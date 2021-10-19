Your wedding will be filled with millions of precious moments you’ll never want to forget. The wedding photographer you choose is the one person responsible for capturing every single one of those moments.

Now, yes, we know: the venue, the dress, the flower arrangements…Everything seems more urgent (and much more exciting!) than booking your photographer. However, if you don’t book your photographer as early as possible, you might be up for an unpleasant surprise on your wedding day!

Here’s why.

1. Wedding photographers book up extremely quickly

If you’d like to have a real professional on your big day, booking them a couple of months in advance is of the utmost importance. Wedding photographers won’t be able to „squeeze you in“ once the wedding season reaches its peak. They don’t work in shifts nor do they stay in the same location for too long. Make sure you’ve booked them before they get too busy!

We can’t even begin to explain the horrors of searching for a wedding photographer only a couple of days before your big day. You’ll probably have to settle for a mediocre one, or worst-case scenario, all of your wedding photos will be made on your drunk uncle’s 2010 smartphone. Whatever the case, it’s certainly something you’d want to avoid at all costs, so book a professional in time!

2. Getting to know your photographer can be a game-changer

The biggest advantage of booking your wedding photographer as early as possible is that it allows them to meet you. Once they get to know you, they’ll be able to do their job much more effectively! Communication is key, so meet up with your photographer a couple of times before the wedding.

Most photographers will provide complimentary engagement portraits for this very reason! It won’t only make their job easier, but you’ll also be able to see their style before you decide to hire them for your day.

Of course, this gives you enough time to switch between different photographers as well. Sometimes, you simply won’t „click“ with someone, and that’s perfectly fine. Make sure you leave enough room to consider different options.

3. It takes away from the stress of it all

Planning a wedding can be a daunting experience. There are many different things you’ll need to think about, which gets pretty overwhelming pretty fast. Booking your photographer early in the entire process removes one task from your already busy schedule! It may not feel like an incredible thing right now, but it certainly feels amazing once you get it done.

Do not postpone booking the photographer, as you’re likely to get even busier as the date of the wedding approaches. You wouldn’t like to be forced to hire someone random just because you feel like you don’t have enough time to find the perfect person for the job, now, would you? Booking as early in advance as possible removes that unnecessary stress from your planning process, so it’s certainly worth doing.

4. You’ll avoid payment issues

Professional wedding photographers have dealt with hundreds of customers in their careers. Unfortunately, not all people realize the importance of their hard work. Many of these professionals have dealt with difficult newly-weds who’d downplay their contributions, even refusing to pay them the rate they’ve earned. That’s why most of them require you to pay for their services at least a couple of weeks in advance.

If you try to hire a professional a little too late, they might outright refuse to work with you regardless of their schedule. Besides, we all know how expensive weddings can get. Planning your budget with these services in mind is only possible if you do it right at the beginning of the planning process.

5. The best photographers require early bookings

You won’t be able to hire someone like Darien Chui if you don’t book early. It’s simply how it works! If you truly want your wedding photos to be stunning and worthy of your big day, your only option is to book in advance.

Again, experienced photographers book up extremely quickly, especially when the market is small in your local area. You don’t want to be left without any options, so it’s always better to book in advance. After all, you wouldn’t want to rely on amateur work during the most important day of your life, right? It’s not worth the risk!

6. You might get an early-bird special!

Most photographers offer excellent deals for people who book extra early! It’s a great way to save money all while getting a photographer you really want at the same time.

Look for similar deals on their websites or social media, and book someone you can trust right away! It can free up your budget for other wedding matters you’ve yet to think about.

Overall, booking early is the only way you can get specialized discounts. This is an excellent opportunity to save some money without lowering your standards or settling for less on your big day.

7. It will allow you to compare different options

Deciding to book your photographer early also means you’ll have more time for research. You’ll be able to compare different photographers until you’ve found someone whose style resonates with your needs and requirements.

In a nutshell, booking early allows you to find the right photographer much more easily. As neither of your available options won’t be prebooked already, your choices won’t be limited at all! You can look through different photographers and compare their work to find something that suits your preferences (and your budget).

The bottom line

Booking a wedding photographer early in the planning process is extremely important. If you fail to do so, you might end up with only a couple of blurry memories from your big day.

All in all, we hope our article helped you realize the importance of booking a wedding photographer as early as possible and we wish you all the best for your wedding AND your married life!