Are you looking to start a blog but don’t know where to start from? If yes try The Blog Starter will show you essential blogging tips and a few other things that will help you. Read on to find out more.

How to Make a Blog

As a first-timer, building a blog may seem very difficult. This is understandable since you have never done anything like that before. You want to make sure you get everything done correctly right from the start. However, to be a successful blogger, there are certain things you should do and things you should avoid. Some of the things are as follows:

The Right Platform

The first thing you need to do is choose the right platform. There are many blogging platforms, such as Medium, Blogger, and so on, that allow you to use their platform for free. However, many of these free platforms are limited in functionality, and they may decide to shut down your blog at any time, making all your efforts go to waste.

One of the most popular platforms used for blogging is WordPress.org. This platform gives you 100% control and freedom over your blog. This platform is used by some of the best blogs you’ll find. It has some of the best features you’ll need to make a blog without any difficulty. The interface is very easy to understand and use. If you’re serious about blogging, this platform will give you the perfect start you need.

Use The Right Domain Name

You have to choose the right domain name. You have to make sure the domain you choose is easy to spell. Use a name that is related to your brand. Avoid using a name that is too long. Also, use a name that will be easy for people to remember.

Choose The Right Hosting

You should avoid using a free web hosting site. Using such could have negative impacts on your blog. Find a reputable paid web host that is reliable. You don’t want a hosting provider whose servers are usually down. Find one that guarantees their customers 99% uptime or above. This is very important if you want your blog to be accessible 24/7. You also need to make sure that the provider supports CMS web hosting. Furthermore, ensure that the control panel of the hosting provider is easy to use.

How to Write a Blog Post

The quality of your blog posts can help you gain more followers. The first thing you need to do is think about an interesting topic to write about. Once have done that, the other things you should do are:

Use a catchy headline/topic.

Write an interesting introduction that is attention-grabbing.

Write great content with different subheadings.

Use article editing software like Grammarly to perfect your content

How to Make Money Blogging

There are several ways you can monetize your blog. Some of the popular methods include Google AdWords, selling private ads, become an affiliate, sell memberships, etc.

Creating a blog for the first time may seem like a cumbersome task. However, with these tips, you will be able to create a successful blog.

3 Major Things You Should Know Before Starting a Blog

Many newbie bloggers easily get discouraged and eventually give up. The reason for this is that many of them didn’t do their homework before going into blogging. Also, many go into blogging for the wrong reasons. Maybe because they heard someone is making a lot of money from it, they too want to make money without doing any groundwork or research.

As a new blogger, there are some things you should know, especially if you’re serious about making a career out of it. Don’t just rush into it. Those who rush into it for the wrong reasons will likely give up in no time if they do not get the expected results. To avoid that, here are the 3 major things you need to know before starting a blog:

It Takes a Lot of Effort

Some of the best blogs you see today took a lot of sweat and effort to build. As they say, nothing good in life comes easy. You have to work hard for what you want. You need to understand that blogging is not as easy as it looks. You have to put in a lot of time and effort into it. You have to come up with a good topic and content that people will find interesting.

Even after publishing great posts, you have to look for ways of promoting your blog on social media and other platforms. You also have to work on the SEO of your site so it can show up in search engine result pages. Doing all these takes a lot of effort. That said, you also need to come up with fresh content regularly for your blog. You need to have the mental capacity to handle all that.

You Won’t Make Money Fast

This is not meant to deflate your bubbles, but that’s just the simple truth. A lot of people think once they start blogging, money will start flying in from all corners. That’s not true. It will take some time before you get to that stage. Eventually, money will come, but you have to be willing to pay the price. If what you want is a very fast way of making money, blogging may not be the right option. However, if you’re willing to be patient and go slowly, then blogging may be for you.

Choose a Niche

You should understand that there are already many blogs on the internet and the competition is very high. So, you need to find a way of standing out from the crowd. One of the easiest ways of standing out from the competition is by choosing a niche. You don’t want to be a jack of all trades and master of none. So, find a niche that you’re knowledgeable and passionate about, such as fashion, food, lifestyle, fitness, etc.

Everything you write about on your blog should be within the niche you choose. Come up with topics that are interesting and engaging. Choosing a niche would help you stand out from the crowd and make people notice your blog quickly.