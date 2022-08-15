Being able to use your equipment everywhere without restrictions is close to impossible since the original equipment needs to be powered relatively often. Since we cannot be sure there is going to be an outlet when we are on the go, it is best to use additional support and invest in the v mount batteries.

However, we know that some of these pieces can cost well into the five-digit numbers, and not all of us are ready to invest that much for a device.

In this article, we are going to talk about some of the options for purchasing the best budget v mount battery. Use this 2022 buying guide to find out what is important to look for when getting the unit and what are the things that can easily make the prices skyrocket.

What are the factors you need to consider?

To be able to understand which exact model of the battery you need, you first need to be aware of your needs and preferences.

There are a lot of different types, and first, you would need to check the specifications of the piece you might be interested in. You should start with the size and weight, and even though they are not crucial, they will still make a difference. You can opt for a mini v-mount battery if you want to use it on the go, or you can go with the larger models if you want to have a unit with a bigger capacity.

You should check the capacity of the unit because this will tell you which devices you can support with the product. The bigger the capacity is, the more charging cycles it is going to give you. You should check the outputs and you should check which products you can charge with it.

Know that some batteries will let you power anything, starting from LEDs up to cameras, and other lighting equipment. However, other models are made to charge only one of these, so keep your preferences and current needs in mind before you invest.

It is best if you can find a v mount power supply that comes with circuit protection so that you can have a unit that will last for a long time and that will not get damaged on the road. Check the supported equipment as well as the wattage of the devices you want to charge with your power supply.

How much should you spend on the unit?

Now let’s see how much you should invest in a v mount battery and what is considered to be a budget device. You should first think about your needs and what is your budget for these products. It is said that if you are able to invest a bit more, then you should, but that does not mean that you need to put in thousands of dollars for this purchase.

You should know that you can get a v lock battery and charger for just a bit north of one hundred dollars, and you can also spend a few hundred on some amazing models. If your budget allows you to spend more, then you can easily find amazing pieces for however much you are willing to invest.

The Moman v-lock mount external battery is a great option for those who are looking for a budget-friendly option and who want to get all the needed features and more. If you want to travel with this model, you should know that this is a unit that you can carry with you on a plane, and having v lock batteries on flights is a rare occasion considering their size, capacity, and weight.

How to care for your unit?

When purchasing these units, you also need to be aware of how to maintain them and how to make sure you are getting the best for your money. One of the biggest myths is that you need to drain this type of power supply fully and that you need to charge it to one hundred percent. A few decades ago, this was standard practice, and it was a way to keep your equipment safe, however, today that couldn’t be further from the truth.

You should not let your power supply get with a lower charge than 20 percent, ad this also brings us to another thing you should be looking for when purchasing these units. You should look for a battery that comes with a charge indicator, so you know how much power it has and what you can do with it. If possible, don’t charge it until it gets between 20 and 30 percent charge left, and don’t wait for it to fully drain before you put it on the plug.

Keep in mind how you store your equipment and know that if you constantly subject it to extreme heat or cold, it is going to go bad much faster. The best you can do if you are traveling in extreme conditions is to invest in a special storage bag that is going to protect it from the weather changes. Make sure the protective cover is also going to safeguard the equipment from any impact and know that if you bump it around, it is more likely to get damaged faster.

On the same note, keep the unit away from humidity and moisture, and make sure it does not get in contact with water or other liquids. If you need to use the product only a few times per week or month, you can keep the unit stored when it is completely charged. In case you need to put it away for several months, it is best if you store it when it’s charged at around 40 percent, and you should protect it from any heat, cold, or moisture.

Purchasing a good v mount battery is not a challenging thing, and even if you are shopping on a budget, you can achieve it. Find a good and reliable brand, research the model you want to invest in, and always check the warranty that comes with it.