Remember the movie ‘21’ that starred Kevin Spacey, who managed a team of brilliant MIT students to play blackjack? In the film, the team showed the skills on how to play the classic table game and beat the odds in a fun and flashy manner. It was both a combination of card counting skills, smart decision-making, and coordination that allowed the team to beat casinos. In short, the movie made it appear that the game is easy to play, and with the right count, you can hit the house.

Sure, the movie is based on a true story and but don’t get carried away by its theme and their success story if you’re a beginner and want to play the blackjack game, its best to prepare and follow the lead of experts and enthusiasts who have survived many games and tournaments. Remember, there’s no shortcut to success, and it’s true as well with blackjack online. To improve your chances at online blackjack, read on and follow the tips and suggestions listed in this guide. For a more detailed guide about blackjack and other casino games, visit onlinegambling.com.ph.

Use a Basic Strategy When Playing in Real Money

The blackjack card game is all about strategy. You’ve seen it in the movie, and you’ll need to implement it as well in real life. However, you don’t need to count cards and be experienced just to enjoy 21 blackjacks. As a new player who wants to survive and collect wins, you can’t go wrong with the basic strategy in this game. For a start, you should know the best times to hit, stand, split, or double down in the game. If you know how to execute your blackjack card, then you can quickly reduce the house edge from 2 percent to just 0.5 percent.

According to expert players and enthusiasts in the field, it’s recommended to stand if your hand is at 12-16 and the dealer’s hand features 2-6. You can also ‘hit’ when the hand values are at 12-16, and the dealer features a 7-Ace. Also, you should split your 8s and Aces. And you need to double 11 if playing against a 2-10 of the dealer. Another trick when you play blackjack is to download a summary of basic strategies or buy a basic strategy card, so you don’t need to memorize all these blackjack casino tips and strategies.

Skip the Insurance

If you’re not an expert in card counting, then you should not play insurance. Insurance is a bet that the dealer holds a blackjack. According to experts, the casino has a 6 percent advantage over the person with an insurance bet.

Start With Small Bets

Sure, you’ve watched the movies where large sums of money are used in betting. If you’re a beginner in black jack 21, it’s recommended that you start small. Whether you’re playing at a brick and mortar casino or in an online blackjack real money game, it’s best that you play safe. Check out the situation and see if the dealer is hot or cold. And when it comes to betting on the table, it’s best to start with the minimum bets on the table. Don’t sit at the VIP table on your first visit to the casino. No matter how appealing the jackpots and rewards are, you need to stick with your plan to bet small. Once you are now confident with the game and you feel the cards, then that’s the time you can increase your bets, one level at a time.

Check the Casino Dealer’s Card

In live blackjack, there’s a dealer’s up card that you can check for information. You need to verify if the dealer has bad cards(cards from 2 to 6) or good cards (cards from 7 to Ace). The upcard of the dealer will influence your action and your decision whether to hit, stand, or double. In online blackjack real money, it’s essential that you have access to the right set of information like the cards that have been drawn and the up card of the dealer.

Set a Limit When Playing in Real Money

Casino games like a blackjack Philippines variant are entertaining and if you’re lucky, there’s a big chance that you’ll collect instant wins or get a life-changing win. And if you’re winning, you may end up enjoying the experience for hours. This is where the problems of many players start to crop up. As soon as they start collecting wins, they often forget about the reason why they play, or they totally forget about the concept of time. Don’t let this situation happen to you.

Although blackjack is a fun and lucrative game to play, it’s important that you play responsibly. And you can promote responsible gambling by setting limits in your blackjack game. For example, you can set a deposit limit or a bankroll. Here, you need to identify a budget when playing the game and stick with it.

Another option is to identify a time limit. You can contact Support and configure your account to a 30-minute or 60-minute gaming sessions. Once this time has been used up, the online casino will send you a notification to log off from the game.

Use the Free Demo

As a matter of practice, you should always rely on the free demo version of the game. The majority of online casinos for Philippines players now feature the free demo versions of the different variants of the game. Take advantage of this offer so you can test-drive the games and learn about the rules without risking your bankroll.

Consider these suggestions if you’re a beginner and you want to enjoy a game of blackjack. These strategies and tips may not guarantee consistent wins and the jackpot prize. But with proper guidance, you can protect your bankroll and enjoy the blackjack game with several decent wins without massive losses.