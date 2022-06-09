Esports is a type of video game competition that is becoming increasingly popular. Due to their uncertainty, it is difficult for many to forecast what will occur in the following years, even though their prize pools continue to grow. The amount of money awarded in these tournaments is unmatched in any other sport.

A competition in which participants compete in a video game and are ranked based on their performance. These tournaments set the bar for prize money and the amount of money that teams can win in their respective competitions. In the last few years, these games have gained a lot of popularity among new players, and their popularity is growing every day as more people play them than any other game.

1. PUBG Mobile

This is a game released in 2018 and has gained the attention of many people due to its impressive graphics and competitive gameplay. The game has received a lot of attention on social media and has attracted a lot of attention from the gaming community. Although the game was released recently, its prize pool has reached up to $50 million. This is a huge amount of money for any game. The competition attracts a lot of top players, and several teams also play in the same game.

2. League of Legends

League of Legends is one of the most known competitive games that have been around for the past 10 years. Millions play these games worldwide in various countries, such as China, Korea, etc. The amount of money earned from these competitions exceeds any other game in history. Interestingly, this competition has a winning team, which makes it different from other competitive video games. There are different winners based on their performance during the whole season. If you need more information regarding tournament schedule, prize pools, players and others, visit eplay-info.com.

3. Dota 2

This is one of the most popular competitive esports played around the world. Unlike other games, this game does not come under any specific company, because of which it does not have a set prize pool. Rather than companies sponsoring their favorite teams, those who play this game are requested to contribute to the prize pool.

As a result, the game usually has a huge audience, and millions of people watch the competition instead of playing it. It is estimated that the prize pool in this game is around $27 million. The competition has various popular teams that have won many tournaments in the past and are regarded as some of the best teams in this game.

4. Call of Duty

This is one gaming franchise that has been around for several years due to its unique gameplay and graphic designs. Many competitions have taken place over the past few years, and there is an increasing number of participants each year as well. Millions around the globe play the game. Their levels of popularity can be gauged because the prize money for this tournament exceeds $20 million in number. The game has a huge audience, and many people watch the competition instead of playing it.

5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

This is another popular game that has been around for many years. Many people play this game, and the popularity of these games increases every day. These games have attracted a lot of attention over the past few years, which can be seen in their growing prize pools. The competition attracts a lot of followers and draws attention due to the large amounts that players win every year. The number of participants in this tournament has risen to nearly 4 million, and this number is expected to increase as more people start playing these games.

6. Valorant Champions 2022

This is a new competitive game that has become very popular in the past few years. It focuses on strategy-based games and has become the most popular game of the year in many competitions. Its popularity can be gauged due to its enormous prize pool and increasing players.

The amount of money earned from this competition is $7 million, which increases by an estimated amount of $25-35 million every year as more people play this game regularly. Furthermore, the current level of popularity can be gauged from the fact that you will come across many instructions specifically targeted toward this game while playing it.

7. Free Fire

This is a game released in 2017 and has gained a lot of popularity since then. It is one of the largest free-to-play games played on mobile devices. After its release, the game received much attention due to its unique combat design and graphic designs. Unfortunately, there is not much information about the prize pool in this game, but it can be inferred from its increasing number of players. Therefore, it can be estimated that this competition receives over 1 million users each month and has a prize pool increased by an estimated amount of up to $2 million every year.

8. FIFA

This game is one of the most popular competitive games in the world. It has been around for many years and can be played by millions of people worldwide. The amount of money earned from these tournaments increases each year due to their increasing popularity. The game attracts millions of users and billions of views, which can be gauged from the fact that it has a large prize pool for its tournaments.

9. FIDE Candidates Tournament 2022

This is a chess-based game that has been played around the world for many years. The competition receives hundreds of thousands of players across the globe, and this number increases every year. The game attracts many followers, which can be gauged from its large prize pool with an increasing amount every year. The tournament is widely popular, and millions watch these tournaments instead of playing them.

10. Super Street Fighter 4

This is one of the most known competitive games played around the world. It is organized by Capcom and has been around for more than 10 years due to its unique gameplay and graphic designs. It receives a lot of attention from its users, which can be gauged from the fact that there are different tournaments in this game every year, with a growing number of participants participating in it each year. The current prize pool in this tournament has risen to nearly $2 million, which increases by an estimated amount every year as more people play it regularly.

Final Words

Gaming has always been popular since the dawn of time. Many tournaments are organized each year, and millions of people watch these tournaments instead of playing them. The gaming industry, especially when it comes to competitive gaming, shows no signs of slowing pace in the coming days. It is, therefore, imperative for gamers who have a passion for the game to play it and follow its developments as they rarely get opportunities like this to make money.