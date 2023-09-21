Building your first makeup kit can be exciting, especially if you are new to the world of cosmetics. Makeup is a form of art and self-expression that allows you to enhance your natural features, experiment with different looks, and boost your confidence.

Whether you are preparing for a special event, enhancing your everyday appearance, or simply indulging in some creative play, assembling your makeup kit is the first step to unlocking the transformative power of cosmetics.

If you are new to having a makeup kit, then you don’t need to worry. Here is all you need to know about creating your makeup kit, the makeup items that you must have in the kit with some product suggestions for you!

Tips To Build Your Makeup-Kit

This guide will walk you through the essential steps to create a well-rounded and practical makeup collection as per your preferences. Whether you’re seeking a natural, no-makeup makeup look, a glamorous evening appearance, or something bold and artistic, your makeup kit will serve as your artistic palette, giving you the tools to express your unique style.

Know your skin type: To build your basic makeup kit, start by knowing your skin type. This knowledge will help you select products that suit your skin’s needs, whether it’s oily, dry, combination, or sensitive. Once you understand your skin type, proceed with the other steps mentioned earlier to create a well-rounded and personalized makeup collection.

Know about various makeup products: You would need to research and read reviews of different makeup products to know about their use, credibility, and whether they will be suitable for you or not.

Read reviews: Before purchasing any makeup products, take the time to read online reviews from other consumers. These reviews can provide valuable insights into the performance, quality, and suitability of the products you're interested in.

Start with the Basics: As a beginner, it's best, to begin with basic makeup products that form the foundation of any makeup routine. These essential items include foundation, face powder, kajal or eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. These products can help you achieve a natural and polished look for everyday wear.

Gradually Expand Your Collection: As you gain confidence in applying makeup and explore different looks, you can slowly expand your collection. Add products like eyeshadow palettes, blushes, highlighters, and various lip colours to experiment with different styles and create more diverse makeup looks.

Opt for Multipurpose Products: When selecting makeup products, consider those that offer versatility and multiple uses. Multipurpose products like eyeshadow palettes with a mix of colours and finishes can help you create various eye looks, while some lipsticks can double as cream blushes.

Quality Over Quantity: It's tempting to try out every trendy makeup product on the market, but it's crucial to prioritize quality over quantity. Investing in high-quality makeup products might cost a little more upfront, but they typically perform better, last longer, and are better for your skin in the long run.

The Items That You Must Have In Your Beginner’s Makeup Kit

As a beginner, there are a few items that you must have in your makeup kit.

Lipstick

Coloured lips are one of the first things that come to our minds when we talk about makeup. And one basic makeup product to colour our lips in the shades that we want is lipstick. For a must-have lipstick collection, include versatile nude shades for regular or office wear, classic reds for bold statements, and soft pinks for romantic looks.

Foundation

One thing that acts as a base for your makeup and other makeup products is foundation. It also helps to even out your skin tone. Test foundation shades near your jawline to find one that disappears seamlessly, matching your skin tone and undertone perfectly.

Eyeliner

Eyeliner is a versatile makeup tool used to define and accentuate the eyes. It comes in various forms, like pencil, liquid, or gel, allowing for endless creative eye looks. Choose eyeliner based on your preferred style and application ease: liquid for precision, pencil for smudging, and gel for versatility.

Concealer

It is one of the most important things to have in your first makeup kit. It helps in covering up dark circles and blemishes. You can choose a concealer matching your skin tone. But if you need brightness, then you can choose one which is a shade lighter than your skin tone.

Mascara

If you need more volume and lengthening of your eyelashes, then you should try mascara. It gives enhancement to your eyelashes and makes them look fuller. When choosing a mascara, consider your desired effect. Lengthening mascaras add length, volumizing mascaras add fullness, and waterproof mascaras resist smudging and water.

Eyeshadow Pallete

An Eyeshadow palette allows you to create endless eye looks, from natural to dramatic, for different occasions and moods. Must-have eyeshadow shades include neutral colours like beige, taupe, and brown for everyday looks. And, versatile matte and shimmer shades like gold, bronze, and champagne for adding depth and glamour to eye makeup.

Makeup Remover

A makeup remover is as essential as any other makeup product. Proper cleanup is also important for maintaining healthy skin. Use gentle micellar water or oil-based makeup remover to effectively remove makeup.

Makeup Brushes

Makeup brushes are crucial for precise and even application, blending, and achieving professional results. Use a foundation brush for smooth base application, eyeshadow brushes for precise eye looks, and a blush brush for natural cheek colour. Additional brushes include a powder brush, concealer brush, and angled brush for brows and eyeliner.

Blush

You can give a tint of colour to your cheeks by using a blush. It provides a natural flush to your face and an enhanced look. To choose the best blush shade, consider your skin tone: peach and coral for warm undertones, rosy pink for cool undertones. Include a natural pink for an everyday look, a peachy hue for a warm glow, and a soft berry tone for a more dramatic look.

Key takeaways

