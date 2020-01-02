As a real estate professional, you should make an earnest effort to boost your brand. Having a strong brand will help you get an edge over the competition in your town or city.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that you need a steady flow of clients to make it to the closing table.

Marketing a real estate business is not as difficult as you may believe. In this article, we will go over ten solid tips that can help you build a strong brand and get more customers.

1. Create a Professional Website

Experienced real estate professionals know that it’s extremely important to have a professional website in the 21st century. There’s a huge difference between a regular website and a professional website. A professional website has exceptional aesthetics and functionality.

Here are the characteristics of a professional real estate website:

-Quality content

-Easy to navigate

-The site loads up fast

-It has sharp photographs

If your web developing skills are poor, you should hire an experienced web designer. They will create a site that will give your business a polished image. This will increase your chances of getting more leads online.

In real estate, image is everything. A professional website will give prospective clients the impression that you can help them acquire or sell the property.

2. List Your Site with Online Business Registries

Business registries can help your website get more exposure online. You can list your website with the business registries listed below.

Better Business Bureau – Consumers turn to the Better Business Bureaus to get more information about a business. The Better Business Bureau handles customer disputes, and they give ratings to businesses. If your real estate business is in good standing, the Better Business Bureau will send customers to your website.

Yelp – Listing your website on Yelp can help you get more deals. Thousands of people look for real estate businesses on Yelp daily.

Google My Business – Google is the most popular search engine around today. Google My Business is a special listing directory for businesses. Your site will be featured in Google Maps, Google +, and Google Search. Listing your site in Google My Business will put your site in place to get thousands of visitors.

Real Estate Directories – Online real estate directories help real estate professionals promote their brand on the internet. There are dozens of online real estate directories. A simple Google search will help you find them. Getting listed in several real estate directories can help you secure more deals.

3. Digital Marketing

Digital marketing can make it easier for prospective clients to find your website on the internet. There are hundreds of digital marketing techniques. Let’s take a quick glance at several that will help your website make it to the first page of the search engines.

Search Engine Optimization – Search engine optimization is the process of optimizing your site so that it will get higher rankings in the search engines. To make things easier, you can hire an experienced search engine optimization consultant.

Will you have overnight success with search engine optimization? No, you will not see instant results. However, your site will gradually climb the rankings over time. It could take three to five months to get on the first page for your targeted keywords.

Paid Advertising – Paid advertising like Google Adwords can send direct traffic to your website. However, you must be careful with this marketing tactic. If you fail to bid properly on your keywords, you could lose your advertising budget on one campaign.

Blogging – Blogging is viewed as an old-school digital marketing technique. Creating a blog is an easy way to market your brand without money. To get the best results from blogging, you must write about topics that appeal to your potential customers.

Social Media – It’s important for you to create accounts on popular social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube can send warm leads to your website daily.

4. Stay in Touch with Past Clients

It’s important for you to stay in touch with past clients. They may need your services again in the future. Your past clients will also be more than happy to refer you to their family, friends, and business associates. This can expand your customer base, and help you generate more revenue throughout the entire year.

How can you stay in touch with past clients? You can send them birthday cards and holiday cards. There’s an old saying, “It’s the thought that counts.” Sending cards to your past clients will let them know that you haven’t forgotten about them.

5. Real Estate Newsletter

If you are serious about taking your real estate business to the next level, you should publish a real estate newsletter. Your weekly or monthly newsletter should have current information about real estate laws, homeownership, and mortgage rates. Your current and past customers will appreciate the information in your newsletter.

6. Public Relations

Taking advantage of public relations is an easy way to market your brand. You should consider getting involved with community events and charities.

Hiring a public relations firm can help your company get more connections in your area. Make sure you hire a public relations firm that has been in business for at least ten years.

7. Impressive Business Cards

Passing out killer business cards can help you generate more business. You can give your business cards to people while you are on the go.

8. Create a Zillow Profile

With over 187 million monthly viewers, Zillow will give you the golden opportunity to get in front of thousands of fresh prospects. You can create a profile on Zillow and add your listings.

9. Real Estate Investment Clubs

Joining real estate investment clubs in your area will help you network with other professionals in the business. They typically meet once a month. Becoming a member of these clubs can help market your services and deals.

10. Direct Mail Marketing

Sending postcards to homes in your targeted area is an easy way to get your business name out there. You can offer free home evaluations. This tactic can help you generate new business, and there is no direct mail marketing companies better than Wise Pelican, they specifically cater to the real estate industry and also allow you to buy a customized mailing list, which no other in the industry offers.

Promoting your brand will help you thrive in a competitive real estate market. The ten marketing tips in this article can help you build your brand. However, you must be ready to work hard. Implementing the strategies listed above and working hard is your recipe for success.