Since 2020, our world has become increasingly reliant on all things digital. How else could countless businesses have remained solvent after their workforces went remote en masse? Without digitization and cloud-based systems, those same companies’ workflows would have ground to a halt.

Even if your organization remained fully operational throughout the pandemic, you no doubt turned to digital solutions. However, having advanced technology in place isn’t the same as embracing full-blown digital transformation. And digital transformation is what you’ll need to stay ahead of the game.

Feeling a little confused about what a digital transformation looks like? You’re not alone. Many leaders, including CIOs and IT directors, have questions about the process.

Debunking Misconceptions About Digital Transformation

One of the biggest myths about digital transformation is the idea that it only impacts a certain department. Many people place digital transformation squarely in the arms of the IT department. In order to jumpstart initiatives, try setting up goals for the impact and experiences that digital transformation should deliver across teams.

Case in point: Let’s say you have a broken data pipeline. This could lead to a standstill in your business, impacting all. A multi-dimensional data observability platform like Acceldata could have identified the issue and resolved it before costing your business money.

What’s another misconception related to digital transformation? How about the idea that it’s all about swapping or updating technologies. Certainly, a digital transformation will require you to upgrade your digital tools and tech stack. But adding another piece of software to your toolkit alone doesn’t advance your digital transformation.

A third misunderstanding about digital transformation falls into the notion that it’s all only machines. It’s not. Digital transformation involves cultural transformation—it’s people, processes and products. If your technical teams and business owners don’t embrace unnecessary changes you’ll be left with subpar results.

Reasons to Make Digital Transformation a Priority Today

Still not sure you’re ready to embark on a digital transformation journey soon? Or are you interested, but hesitant? As you weigh your options, keep the following realities in mind.

1. Digital transformation has moved past being a differentiator into being a must-have asset

A Gartner study shows that nearly seven out of 10 corporate board members agree that it’s time for digital acceleration. One major reason is that the push to digitization is being driven from all sides. For example, many remote and hybrid workers are asking for improved digital solutions from their employers. At the same time, customers expect rapid digital options, responses, and resolutions from the companies they patronize.

Prior to Covid, you may have been able to get away with doing business the same way you had for years. Now, your internal and external stakeholders are expecting more. This makes digital transformation a strategic necessity, especially if you plan to scale.

2. Digital transformation can level the playing field if you’re on the smaller side

Thanks to a bevy of digital transformation systems, solutions, and providers, even startups can compete with enterprises. That’s a true game-changer. You don’t have to bring more people into your team in order to present a tech-savvy face. Instead, you can simply tighten all your digital systems and processes.

Make no mistake: Consumers are happy to work with brands of all sizes. In fact, the pandemic has left many buyers open to patronizing different suppliers, retailers, and stores. Digital transformation will help you keep up and stand out, even if you’re just starting a growth trajectory.

3. Digital transformation clears your workplace of clunky legacy systems

Your legacy system may have been written decades ago and patched over the years. But chances are strong that it doesn’t integrate with all your other digital solutions. Instead, your team members probably have to manually transport data. Not only does this slow everything to a halt but it paves the way for potential errors.

Though it might be tough to say goodbye to legacy software, you could wind up with tighter, automated functions. Wouldn’t everything run smoother and faster in your workplace if payroll and HR worked in tandem? Or if financial systems could integrate seamlessly with ones used by sales and support? When people don’t have to rely on manual tasks to move information, they can focus on higher-level responsibilities.

4. Digital transformation is attractive to young, career-minded performers

Finding talent can be very tough. Many people have become part of the Great Resignation. As noted by The New York Times, this movement includes many younger workers. Rather than being worried about unemployment, they’re setting their sights on dream jobs. They’re also looking for employers on the leading-edge.

Leaning into digital transformation will transform your workplace culture and environment. At the same time, it may become more inviting to eager candidates looking for a place to plant roots. Remember that Generation Z members are tech natives. They don’t want to feel like they’re taking a step back in time by accepting a position with a company.

Fast Digital Transformation in Your Future? Plan Accordingly

If you’ve decided to move forward with digital transformation, you’re in good company. With that being said, you can’t afford to let the proverbial grass grow under your feet. Digital transformation takes time to plan and more time to come to fruition.

Start your journey by getting your cheerleaders set up within different departments. Then, map out your current workflows to find snags and roadblocks. Examine your current digital assets and determine which ones can stay—and which should go.

After creating a skeletal plan of where and how you want to digitally transform your business, seek help. Look for providers committed to helping organizations of your size make the digital transformation leap. Be sure to ask for references from their clientele before making your choice.

Once your digital transformation is in progress, keep tabs on what’s happening. Ask questions, stay involved, and keep everyone motivated. Remember, too, that digital transformation doesn’t end. It’s an ongoing undertaking meant to give your business a serious boost toward your future goals.