind that, not only will a sharp cheese grater significantly speed up the food preparation process, but it will also ensure that your food remains in the desired state. This is especially noticeable when grating fruits such as citrus, where precise and detailed grating is required to obtain the perfect zest, which you can then add to your desert, or use as a decoration. Taking the time to find the perfect, sharp grater that does its job properly will bring so many benefits to your kitchen.

2. Does it feel comfortable in your hand

Another thing that should be important to you when choosing the perfect cheese grater is whether it is comfortable enough in your hand. This is crucial especially if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen and use graters often. Why would you cause cramps in your hands if you can find a grater that fits ergonomically in your hand and doesn’t cause discomfort after some longer period of time? Take the time to find such utensils, because in the long run it will significantly facilitate the preparation of meals, and on the other hand, even prevent some health problems. Not to mention that you will finish the job much faster every single time, which is always more than desirable.

3. The material from which the cheese grater is made

When choosing a cheese grater, don’t forget to pay attention to the material from which it is made. This says a lot about its quality, so if you are looking for a grater that will serve you for many years, it is necessary to find a material that can provide it. Another important thing to pay special attention to when figuring out the material is whether the grater will be able to easily slip out of your hand during meal preparation. This can not only be frustrating, but can also be dangerous, especially if the grater is very sharp. The last thing you want is to cut yourself because the grater is constantly falling out of your hands. While this may seem like an unimportant details, it is precisely these small things that are crucial when it comes to the difference between a good and a mediocre cheese grater.

4. What are you going to use it for

There are many different types of graters on the market, and each one is tailored to grating a particular type of cheese or food in general. For example, there are box, rotary, flat, rasp and other types of randy. In case you grate a certain type of cheese much more often than others, it makes sense to choose a grater that is adapted to that particular cheese (or type of food).

For example, if you most often grate parmesan, you will want to choose a grater that gives you the opportunity to get a perfectly grated parmesan. To learn more about the different types of grater that are adapted to parmesan visit here. Nowadays, graters with a greater variety of holes are also available, which can be very practical if variety is an important criterion for you. The key here is to adjust the graters to your kitchen needs, instead of buying one with holes you will never use.

5. Is it easy to clean

And the last, but no less important criterion when choosing the perfect cheese grater is how easy it is to clean. Cleaning the grater can be a really tedious job and can take a lot of time. And all this just because you didn’t take the time to think about whether a particular grater is easy to clean before you bought it. Think about this in time to save yourself time in the long run.

Conclusion: If you are a professional chef or just enjoy preparing meals and spend a lot of time in the kitchen then choosing a good cheese grater is a really important task for you. Nowadays, the offer is really big, so it is easy to make a good, but also a bad choice. To prevent you from making a bad purchase, we suggest that you focus on these few questions we have shared with you and based on the answers to them make a decision to buy a new cheese grater.