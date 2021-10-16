Do you want to know how to buy Bitcoin near me? You are not alone. Many other people, both aspiring crypto investors and experienced BTC traders, are looking for this information, but hardly get answers. Because the crypto industry is dynamic, it could be overwhelming to anyone without a clue of how to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Before you learn how to buy Bitcoin near you, it is important to know where to buy it. So, this article will cover all possible platforms and options to buy the coin and how to go about it. So, if you are looking forward to trading conveniently, this is your opportunity.

What You Need to Buy Bitcoins

A Bitcoin wallet – This is an online wallet to store your BTC. Choose a Bitcoin wallet host carefully to avoid losing your investments. Fortunately, the most reliable crypto platforms offer many services, and hosting a wallet is among them.

Exchange platform – If you are wondering how to buy Bitcoin near me, try an exchange platform. Even other crypto platforms have borrowed the concept of their operation from these platforms. Apart from buying, you can also sell crypto on the platform.

Source of funds – How will you pay for your Bitcoins? With cash or other cryptos? To buy the digital asset successfully, you should be ready with the finances to pay. Some platforms will draw cash from your Visa or Mastercard while other options will accept liquid cash.

That said, it is time now to look at the best places to buy Bitcoin and how to go about it.

How to Buy Bitcoin Near Me Using an Exchange

Crypto exchange platforms are the best answers to anyone who is looking for where to buy Bitcoin near me. Today, they are just a few taps away on your mobile phone. Even though a platform may not have a dedicated mobile app, phones can access the web platforms just like computers.

Some exchanges, particularly centralized exchanges (CEX), require you to register for an account, link your bank card, and then buy. Others, such as decentralized exchanges (CEX), may not ask for registration or verification of your details to enjoy their services.

If you are required to register, just follow the procedures set by the platform until you have an account. If you will be doing a crypto swap, it is best to have the coins you will use to pay in the account already.

Here are some of the best exchange platforms you may try to do Bitcoin exchange near me.

Binance – This is undoubtedly the largest exchange and offers many other services apart from buying and selling crypto. To know how to buy Bitcoin near me with Binance, you can visit the official website to read more and open an account to get started. The Binance app makes it even more convenient because you can buy Bitcoin into your account from anywhere in the world. If you want, you can transfer the coins into a secure Bitcoin wallet afterward. Binance is preferred because it has affordable fees and high asset security.

Nakitcoins – If you live in Turkey, specifically Istanbul, the NakitCoins company has a number of physical crypto exchanges that you can just visit and buy Bitcoins directly into your account. You can pay with cash, but preferably with a bank card. But if you are not in the region, the exchange has an online platform with similar services. They charge an affordable fee for their services.

Coinbase – The fee to buy and sell Bitcoin on this platform is about 0.5% but it can vary depending on the mode of payment. Coinbase is popular in the USA and if you are wondering, “Where can I buy Bitcoin near me?” This could be your best option if you are in the region. And if you want to know how to buy Bitcoin near me with Coinbase, visit the official website to see more information. Similar to NakitCoins, Coinbase has physical exchanges where investors can go and buy as much BTC as they want directly into their accounts.

How to Buy Bitcoin Near Me Using Peer-to-Peer Platforms

These platforms connect buyers and sellers and allow them to decide on how to trade. Hence, if you are concerned about how to buy Bitcoin near me, then choose a P2P platform that will connect you to sellers in your area. With this, you can even sell Bitcoin for cash near me with ease.

So, are there popular P2P platforms that you can trust? Here are the most popular ones according to many reviewers:

Paxful – It has millions of users who make thousands of transactions every day. Whether you want to buy or sell Bitcoin near me, you are likely to get an interested party on the list. You can choose to buy the digital asset on the platform or agree with the seller on how to go about it.

LocalBitcoin – It has services that are similar to Paxful. Aspiring Bitcoin buyers get connected to sellers to decide on how they will trade.

Buying From a Bitcoin ATM

This is an automated machine that works like a fiat cash ATM. Its role is to buy and sell Bitcoin from users among other services. If you want to know how to buy Bitcoin near me using this machine, you can visit any of the booths in your town and see the procedures.

A BTC ATM does not require you to register for an account to buy Bitcoin cash near me or any other cryptocurrency. You need to have your Bitcoin wallet address because it is a requirement. You will also be required to have your bank card if this is what you will use to make payments. A BTC ATM is easy to use even for newbies. So, find one that is near you for instant crypto buying.

Conclusion

Now you know how to buy Bitcoin near me using various trusted methods. Apart from the convenience of speed, they are also affordable and secure. Give them a try and do not forget to check for more information on their respective websites, or consult with experts to learn more.