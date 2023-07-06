As you move further into the 21st century, you can see a digital revolution, and technology is transforming our lives. One of the groundbreaking technologies is blockchain, which has transformed how the company works, how payments are made, and investments are made and has created ways for profitability and growth.

Blockchain has been there since the evolution of Bitcoin. Blockchain technology can help start-ups leverage and create a secure and transparent system that allows them to have smooth business operations. With Ecko, you can build a decentralized autonomous organization, identify a verification system and several other Kaddex blockchain offerings. With its technical expertise, you can easily fill voids, if any, in the Kadena ecosystem.

How Blockchain Has Transformed The Society

There is now doubt that the world is benefiting greatly from blockchain technology; how? Let’s take a look.

Consumers benefit from enterprise blockchains. It helps streamline the operations and processes and ultimately is used and passed on to the customers.

During the Covid pandemic, there have been disruptions in the supply chains. But with the help of blockchain technology, several companies have developed applications that can track where the food and supplies have come from. In fact, you will be surprised to know that companies such as Nestle, Unilever, Dole, etc., have already adopted the technology to track food.

Blockchain has also been of great help in the travel industry. Companies are using blockchain platforms to avoid the loss of inaccurate hotel bookings. This enhances users’ experience as it provides transparency to the customers.

In today’s time, data and privacy are two vital elements. It is important to users, and the blockchain has transformed this too. This technology-based platform allows users to control their information via a trusted model.

Various Sectors Where Blockchain Is Used

Several areas utilized cryptocurrencies; some of these are:

Supply Chains : As you have seen above, this technology also tracks food supply. Suppliers can easily identify food sources and track suppliers within the supply chain. The benefits are not solely limited to the supply chain; it applies to manufactured goods too.

What Are Different Types Of Blockchain

It is of three types, and which one to use depends on the applications. The three types are:

Public Blockchain

As you can guess from the name, it is in the public domain and easily accessible to the public. There is basically no restriction, which means anyone can be a validator, and anyone can participate. In this type of network, no single person has complete control over the network. It means that the data is secure, and it also helps in immutability. It is so because no single person is in charge. These blockchains are utilized for cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, bitcoin, etc.

Private Blockchain

This one has some restrictions, such as there are limitations and restrictions on who can participate or have access to validation and transaction process. The entities who are pre-chosen and are given permission by their respective authority can get access.

These blockchains are usually used by private companies and organizations. They used it to store sensitive and private information. Private blockchains ensure that the information is available to specific people and not the entire public.

Consortium Blockchain

It is a hybrid of private and public blockchains. Some nodes ets the access, and some might have to take permission. So, it is not wrong to say that it is public and private.

What Is The Future Of Blockchain

Cryptocurrencies have cast doubt on financial services, and several people still do not have a bank account, such as the shift from traditional banking to these new forms is perceived positively.

Since cryptocurrency is a decentralized platform, there are chances that people will embrace it. Yes, there are some complications, such as identity theft. But with proper security measures, one can easily avoid it.

Also, cryptocurrencies provide transparency and it also helps in enhancing the effectiveness of NGOs and charities that are working in developing countries. Also, not only for financial benefits but blockchain technology is also used in elections. Yes, they are used to remove the chances of vote rigging. You must be wondering how? Well, with the help of a decentralized ledger, the authorities can get the necessary data, and they record the votes anonymously. It becomes easy to verify the accuracy.

Summing up

It goes without saying that digitalization has changed the world a lot, and it is growing rapidly. Wherever you look, you will see expansion in the digital world. People are embracing technology, and they are more comfortable using it. The same goes for the blockchain. Yes, it is relatively low, but slowly it is gaining popularity, and several people and companies are already adopting it. The potential applications of this technology are vast, and it will continue to expand. So, it is time for companies and organizations to adopt this transformative technology to unlock their full potential and be a part of a productive future.