Known for his great looks, pretty face and masculine appearance, he truly takes the breath away of the women around the world who simply cannot get enough of him. Brad Pitt attracts attention to his private life too. Thousands of people around the world were cheering for him to get back together with his ex-wife, Jennifer Anniston. Their breakup was the talk of the town for a long time.

The fact that he has been married to the most beautiful woman in the world Angelina Jolie certainly heated things. He is considered to be one of the most gorgeous people in the world and his looks just keep improving over the years. He is just like the wine really – every time we see him he looks better. However, he is not just a pretty face. He is a great actor and a producer who has proven his value and the talent he has.

The movies he is known for

We certainly cannot begin the story about him without mentioning Fight Club. His performance was flawless and he managed to dominate the movie in a very unusual way, giving us a glimpse of his multiple talents to portray all the nuances of a disturbed personality. He managed to completely draw us into the story, so it is no wonder that it is the favorite one for many people. It is interesting to see that he is not playing on the card of looks. He chooses movies that will showcase all of his talents.

His trilogy Ocean's Eleven attracted a lot of attention and attracted him to gambling.

The movies he is also known for are Thelma and Louise, Interview with the Vampire, Seven, Seven Years in Tibet, The Mexican, Ocean’s Eleven, Troy, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and many others. He recently made a big splash with the movie “Once upon a time in Hollywood”. The reviews are pretty mixed like with every other movie that Tarantino made, so this is not the exception. He is also a very active producer involved in numerous projects. It seems that he is full of surprises and with the enormous creative potential that we simply must be impressed with. With all these projects in mind, it is no wonder that many people are interested in how much he makes a year.

The projects he is involved in

Back in 2001, he co-founded a company called Plan B Entertainment. His partner was his ex-wife Jennifer. After their divorce, he bought out Jennifer’s part of the company and fully committed to working on various projects. The most famous movies are Eat Pray Love, Troy, 12 Years a slave, Charlie, and the Chocolate Factory, and many others. Even though his salary was just $6,000 for the movie Thelma and Louse, his salary for the movie Kalifornia was half a million! How about that? A pretty huge leap for an actor!

He has proven that he knows how to make money numerous times after that. For the movie Seven, his earnings multiplied. He received a check for four million dollars! After that, he started earning up to ten million per movie. Not a bad salary indeed. It is something that other actors can only dream about.

Why do people like him?

Women love to watch him because he is practically nature’s wonder. His facial features are flawless, but the fact that he is working very hard on his body and his mind says a lot about his professionalism. Throughout the years, his words of wisdom have attracted the attention of the men as well. He often talks about how he wants to improve the way the world works, and his frequent donations show us that he is actually doing something to improve the world we live in. It tells a lot about how humble and grateful he is, which makes us love him even more.

Brad donated money for the campaign ONE, Jolie-Pit Foundation that he established with his wife at the time – Angelina, The Doctors without borders, Make it right foundation and probably many others that he didn’t want the public to know. He is truly one great guy ready to give to humanity everything he can.

He often mentions the need to learn, to become better, but also to create quality relationships with other people, the need to chase the dreams and make the life he wants, showing other people as well that it is possible to fight the fear and take the leap of faith. This helps people around the world to relate to him and simply take his advice to improve the life they live.

How much is his net worth?

We have already mentioned how much he is paid per movie and the numbers are truly impressive. He is one of the most paid actors and his current net worth is assessed to be $300 million! Such an impressive figure for sure! However, as far as we can see he is truly a down to earth guy who enjoys life and tries his best to spend quality time with his children, but also maintain his friendships and do what he can to improve the world we live in.

He likes to spend money too. It seems that the real estates are his passion. There is even one hundred million dollars figure mentioned that he invested in all the real estate he has. His main home is located in LA, but he also has a real estate in Santa Barbara, New Orleans, a winery in France, and a villa in Majorca. He truly knows how to live his life. His business decisions have proven to be nothing but good. Considering that he has made so many smart business moves, we are sure that he will just continue to bloom and make good movies that people around the world will enjoy. One thing is for sure – he seems like a truly nice guy who has found the formula of happiness and business success.