Technology is getting advanced day by day, and the competition between businesses is also increasing every day. Nowadays, it is hard for any business to survive without building its app. Whether you are running a clothing store or a restaurant, you need to have a mobile application.

People want to earn billions through their businesses, but they are afraid to do that when it comes to spending money on any marketing strategy. They do not want to spend a lot of money creating mobile applications, which is considered a perfect marketing tool in today’s world.

Steps to Build a Mobile Application in Low Budget

Building an app for your professional purpose within a low budget is not an easy task to do. It is impossible to spend a considerable amount to create a business application when you have just started it. However, we will help you by providing steps on how you can make this happen.

1. You need to set clear objectives:

To develop a mobile app, you need first to ensure that you have a clear set of objectives. These objectives must not be out of your budget limits. Think and define what goals you want to achieve through the application. There are several factors that you need to take care of while defining your plan, such as:

Defining your target audience

Why should your potential consumers use your application?

Long-term and short-term profits or returns

Your competitors and the unique features of their apps

Once you get all of the above information, try to keep it safe because your app developer may require it while creating it. Without a clear set of goals or objectives, it is impossible to move to the next steps of building a mobile application within a particular budget.

2. Finding out the suitable pricing model for your app:

After defining your goals, it’s time for you to pick a suitable pricing model to develop your application. You have two options in most cases, the fixed pricing and hourly rate models. You can choose any one of these two depending upon your requirements. Knowing that you have a low budget, the fixed pricing model may seem more appealing to you.

However, a fixed pricing system has a significant drawback of putting your project under various restrictions or constraints. It means that you won’t be able to make any addition or modify your application once the deal has been made. In case you need to add something extra to it, you will have to pay for it. However, some companies can allow modifications at very affordable rates.

3. Choosing the right platform:

When you have a particular and a limited budget to build your mobile application, there is no point in choosing both android and iOS as your platforms. You have to pick one platform out of these two if you do not want to spend much money. However, if you’re going to reach a wide range of customers, developing apps on both platforms is recommended.

You can help the data collected in the first step, i.e., identifying the target audience, which can help you pick the right platform for your mobile application. You can also conduct surveys and analyze which platform is mainly used by the people. If android users are more than iOS users, you may consider creating an app for android smartphones.

4. Prioritizing the various features depending upon the user’s needs and budget:

The next step is to make a list of features that you want to include in your app and prioritize them according to your budget and user’s requirements. For instance, if you’re going to build a shopping app, you must include the payment feature. It may cost you more, but you cannot avoid this feature on a shopping platform.

Take another example, suppose you want to build an entertainment app like Netflix or Amazon prime, you require a live-streaming feature. It is an expensive feature indeed, but no one will be on an entertainment app if it doesn’t offer this feature. Some of the features that you can include in your app are:

Registration via your email or mobile number

Sharing the product pictures or catalog

Secured payment methods

Creating digital wallet options

Gifting option

Sending notification on the mobile number or through emails

Advanced feature for profile settings

Ask for your developer’s advice if you need to include all the above-stated features in your mobile application or not. He can advise you better on what you need and what is useless for your project.

Consider an MVP version of your App: Before investing your money in building the real functioning app, try to create an MVP to try and test it. The complete form of MVP is a minimum viable product, which allows you to get an overall idea and user’s feedback about your mobile application. This version offers only limited functionality options.

You can check if your idea is valid or feasible and analyze what your audience wants or demands. After collecting all this information, you can now ask your developer to build the real functionality app for your business. This is an important step to check and test your app in real-time and see if it can work properly or not. If it seems up to the mark, then only invest your hard-earned money on building it with valuable features.

TO SUM UP

Developing a mobile app that contains all the necessary features and fits in your pocket well at the same time is a difficult task. But if you work in an organized way step by step, then you can make this happen. Follow the above steps to create a mobile application under a low budget and let us know how it worked for you.