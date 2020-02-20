Britain is the home of horse races, and as such, the country houses several racecourses and tracks. That doesn’t mean that other countries don’t have famous horse racing circuits. The United States, Australia, Japan, France, and Dubai can boast some of the biggest names in horse racing as well. If you have ever wondered where some of the world’s best horse racing circuits are, the below article highlights them all.

Santa Anita

Santa Anita racecourse is located in Arcadia, United States. The course was opened in 1934 and hosts Santa Anita Derby and Santa Anita Handicap, among other races. Many experts claim that this is the most beautiful track in the world. Set against the backdrop of San Gabriel mountains, it is an impressive sight. It can seat up to 26,000 people. The track infield with palm trees and benches is a traditional spot for owners to watch the races. The famous one-mile dirt track has housed nine Breeders’ Cups, a record among the courses.

Flemington

Founded in 1840, Flemington is the oldest course in Australia. Located in Melbourne, it has enough room for 120,000 fans, making it one of the biggest venues in the world when it comes to horse racing. It even has its own railway line, connecting it to the city. The most famous races are the Melbourne Cup and Victoria Derby. In total, it hosts 13 G1 races of varying lengths.

Tokyo Racecourse

Located in Fuchu suburbs of Tokyo, Tokyo Racecourse is the premier racing ground of Japan. The Japanese refer to it as “The Racecourse of Racecourses.” It has a massive capacity of 223,000 seats. The racecourse features a huge video screen, allowing all fans to watch the entire race, regardless of where they are sitting. Some of the most famous races hosted here are Japan Cup, Japanese Derby, and Japanese Oaks, for a total of eight G1 races. One of them is a part of the famous Asian Mile Challenge. There are five different tracks on site, including a dirt track, a grass course, and a jump course.

Meydan

One of the latest additions to the world of horse racing, Meydan is less than a decade old. Opened in 2010, it quickly garnered a lot of popularity among the owners, thanks to the rich prizes it offered. Today, it is one of the most prestigious racetracks in the world. Among others, it hosts the Dubai World Cup race, often described as the richest race on the planet. The entire complex is sitting on 620 hectares and is divided into four different sectors, containing a five-star hotel, a museum, and other amenities.

Aintree

The Aintree racecourse is located in the heart of Liverpool, in the west of England. This race track is home to the Grand National, the largest and most significant horse race in the world. The race track was opened in 1839 and was designed to be the longest jump race in Britain. It is considered a National Hunt tradition, with over 600 million visitors streaming in daily. The Aintree horse racing circuit is on everyone’s bucket list.

Ascot

The second best racecourse is in Ascot. This is the epicenter of British horseracing and has been in operation since 1711 when Queen Anne and other members of the British Royal family cut the opening ribbon. This horse track accommodates 26 days of top-class races, including 9 group 1 flat races. The trail can take care of both flat and national fixtures thanks to their mixed purpose design. The Ascot track also allows race lovers to indulge in cuisine, entertainment, and sporting action all year round, without fail.

Cheltenham

The Cheltenham race track is set among 350 acres of in the heart of Cotswolds. It is a well known track that allows horse lovers to showcase the best national hunt racing in the country. Over the years since its inception, the Cheltenham track accommodates over 68,000 visitors during its horse racing fixtures and is considered the pinnacle of jump racing, where every horse owner, trainer, and jockey dreams of riding to win. The best festival held in this racetrack is the Cheltenham Festival that runs for four days in March.

Newmarket

If you’re looking for a home racing experience, you should consider watching a race at the Newmarket. This is a history-laden space that has seen a lot of breeding, stretching, and racing for over three centuries. At different times of the season, the Newmarket features two tracks, namely the Rowley Mile and the July Course. The July course takes place sometime in the summer, with the Rowley Mile being used at the beginning of the season. The Newmarket is a very well known horse race track that has many training yards surrounding it, making it very memorable to the masses.

York

The four-time winner of the Best Racecourse in Britain, York, is found in the heart of Yorkshire and is one of the most fantastic tourist attractions in the UK. The use of this space as a racecourse dates back to as early as 1530, during the Roman times. York is very packed during the summer months, as it houses the Ebor Festival in August. Besides this, several horse race enthusiasts see this high-quality racing track as the best space for all high profile events. For all your fun activities in the sun, York is the best place to be.

Longchamp

The home of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Europe’s most prestigious race, Longchamp is one of the oldest racing courses in Europe. It was first opened in 1857. Located on the banks of Seine River, it hosts more than half of all France’s G1 races. The most popular is Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, held in the first week of October. Some 50,000 fans descend on the racetrack then, packing it to full capacity.

Churchill Downs

The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports, also known as the Kentucky Derby, is held on the famous grounds of Churchill Downs in Louisville. One of the premier racing tracks of the world, it can house up to 170,000 screaming fans.