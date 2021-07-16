Even though the corporate world is a high-pressure environment, mistakes can happen. Making mistakes, they say, will help us learn and improve in the future. However, the consequences of specific errors are not the same as those of others.

Making mistakes in a startup company can have far-reaching consequences that are difficult to reverse, especially when compared to a well-established business that has cultivated a dedicated following.

When you make a mistake with a startup, you don’t have a big enough brand to hide behind. Due to a lack of brand recognition, the startup does not have a safety net it can fall back on. As a result, it can result in a negative impact on corporate growth.

When it comes to your startups, you must be extremely cautious about how you brand them. A single colossal branding blunder can jeopardize your company’s success. Here is a list of branding blunders made by companies that you should avoid. Apart from that, the article also elaborates how you can prevent them and help your business grow exponentially.

1. Failure to conduct an adequate study about the competition

It is especially critical if you are a startup company. Understanding what established businesses in your market have done, where they have failed, where they have succeeded, and where you can offer your brand is imperative. Researching your competitors and their products can give you the edge in the most dynamic circumstances. You can include products, services, target audiences, websites, and social media platforms in your study and evaluate rival companies on different parameters. If you don’t, you’ll be tripped up in two ways:

First, you won’t be able to appraise the competition correctly.

You’ll be unable to replicate a competitor’s techniques without completely understanding them.

2. Failure to create a logo that matches your brand

A logo is one of the most critical components of your company’s image. However, it is not easy to update it if you start with the one that isn’t quite perfect. The following are some common logo blunders:

Using fonts that are difficult to read

Color combinations are a poor option.

Having a logo slogan that is too long or needless

Using a symbol that isn’t appropriate for your brand or business

A logo becomes synonymous with your business, and changing it can significantly impact the foundation you’ve established, so it’s essential to get it right the first time.

3. Failure to focus on first impressions

It makes no sense to try to build an audience before determining what your brand is all about. Prioritizing branding before attempting to make money is the first step to entering the marketplace. The product packaging design—the initial point of contact between your business and the customer—makes a lasting impact.

Don’t rush to change the look of your items’ packaging. It could cost you a lot of money at times. For getting your first impression right, endlessbranding.com can help you with all your in-store branding needs.

4. Failure to recognize that it isn’t necessary to please everyone

Unless it becomes a great brand like Google or Facebook, no firm can genuinely satisfy everyone. It is especially true for startups and small businesses. They have a limited budget, a shortage of talent and human resources, and, most importantly, a lack of experience. They can’t afford to take a prominent stance to address the millions because they’re limited on every front.

They must provide something within their capabilities, and their services must cater to a specific clientele. When a company tries to please everyone, they fail to generate interest in the target demographic for their company, thus, losing customers. This is why it’s more vital to make your voice heard within a chosen group of people rather than the general public.

5. Failure to have a social media presence

Buyers rely on social media reviews, comments, and business material more than ever before when making purchases. Naturally, all businesses believe that having a strong social media presence is essential. Despite having their own social media business page, startups are not regular and frequent with their articles and brand promotion.

Make it a point to participate in social media discussions regularly. Second, establish a mix of video, picture, text, animation visuals, and text content for social media posts that represent your brand story and business services creatively.

Maintain contact with your audience by making frequent comments and reactions. Run promotional campaigns and strive to set yourself apart from the competition by coming up with unique campaign concepts.

6. Failure to establish brand guidelines

Many small businesses feel that branding is reserved for big guns with enormous expenditures. It, however, is not the case. There’s no excuse to look unprofessional just because you’re a tiny business.

There should be adequate guidelines for the logo, brand colors, vision, and brand promise, which ensures uniformity in the company’s presentation at all times. Even seemingly insignificant elements like the music they hear while on hold or the greetings used in emails contribute to how people perceive your brand.

7. Failure to know where branding starts

Branding success begins within the company. Your core service is only known to you. Therefore, it is your enterprise’s responsibility to portray your product or service’s picture responsibly. Talk to your customers regularly. Only you can recognize and praise an employee who is a good ambassador.

Apart from this, it is your responsibility to ensure that your team uses the name, logo, and tagline consistently. Successful branding starts inside your company; it’s nurtured there. As a result, you can take full credit for it as soon as the business lifts off.

Branding is Important

If you want to make money and grow your company, you must take branding seriously and be aware of the most common branding blunders to avoid. Your brand serves as the foundation for developing a variety of business growth strategies. On the other hand, building a powerful brand needs tremendous foresight, intuition, tenacity, and sensitivity.

Even the best ideas can be destroyed by a simple branding blunder, trapping your company in a disastrous predicament. Avoiding the branding mistakes mentioned above will not guarantee your company’s success, but it will help you develop more consistent branding strategies and avoid the high cost of rebranding.