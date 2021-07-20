If you’re interested in buying a luxury home or renting a luxury condo, you need to look for luxury residences that boast certain essential qualities. Yes, you want your home to look attractive, but you also want it to be safe, functional, and convenient.

Look for the following qualities when considering your options. They’re among the most important in any luxury home.

Appearance

This is a basic point, but an important one: When you’re seeking a luxury home, at least part of the reason you’re doing so may be to find a home that boasts a certain degree of aesthetic appeal. True, other features and amenities may also be important, but you still want to know that your surroundings will be visually impressive.

Luckily, it’s easy to determine whether a home possesses this essential quality. All you have to do is be aware of your own reaction to a luxury home when you first see it. After all, there’s no universally-accepted standard for what does and does not constitute a beautiful home. Your own taste is the only truly important factor when assessing the visual appeal of a home. As such, you can decide whether a new luxury apartment is worth purchasing or renting by paying attention to your personal reaction to it.

Location

A beautiful, safe location is obviously an important quality in a home. It’s also ideal if the location offers relatively easy access to local businesses and attractions. Although living in a gorgeous home is certainly appealing on its own, you have to keep in mind that you likely spend a decent amount of time outside your home. You want to know that time can be spent enjoying the local area easily.

Multiple Bedrooms

When looking for luxury residences, some home buyers and renters feel they can sacrifice having multiple bedrooms if it means saving money.

This is an understandable impulse. However, it might not be one you should act on.

First, your family might currently be small, but that could potentially change in the future. It’s not uncommon for people to change their minds about having children (or having more) children as they get older.

Two, you may want to entertain overnight guests from time to time. You can only do so easily and comfortably if you have multiple bedrooms for them to stay in. Otherwise, they’ll have to sleep on a couch or find somewhere else to stay in the area.

Outdoor Space

Research indicates the average American spends about 90% of their time indoors. That’s far from ideal. Spending too much time indoors can disrupt your sleep schedule and promote a wide range of physical and mental health problems.

You need to make a point of getting outside more often. That’s much easier to do when you have easy access to outdoor space. Many people who spend too much time indoors do so because the outdoor areas directly outside of their homes aren’t ideal, and they don’t have enough time to travel to more appealing outdoor spaces.

A Customizable Kitchen

Research indicates the kitchen is where many people spend a surprisingly large amount of time in their homes. Thus, you want to find a residence with a kitchen that has enough space for your needs.

You also want to be able to customize. The specific ways in which you go about cooking may not be the same as someone else’s. A “one-size-fits-all” kitchen might not be what you’re looking for.

Wellness Opportunities

True, access to a fitness center, yoga room, or other wellness-related amenity may not seem to be one of the most important qualities in a luxury residence for all buyers and renters. Yes, it’s a quality some people look for, but not everyone, right?

To an extent, that may be true, but wellness amenities are actually becoming increasingly important for very practical reasons.

Exercising isn’t just about improving one’s appearance. Regularly working out is key to optimizing your health. However, our lifestyles are becoming increasingly busier and busier. You may have little time to go to the gym if it’s not nearby. On the other hand, you may be more likely to exercise consistently if your residence makes doing so easy. Remember, although it may not seem to be the case, this is actually a genuine health and safety issue.

Cleanliness and Organization

Naturally, your goal may be to live in a relatively clean environment. You don’t want to worry about germs in your home making you sick all the time.

However, a clean and organized environment can also have many benefits in regard to your mental health. Research has shown that people are basically wired to feel more at peace in clean, well-organized spaces. On the other hand, if a space is cluttered, they may be more prone to stress. Guard against this by carefully considering how clean a residence looks when deciding whether to move in. Remember, you can control the cleanliness and organization of your own home, but if you live in a multi-unit residence, you want to be certain the shared spaces are also clean.

Space

Don’t underestimate the value of having a lot of space. People are beginning to work from home in record numbers. It’s highly likely your home is where you’ll be spending more of your time in the coming years. You want to be certain it’s spacious enough for your comfort and needs.

Finally, it’s also nice to have beautiful views. This factor can play a more significant role in your mood and well-being than you think. For example, you can check out the luxury residences offered by the Modern Living Group to get a sense of how a simple quality like a view of the ocean can improve your quality of life.

None of this is meant to overwhelm you, though! Buying or renting a luxury home should be an exciting experience. You’re simply more likely to be happy with your choice in the long run if you make these qualities priorities.