Blue World City is a prestigious housing project situated in the heart of Islamabad, Pakistan. It offers a blend of modern living, affordability, and promising investment opportunities. Developed by Blue Group of Companies, the project aims to provide a high-quality lifestyle for residents while offering lucrative investment prospects.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the various aspects of Blue World City, including its location, accessibility, master plan, plot options, payment plans, facilities, and amenities, as well as the reasons why investing in this project can be a smart decision.

Blue World City Developers & Owners

Blue World City is developed and owned by the Blue Group of Companies, a renowned and trusted name in the real estate industry of Pakistan. The company has a track record of successful projects and is committed to delivering excellence in all its ventures.

The Blue Group of Companies has an impressive track record of successful ventures in various sectors, including real estate, construction, and property development. They have gained a strong reputation for their professionalism, dedication, commitment, integrity, and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of their customers.

The company is led by a team of experienced professionals who bring a wealth of expertise to the table. They are known for their innovative approach to design, meticulous planning, and adherence to international standards of construction and development. One of the key strengths of the Blue Group of Companies is its focus on sustainable development practices.

They prioritize environmentally friendly initiatives and incorporate eco-friendly features into their projects. This commitment to sustainability ensures that their developments are not only aesthetically pleasing but also contribute to a greener and healthier environment.

In the case of Blue World City, the developers have taken great care to create a master-planned community that encompasses all the essential elements of a modern and comfortable lifestyle. From the layout of the sectors to the provision of amenities and infrastructure, the developers have left no stone unturned in ensuring that residents enjoy a high standard of living.

The ownership of Blue World City lies with the Blue Group of Companies, which instills confidence in potential investors and residents. The company’s solid reputation and extensive experience in the real estate industry add credibility to the project, making it an attractive option for those looking to invest or settle in Islamabad.

Blue World City Projects

As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, Blue World City in Islamabad, Pakistan, has several projects within its premises. These projects include:

Blue World City Overseas Block: This block is specifically designed for overseas Pakistanis, offering them a range of residential and commercial plots tailored to their needs and preferences. Blue Hills Country Farms: Blue Hills Country Farms is a project within Blue World City that focuses on providing spacious and serene farmhouses surrounded by nature. It offers a tranquil environment for individuals seeking a countryside living experience. Blue World City Awami Residential Complex: This project aims to provide affordable housing options for low-income individuals and families. The Awami Residential Complex offers economical residential units to cater to the housing needs of the less privileged segments of society. Blue Mosque: Blue World City boasts a grand mosque within its premises. The Blue Mosque is designed to accommodate a large number of worshippers and serves as a spiritual center for residents and visitors. Blue World Trade Center: It is going to be one of the best shopping malls in the country, housing all the notable brands under one roof.

It’s important to note that the developers may introduce new projects or make changes to existing projects after my knowledge cutoff. Therefore, it is advisable to refer to the official Blue World City website or contact the project’s representatives for the most up-to-date information on projects within the community.

Blue World City NOC

Blue World City has not obtained the necessary final approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the relevant authorities, including the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). However, preliminary permissions have been granted.

This ensures that the project adheres to all the required legal and regulatory standards, providing peace of mind to investors.

Blue World City Location

The location of Blue World City is ideally located at Chakri Road, near the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2). It is situated in close proximity to the New Islamabad International Airport, making it easily accessible for residents and visitors alike.

Blue World City Maps

Blue World City offers a range of detailed maps to assist potential investors in understanding the layout and available options within the project. These maps provide valuable insights into the various sectors, plots, roads, parks, and other amenities, enabling individuals to make informed decisions.

Blue World City Accessibilities

Blue World City boasts excellent connectivity and accessibility. It is conveniently located near the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2), ensuring seamless travel to major cities. The New Islamabad International Airport is only a short drive away, allowing for effortless domestic and international travel. Additionally, the proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road will further enhance the accessibility of the project.

Blue World City nearby Landmarks & Places

Blue World City is surrounded by several prominent landmarks and places of interest. These include:

New Islamabad International Airport: Located in close proximity, the airport provides easy access for travelers. Rawalpindi Ring Road: The proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road will significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel time. Bahria Town: A well-established housing society that offers a range of amenities and facilities. Islamabad: The capital city of Pakistan, known for its modern infrastructure, educational institutions, and government offices.

Blue World City Master Plan

The master plan of Blue World City is meticulously designed to ensure a well-organized and sustainable community. It comprises various sectors, each with designated residential and commercial areas, parks, playgrounds, mosques, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment options.

The master plan focuses on creating a harmonious living environment that caters to the diverse needs of residents.

Blue World City Blocks

As of the latest knowledge cutoff in September 2021, Blue World City in Islamabad, Pakistan, consists of several blocks. Please note that there may have been additions or changes to the block names or new blocks introduced after my knowledge cutoff. Here are the known blocks in Blue World City:

Blue World City General Block

Blue World City Overseas Block

Blue World City Executive Block

Blue World City Hollywood Block

Blue World City Waterfront District

Blue World City Shoaib Akhtar Enclave

Blue World City Blue Hills Country Farms

Blue World City Awami Residential Complex

These blocks offer various residential and commercial plot options, each with its own unique features and specifications. It is advisable to refer to the official Blue World City website or contact the project’s representatives for the most up-to-date information on the blocks within the community.

Blue World City Residential Plots

Blue World City offers a wide range of residential plots to suit different preferences and budgetary considerations. The available plot sizes include the following:

3.5 Marla

5 Marla

6 Marla

8 Marla

12 Marla

10 Marla

18 Marla

1 Kanal

The residential plots are thoughtfully planned to provide ample space and amenities, enabling residents to build their dream homes in a secure and serene environment.

Blue World City Commercial Plots

In addition to residential plots, Blue World City also presents lucrative investment opportunities in commercial plots. These plots are strategically located in commercial zones, offering a favorable environment for businesses to flourish. Investors can choose from various plot sizes:

5 Marla

8 Marla

Blue World City Payment Plan

Blue World City provides flexible and investor-friendly payment plans. The payment options are designed to accommodate the diverse financial capabilities of potential buyers. The plans include affordable down payments, easy monthly installments, and attractive discounts for full upfront payments. Investors can select the payment plan that suits their financial goals and preferences.

Following are the payment plans of Blue World City:

Blue World City Sports Valley Block:

Blue World City Awami Block:

Blue World City Waterfront Block:

Blue World City Hollywood Block:

Blue World City Overseas Block:

Blue World City General Block:

Blue World City Farmhouses:

Blue World City Development Charges

Development charges are an essential aspect to consider when investing in a housing project. Blue World City has transparent development charges that cover the cost of infrastructure development, utilities, and amenities. It is crucial for investors to understand these charges to make informed decisions regarding their investments.

Development Status of Blue World City

Blue World City is a rapidly developing project, with significant progress already achieved in various phases. The development work includes the construction of roads, the installation of utility networks, and the establishment of amenities and facilities. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure the timely completion of the project, further enhancing its appeal to investors.

Blue World City Investment Opportunity

Investing in Blue World City presents a promising opportunity for individuals looking to grow their wealth through real estate. Some key factors that make it an attractive investment option include:

Strategic Location: The prime location of Blue World City, along with its excellent connectivity, ensures high demand for residential and commercial properties. Lucrative Returns: The increasing demand for housing and commercial spaces in the area, combined with the development potential of Blue World City, offers the potential for attractive returns on investment. Credible Developer: Blue Group of Companies has a strong reputation in the real estate sector, instilling confidence in investors regarding the reliability and quality of the project. Modern Amenities: The project’s comprehensive range of amenities, such as parks, schools, hospitals, and commercial areas, ensures a comfortable and convenient lifestyle for residents, increasing the value of the properties.

Blue World City Facilities & Amenities

Blue World City aims to provide a well-rounded living experience with a variety of facilities and amenities, including:

Gated Community: A secure and gated environment with modern surveillance systems for the safety and peace of mind of residents. Parks and Recreational Spaces: Lush green parks, jogging tracks, and recreational areas for residents to relax and enjoy outdoor activities. Education and Healthcare Facilities: Well-equipped schools, colleges, and healthcare centers within the community, ensuring access to quality education and medical services. Commercial Areas: Vibrant commercial zones for business activities, including shopping centers, restaurants, and offices.

Why Invest in Blue World City?

Investing in Blue World City offers several compelling reasons, including:

Growth Potential: With the rapid development and strategic location, the project holds the potential for significant capital appreciation and rental income. Affordable Options: Blue World City provides a range of plot sizes and payment plans to cater to different budgetary considerations, making it accessible to a wide range of investors. Prominent Developer: The reputable developer, Blue Group of Companies, ensures transparency, quality, and timely completion of the project, reducing investment risks. Prime Location: The project’s proximity to major landmarks and easy accessibility contribute to its desirability for both residents and investors.

Blue World City Online Payment

Blue World City offers the convenience of online payment options for its investors and customers. This allows individuals to make payments related to plot bookings, installments, and other financial transactions from the comfort of their own homes or offices.

Here’s an elaboration on Blue World City’s online payment process:

Online Payment Platforms: Blue World City provides various online payment platforms to ensure ease and accessibility for its customers. These platforms may include trusted third-party payment gateways or direct payment options through the project’s official website. Secure Payment Gateways: Blue World City ensures the security of online transactions by partnering with reputable and secure payment gateways. These gateways employ advanced encryption technology to protect personal and financial information, giving customers peace of mind when making online payments. Plot Booking Payments: Customers interested in booking a plot in Blue World City can utilize the online payment facility to submit their booking payments. They can visit the official website or designated portals to access the payment interface, select the desired plot, and make the required payment online. The system may provide multiple payment options, such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or digital wallets, depending on the available platforms. Installment Payments: For customers who have opted for installment plans, Blue World City’s online payment system allows them to conveniently pay their monthly or quarterly installments online. Customers can log in to their accounts, access the payment portal, and select the appropriate installment payment option. The system will guide them through the payment process, and they can choose their preferred payment method to complete the transaction. Payment Receipts and Confirmations: Once an online payment is successfully processed, customers receive immediate payment receipts or confirmations via email or within their online accounts. These receipts serve as proof of payment and can be saved or printed for future reference. Customer Support: In case of any difficulties or queries related to online payments, Blue World City provides customer support services to assist customers. They can reach out to the project’s helpline, customer service representatives, or dedicated online support channels to seek assistance or clarification regarding the online payment process.

It’s important to note that the specific details of Blue World City’s online payment process may vary over time or based on the project’s policies. Therefore, it is advisable for customers to refer to the official Blue World City website and official communication channels or directly contact the project’s representatives for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding online payments.

In conclusion, Blue World City offers the convenience and flexibility of online payment options for plot bookings, installments, and other financial transactions. By leveraging secure payment gateways and providing user-friendly interfaces, Blue World City aims to enhance the overall customer experience and make the payment process efficient and hassle-free.

How to Book a Plot in Blue World City?

To book a plot in Blue World City, you can follow these general steps. Please note that the process may have evolved or changed after my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, so it’s essential to refer to the official Blue World City website or contact their representatives for the most accurate and up-to-date information on the booking process:

Contact the provider

Provide all the relevant information to the customer representative

Submit the booking payment

And wait for 30-40 days for file receiving

Blue World City Booking Process

The booking process for Blue World City involves several steps to facilitate the purchase of residential or commercial plots within the project. While the specific details may have changed after my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, here is a general overview of the Blue World City booking process:

Research and Selection: Begin by researching the available plot options, sizes, and prices within Blue World City. Evaluate your budget, preferences, and investment goals to select the most suitable plot for your needs. Visit the Sales Office: Visit the Blue World City sales office or designated booking center to obtain comprehensive information about the project and available plots. The sales team will guide you through the process and provide all necessary details, including payment options, plot availability, and documentation requirements. Application Form: Fill out the official application form provided by Blue World City. Ensure that all the required information, including your personal details, preferred plot size, and any additional specifications, is accurately provided. Documentation: Prepare the necessary documents for the booking process. This may include a copy of your national identity card (CNIC) or passport, photographs, and any other required documentation specified by Blue World City. Booking Amount: Pay the initial booking amount as specified by Blue World City. This amount serves as a commitment and confirms your interest in the selected plot. The booking amount can be paid through various payment methods accepted by the project, such as cash, cheque, or online transfers. Booking Confirmation: Upon payment of the booking amount, you will receive a booking confirmation or receipt from Blue World City. This document serves as proof of your plot reservation and should be safely retained for future reference. Allotment Process: After the booking confirmation, Blue World City will conduct a balloting process to allocate plot numbers to the respective investors. The allotment process ensures fairness and transparency in the plot allocation. Allotment Letter: Once the balloting process is complete, Blue World City will issue an allotment letter to the investors whose plot numbers have been allocated. The allotment letter provides official documentation of the plot allocation and includes details such as plot size, location, payment schedules, and other relevant information. Payment Schedule: Blue World City will provide you with a payment schedule outlining the installment plan or payment terms for the remaining amount. Adhere to the specified payment deadlines to ensure the timely completion of your payments. Plot Possession: Upon the completion of the payment schedule, Blue World City will transfer the possession of the plot to the respective investor. At this stage, you can initiate construction or utilize the plot according to the project’s guidelines and local regulations.

It’s important to note that the specific details and procedures of the Blue World City booking process may have evolved or changed after my knowledge cutoff. Therefore, it is advisable to refer to the official Blue World City website, official communication channels, or directly contact the project’s representatives for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the booking process.

Blue World City File Verification

Blue World City offers a file verification process to ensure the authenticity and legality of property documents for its investors and customers. This verification process is designed to provide transparency and peace of mind to individuals interested in purchasing plots or investing in the project.

Here’s an elaboration on Blue World City’s file verification process:

Verification Authority: Blue World City has designated verification authorities or departments responsible for verifying the authenticity of property files. These authorities may include the project’s customer support team, verification departments, or designated personnel within the company. Required Documents: To initiate the file verification process, customers typically need to provide specific documents, including the file number, applicant’s name, and any other relevant details associated with the property file. This information allows the verification authorities to locate the file and verify its status. Verification Channels: Blue World City provides multiple channels through which customers can initiate the file verification process. These channels may include online verification portals, dedicated helpline numbers, email communication, or physical visits to the project’s offices or customer service centers. Verification Process: Once the necessary information is provided, the verification authorities will initiate the process of verifying the property file. This process involves cross-referencing the provided details with the project’s database and records to validate the authenticity of the file. Verification Results: After conducting the verification process, Blue World City will communicate the results to the customer. This may be in the form of an official verification report, an email confirmation, or through the online verification portal. The verification results will indicate whether the file is valid and recognized by Blue World City or if any discrepancies are found. Customer Support: Blue World City offers customer support services to assist customers throughout the file verification process. Customers can reach out to the project’s helpline, customer service representatives, or dedicated verification support channels for guidance or clarification regarding the verification process or any related concerns.

It is important to note that the specific details and procedures of Blue World City’s file verification process may be subject to change over time or based on the project’s policies. Therefore, it is advisable for customers to refer to the official Blue World City website and official communication channels or directly contact the project’s representatives for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding file verification.

Benefits of Online Verification Blue World City

Online file verification for Blue World City in Rawalpindi offers several benefits for investors and individuals interested in the project. Some of the key advantages of online file verification are:

Convenience: Online file verification provides a convenient method for investors to verify the status and authenticity of their property files from anywhere, at any time. It eliminates the need for physical visits to the project’s offices or verification centers, saving time and effort. Real-Time Information: Online file verification allows investors to access real-time information about their property files. They can instantly check the status of their files and receive immediate updates regarding any changes or developments. Transparency: Online verification processes enhance transparency in property transactions. Investors can independently verify the details of their files and ensure that they are legitimate and recognized by the project. Quick and Efficient: Online file verification processes are generally faster and more efficient compared to traditional methods. Investors can receive verification results promptly, reducing delays and expediting the decision-making process. Reduced Fraud Risks: Online file verification helps mitigate the risks of fraud and counterfeit documents. By verifying files through official online channels, investors can ensure that their investments are secure and protected from fraudulent activities. Accessible Documentation: Online verification platforms often provide digital access to essential documents, such as allotment letters and payment receipts. Investors can easily retrieve and store these documents for future reference, eliminating the need for physical copies and reducing the risk of document loss or damage. Enhanced Investor Confidence: Online file verification instills confidence in investors regarding the legitimacy and transparency of their investments. It provides a reliable and trustworthy system that investors can rely on when making investment decisions. Improved Customer Service: Online verification processes are often supported by dedicated customer service teams. Investors can seek assistance, guidance, and clarification regarding the verification process through online support channels, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Blue World City Balloting Information

Blue World City in Islamabad, Pakistan, has conducted balloting for its plots on multiple occasions. Balloting is a process where plots are allocated to individuals who have invested in the project. Here’s an elaboration on Blue World City’s balloting process and related information:

Balloting Process: Blue World City conducts balloting to ensure a fair and transparent allocation of plots to its investors. The process involves randomly selecting plot numbers from the available inventory and assigning them to the investors who have made bookings or purchases. Eligibility for Balloting: Investors who have completed the necessary documentation and fulfilled the payment requirements as per the project’s policies are eligible for participation in the balloting process. It is important for investors to adhere to the project’s guidelines and deadlines to ensure their eligibility for balloting. Plot Categories: Blue World City offers various plot categories, including residential and commercial plots of different sizes. The balloting process is conducted separately for each plot category to allocate plots to the respective investors. Notification of Balloting: Blue World City communicates the date and details of the balloting process to its investors through official channels. This information is typically shared through the project’s website, official social media platforms, email communication, and other relevant channels. Balloting Results: Once the balloting process is completed, Blue World City announces the results, indicating the plot numbers allocated to the respective investors. The results may be published on the project’s official website, shared through official communication channels, or provided individually to the investors. Allotment Letters: After the balloting process, Blue World City issues allotment letters to the investors whose plot numbers have been allocated. The allotment letters serve as official documentation of the plot allocation and provide details regarding plot size, location, payment schedules, and other relevant information.

It’s important to note that the balloting process and related information may have evolved or changed after my knowledge cutoff. Therefore, it is advisable for investors to refer to the official Blue World City website and official communication channels or directly contact the project’s representatives for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding balloting and plot allocations.

Blue World Economic Zone

Blue World Economic Zone (BWEZ) is an upcoming project within the Blue World City development in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Blue World Economic Zone is designed to be a dedicated economic and industrial zone, aiming to attract local and international businesses, industries, and investors.

The Blue World Economic Zone is strategically planned to promote economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement. It aims to provide a favorable business environment and modern infrastructure to support a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, technology, and services.

Key features and aspects of the Blue World Economic Zone may include:

Location: The economic zone is situated within the larger Blue World City development, benefiting from its prime location near the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) and the New Islamabad International Airport. This strategic location offers convenient access to transportation networks and ensures connectivity with major cities in Pakistan. Infrastructure and Facilities: The Blue World Economic Zone is expected to offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, including roads, utilities, telecommunications, and connectivity services. The zone aims to provide a well-planned layout with industrial plots, warehouses, office spaces, and commercial areas, ensuring a conducive environment for businesses. Investor Incentives: To attract local and international investors, the Blue World Economic Zone may provide various incentives and benefits. These could include tax exemptions, streamlined administrative procedures, access to financial services, and other supportive measures to encourage investment and business growth. Job Creation: The development of the Blue World Economic Zone is anticipated to create a significant number of employment opportunities, benefiting the local workforce and the broader economy. The presence of diverse industries and businesses within the zone is expected to contribute to skill development, knowledge transfer, and economic prosperity. Collaboration and Partnerships: The Blue World Economic Zone may foster collaboration between businesses, academia, research institutions, and government agencies. Such partnerships can facilitate innovation, research and development, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

It’s important to note that the Blue World Economic Zone is an upcoming project, and specific details and timelines may have evolved or changed after my knowledge cutoff. For the most accurate and up-to-date information on the Blue World Economic Zone, it is advisable to refer to the official Blue World City website or contact the project’s representatives directly.

Blue World City Pros & Cons

Here are the pros and cons of the BWC:

Pros:

Prime location and excellent connectivity. A reputable developer with a track record of successful projects. Affordable payment plans and a wide range of plot options. Comprehensive facilities and amenities for a modern lifestyle. Promising investment potential and potential for high returns.

Cons:

Development is ongoing, and some areas may still be under construction. The real estate market is subject to market fluctuations, and returns on investment are not guaranteed.

Blue World City FAQs

Here are the frequently asked questions about BWC:

Q1: Is Blue World City a legal project?

Ans. Yes, Blue World City has obtained the necessary approvals and NOCs from the relevant authorities, ensuring its legality and adherence to regulatory standards.

Q2: What plot sizes are available in Blue World City?

Ans. Blue World City offers residential plots in sizes ranging from 5 Marla to 2 Kanal, as well as commercial plots in various sizes.

Q3: Are there payment plan options available?

Ans. Yes, Blue World City provides flexible payment plans to cater to different financial capabilities. These plans include down payments, monthly installments, and upfront payment discounts.

Q4: Are there any additional charges apart from the plot price?

Ans. Yes, there are development charges that cover the cost of infrastructure development, utilities, and amenities. These charges are separate from the plot price.

Q5: What facilities and amenities are available in Blue World City?

Ans. Blue World City offers a range of facilities and amenities, including parks, schools, hospitals, commercial areas, and gated security.

Q6: Is Blue World City suitable for investment purposes?

Ans. Yes, investing in Blue World City holds significant potential due to its strategic location, reputable developer, and growth prospects.

Q7: Is the project suitable for residential purposes?

Ans. Absolutely, Blue World City provides a secure and comfortable living environment with a variety of residential plot options.

Q8: Is Blue World City easily accessible?

Ans. Yes, Blue World City enjoys excellent accessibility due to its proximity to the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) and the New Islamabad International Airport.

Q9: Are there any nearby landmarks and places of interest?

Ans. Blue World City is surrounded by notable landmarks, including the New Islamabad International Airport, Rawalpindi Ring Road, Bahria Town, and Islamabad.

Q10: What is the current status of development in Blue World City?

Ans. Blue World City is progressing rapidly, with development work underway in various phases. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure timely completion.

Conclusion

Blue World City is an exciting housing project that combines modern living, affordability, and promising investment opportunities. With its strategic location, reputable developer, comprehensive amenities, and flexible payment plans, it offers a well-rounded living experience and holds significant potential for investors. By investing in Blue World City, investors can secure their future and capitalize on the growing real estate market in Islamabad, Pakistan.

