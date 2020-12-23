Buying a car is not a small investment. It is a huge step forward in life considering how useful cars are and how expensive they can get. This kind of investment becomes even more complicated when it is a used one from a local dealership. It is vital to ensure that you are getting a product that is in good condition, otherwise, you will regret your decision. If you are specifically looking for a Chevy, there are probably a few things you should look for before buying.

With so many different models from Chevrolet, things definitely can get very confusing. Obviously, the car salesman at the local dealership will try to clear up any confusion, but they also will try to sell you any model and not the one that is perfect for you.

So, if you do not want to regret your decision after you have made the investment, I recommend doing a bit more research beforehand. To help you with the research, here are some of those things you should look out for when purchasing a Chevy.

Look for a car within your budget

It is no secret that a car is a heavy investment, as I mentioned previously. This part of your life will take a large chunk out of your bank account, but it is worth it. It could be a couple of thousand, it could also be tens of thousands of dollars. It all depends on what kind of vehicle you are looking for. But, it depends even more on how much you are willing to spend.

Is it five thousand, ten thousand or more? If you want to make the right decision in a swift manner, it would probably be a good idea to plan your budget early. Understanding exactly how much money you are willing to spend on your car will definitely make your search for the perfect Chevy much easier.

A bit of extra advice. Put a few hundred or thousand dollars in cash on the side, in case there is a certain model that you really love, but it is slightly out of your budget.

Find the right type of Chevy

Before going to a local dealership, you will probably have some base idea of what kind of car you are looking to buy. Since there are quite a few models made by Chevy, picking the right one will not be a simple task. It is also important to consider all the different versions of one single model. You will need to figure out the model and the year.

To narrow down your search for the perfect Chevrolet, find out whether you need a truck, compact, SUV sedan, etc. Naturally, if you plan on regularly transporting large items, it is best to get a truck. The large bed in the back of a Silverado will allow you to transport anything you want.

If you plan on going on long drives, you will probably need a sedan for better comfort and good mileage. The compacts from Chevrolet are also a great option for comfortable rides. Bolt, Spark, and Sonic are great choices. If you want the best possible comfort and more room, go with the SUVs Tahoe or Traverse. Keep in mind, the production of the Traverse ended in 2017, so there will not be any models from 2020.

Ask for a test drive

Since we are mostly talking about second-hand cars, a test drive is essential. Otherwise, how would you know whether the car is in working condition or whether there are any problems with it? A short 15-minute drive for a few miles will be more than enough to tell you about what kind of state the vehicle is in.

Obviously, most local dealerships will be more than willing to provide you with a test drive with any model you want. If needed, the dealership should provide a customer with access to multiple test drives as suggested by Richard Chevrolet.

During the drive, there are a few things you have to look out for. First, listen for any noise of the engine, tires, exhaust, or brakes. Any clacking or sharp sound is a bad sign. Noise while braking or going over bumps is another bad sign. If you can, try going over some mild bumps to see how the Chevy will react to the road.

I heavily recommend taking it out on the open road to see how it performs while driving 100+ mph. You would not want your car to break down in the middle of the highway, right? Do a couple of laps on the highway and then you can take it back to the dealership.

If you did notice any kind of problems during your drive, you should mention that to the salesman. This could help you push down the price of the vehicle even further.

Ask a mechanic to take a look at it

Sometimes, a short drive around town is not enough to know about the history of a car. There is always the possibility that there might be some hidden problems that could show up after a few months or years. To avoid paying thousands of dollars in repairs, I recommend taking the Chevy to a local mechanic.

Obviously, you should ask the local dealership whether you are allowed to do so. They may want to come with you. I am sure they will allow you to do so unless they have something to hide.

Once you take it to the mechanic, they can tell you whether there are any serious issues with the vehicle. A good mechanic will be able to tell how the previous owner treated the engine.

If the test drive proved good and if the mechanic gives you the okay, you are ready to buy your next Chevy.

It is essential to do or check out these 4 things I mentioned in this article if you want to leave happy from your local dealership.