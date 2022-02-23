Frankly, many people search for escorts they will have great sex with. But escorts offer a lot more than sex. They are professional companions for a date or event, offer VIP massage and extra services, and offer other forms of adult entertainment. If you dream of any sexual adventure, you will find an escort to serve you.

Most escorts are beautiful and sexy women that you will fall in love with instantly. But there are also many male escorts at your disposal. Regardless, you need to get the perfect escort if you are a newbie by looking at preferred ethnicity, size, availability for your preferred services, and most importantly, one who charges fairly.

When booking the perfect escort for the first time, you can follow these simple steps and you will not regret it.

Search for the Perfect Escort

This is the crucial step that will determine how your experience will be. So, take enough time to search for the right escort for you. With the advancement in technology, you can do this without leaving your bed.

Use an escort directory – This is a platform that lists many escorts so that clients can peruse and contact the one they want. If you are looking for one in Brisbane or other cities in Australia, Ivy Société would be a perfect option for you. When choosing from a directory, look at the services listed, prices, and other details such as COVID-19 vaccination before you pick the right one.

Use a social media platform – Apart from escort directories, you can also search for escorts on social media platforms. They are usually part of communities that discuss casual dating and escort services and you can easily slide into their DMs to book. Social media platforms give you an opportunity to check their profile and find out what kind of an escort they are.

Call at escort agency – If you know a reliable escort agency, you can call their customer, call their booking desk and describe the model you want. They handle numerous bookings every day and will let you know if it is possible to get one.

Prepare to Contact Your Perfect Escort

You need to call an escort you have found from an escort directory or social media platforms. The main purpose of the call should be to schedule an appointment. One of the most common mistakes rookies make is bombarding an escort with numerous questions that can put the model off.

To avoid unnecessary questions, prepare by reading the escort profile well to know the services they provide, sex acts to expect, charges, their preferred venue, and availability. You also need to be ready with details of what you are looking for, the time you need escort services, and your preferred venue as well.

Despite all of this, there are crucial questions that you should prepare to ask the escort when making a call.

Ask if they will bring accessories such as sex toys and costumes if these are part of the services you expect.

Ask whether there is anything you need to have before the escort arrives. It could be massage oil, condoms, lubricants, or anything else.

Clarify if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, whether they have traveled recently, and whether or not they have coronavirus symptoms. It is good to be cautious.

Ask how they expect to be paid so that you are ready with the payment.

Setting the Appointment

As mentioned, the purpose of calling your preferred escort should be to book an appointment. In this case, you need to remain professional throughout the call or message. Escorts are typically responsive to their clients and remain calm even if asked hard questions. But pushing them hard may put them off, forcing them to decline your request.

It is paramount to be respectful to escorts, and now that you are prepared for the call, you should not expect any challenges. As a newbie, you should remain confident as well and avoid repulsive conversation.

Set an appointment by agreeing on the date, venue, services to expect, and how to pay them. When it comes to the venue, you can agree on your home, a hotel, or the escort’s private residence. All of these options work best.

Get Ready for the Date

An appointment with an escort is often called a date. Remember that they offer companionship, sexual intimacy, and many other services. You can book an escort for the next hour, day, or few days. All of these options give you enough time to clean up and get ready for the date. Whether you are going out or staying indoors with an escort, taking a shower just before the meeting is paramount. Maintain oral hygiene as well and dress decently.

Tidy the room where you are meeting and get ready with surface sanitization products to help you observe COVID-19 safety protocols. Also, get any accessories that you will need ready and neatly arranged in their place.

If you need food and drinks, make early arrangements to avoid disruptions when you are both having a good time. If possible, set the mood of the room because this has the positive benefit of enhancing the experience.

Enjoy the Date

Your booking process is not successful until the services of the escort are over. Because you picked a professional escort from a reliable directory and other platforms, you will most likely have the moment to fulfill your sexual desires.

But as you do this, you must ensure that you obey the laws, such as getting escort services from a legal adult, giving the money as they request, protecting both parties from STIs, and following any other laws.

Speaking of STIs, it is important to stay safe by using protection, lubes, and sex toys responsibly. You also need to observe COVID-19 prevention protocols as mentioned earlier.

Finally, make sure that you pay the escort as agreed for their time and services. There is no need to raise an argument, especially if you extended the hours and got the services.

Conclusion

Booking the perfect escort and enjoying the experience as a newbie is not as easy as 1, 2, 3. As you can see, there is a lot to consider and the right decisions to be made. If you are not sure of any step, you can consult close friends or use escort social community platforms to ask questions. All the best!