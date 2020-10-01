Among the current pandemic lockdown activities, one activity which could be considered to draw a significant pool of enthusiasts would possibly be – online casino gambling. The huge popularity could be attributed to the adrenalin rush which a player would derive from it. It’s a much-enjoyed activity and it’s online avatar certainly adds to its appeal, especially if one is playing a progressive jackpot game. These games are commonplace on various online casinos. It works by linking a single jackpot game to a network of numerous online casino games.

Resultantly, the jackpot winnings tend to rise with every bet a player places on any game within the network and the jackpot can in fact rapidly expand creating some truly jaw-dropping winnings for participating players in the online gambling system.

Irrespective of whether it is on slots, blackjack, video poker, or live table games, many lucky players have had life-changing experiences. With the tendency of social-media stories going viral, there are quite a few tales of astonishing winning purses linked with some of the top gambling sites. In fact if one were to take a leaf of the winners betting tips, it would be that several of the winners have won massive amounts while playing with as little as only 25 cents!

Presenting you with a list of the Top 10 winnings made through online gambling:

Date: 17.6.2016

Amount: NZ$10,144,395.82 ($7.4 million)

Name: Rawiri Pou

Country: New Zealand

Name of game: Progressive slot machine Mega Moolah (Microgaming).

Online Casino: Casinoland.com is operated by One Click Ltd, a company registered in Malta. Casinoland offers a great pool of “all-round” options for participating players, catering to various casino games they may seek. Casinoland games (Developer name): Cash Volt (Red Tiger Gaming), 100000 Pyramid (IGT), The Wild Hatter Slot (Red Tiger Gaming), Golden Macaque (Playtech), and more.

Payment Platforms: Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and others

Date: 8.4.2016

Amount: AU$10,423,223 ($7.8 million)

Name: An anonymous player

Country: Australia

Name of game: The Dark Knight slot (Microgaming).

Online Casino: Spin Palace Casino. It is licensed and regulated Malta Gaming Authority. Spin Casino is said to have one of the best live dealer online casino games. Spin Palace Casino games (Developer name): Tomb Raider (Eidos), Samurai 7s (Spinomenal), Cash Splash 5 Reel (Microgaming), Sunset Showdown (Microgaming), and more

Payment Platforms: Skrill, Neteller, iDebit, and other

Date: March 2009

Amount: €6.3 million ($8.6 million)

Name: Georgios M

Country: Greek

Name of game: Progressive slot machine Mega Moolah (Microgaming).

Online Casino: River Belle Online Casino. It is licensed by the Government of Malta. Its latest video slots are an attractive highlight. River Belle Online Casino games (Developer name): 108 Heroes (Microgaming), 9 Masks of Fire (Microgaming), A Dark Matter (Slingshot Studios), Adventure Palace (Microgaming), and more.

Payment Platforms: MasterCard, SwedbankGiropay, Neosurf, and more.

Date: February 2012

Amount: €7.6 million

Name: An anonymous player

Country: Sweden

Name of game: Hall of Gods slot game (NetEnt)

Online Casino: Unibet Online Casino. It is part of the Kindred Group, one of the largest online gambling companies in the world. A premier betting brand, it has a massive marketing presence, frequently featuring in broadcast ads and event sponsorship. Unibet Online Casino games (Developer name): Slingo Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Sal Falciglia), Gemix (Play’n GO), Bingo the Kid (Dave Lyons Inc.), Money Train 2 (Relax Gaming), and more.

Payment Platforms: Visa, PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, and more

Date: 8.4.2015

Amount: €7,820,888 ($8.73 million)

Name: An anonymous player

Country: Unknown

Name of game: Hall of Gods slot game (NetEnt)

Online Casino: Betsson Casino. It is a part of Betsson AB, a Swedish company. It prides itself in providing an exclusive experience while assuring a user friendly and safe environment for online gamblers globally. Betsson Casino games (Developer name): European Roulette Pro (Play’n GO), 3 Card Brag (Derek J. Webb), Blackjack Five Hand (PlayTech), and more

Payment Platforms: Visa, PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, and more

Date: 28.8.2016

Amount: €7.9 million ($8.82 million)

Name: A player known only by the initials D.P.

Country: N/A

Name of game: Progressive slot machine Mega Moolah (Microgaming).

Online Casino: Zodiac Casino. It is operated by Apollo Entertainment under a UK license for remote gambling. Its widespread range of deposit options on offer, it’s in a league of its own.Zodiac Casino games (Developer name): ThunderStruck 2 (Microgaming), Jackpot Deuces (Microgaming), Roulette Royale (Microgaming), King Cashalot (Microgaming), and more.

Payment Platforms: Visa Electron, Maestro and PayPal, and more

Date: 28.11.2015

Amount: €8,577,204 ($9.57 million)

Name: Alexander

Country: Sweden

Name of game: Progressive slot machine Mega Moolah (Microgaming).

Online Casino: Mega Fortune. It is a platform associated with NetEnt and Betsson AB (Sweden). NetEnt’s appeal lies in its feature of multiplying wins, besides free spins.

Payment Platforms: N/A

Date: 24.9.2011

Amount: €11.7 million

Name: Unknown player

Country: Norway

Name of game:

Online Casino: Betsson.com. It is a part of Betsson AB, a Swedish company. Betsson Casino games (Developer name): European Roulette Pro (Play’n GO), 3 Card Brag (Derek J. Webb), Blackjack Five Hand (PlayTech), and more

Payment Platforms: Visa, PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, and more

2.

Date: 6.10.2015

Amount: £13.2 million (approximately $17.2 million)

Name: Jonathan Heywood

Country: United Kingdom

Name of game: Mega Moolah jackpot (Microgaming)

Online Casino: Betway Casino. It is a brand managed by Betway Limited. It’s reputed for its fast withdrawal feature, which is likely to attract players. Betway Casino games (Developers): Starburst (NetEnt), DaVinci Diamonds (IGT), Cleopatra Plus (IGT), Lost Vegas (Microgaming), and more.

Payment Platforms: Visa, Visa Electron, PayPal and Neteller.

1.

Date: 20.1.2013

Amount: €17,861,800 (around $24 million)

Name: Anonymous

Country: Finland

Name of game: Mega Fortune progressive jackpot game

Online Casino: PAF. Paf or Ålands Penningautomatförening, is a money-gambling operator based on the Åland Islands of Finland and is owned by the regional government. It is a global leader within responsible gaming community. PAF games (Developers): Reactoonz Touch (Play’n GO), Double Joker Poker (IGT), Lightning Roulette (Evolution Gaming), Book of Dead Touch (Play’n GO), and more.

Payment Platforms: Neteller.

