When you win a sum of money from any game or slot machine in a live casino, there’s an aura of ecstasy that comes with the reward you receive. And when luck decides to shine on you during a casino game, gambling may seem to you like something you would want to do regularly. So that even with a small win, you’ll not want to stop putting in money with the hope of a bigger size of luck.

This article is a list of the biggest casino wins ever recorded. Have fun going through it.

New Zealand – NZ$ 10,144,395

On the 17th of June, 2016, it was sure that New Zealand native, Rawiri Pou, never imagine his entire life would be changed by a mega jackpot of NZ$10,144,395.82(Approximately $7.4million). He also didn’t believe the change would come from a progressive slot machine in a regular casino. But on that fateful day, he saw himself going home with a whooping sum of $10million after playing a few rounds on the machine.

Australia – AU$10,423,223

Another lucky player at the Spin Palace Casino in Australia met with good luck on the 8th of April, 2016, when he won a sum of AU$10,423,223 ($7.8 million). He was so engrossed in fun he was having at the Dark Knight slot in the casino that he found it impossible to believe the win.

Greece – €6.3 million

After his win at the River Belle Casino in the third month of 2009, 36-year-old Georgios became the biggest micro casino game-winner ever recorded. That day, he hit a jackpot of €6.3 million ($8.6 million) after playing at the jockey slot.

Sweden – €7.6 million

February 2012 experienced a woman becoming the biggest winner ever at the Unibet Casino, as well as the biggest Swedish jackpot winner. With luck on her side, she was able to win €7.6 million while playing Hall of Gods game at a slot machine.

Online Slot – €7,820,888

At the Betsson Casino, a player – who chose to remain anonymous – also won an astounding sum of €7,820,888 ($8.73 million) while playing Hall of Gods on the 8th of April, 2015.

Casino on iPad – €7.9million

A female casino user with initials D.P happened to win the largest casino jackpot ever recorded on a mobile device at the Zodiac Casino. The managers of the casino reported that she only had to deposit €1 before hitting the massive jackpot of €7.9 million ($8.82 million).

Mega Moolah – €8,577,204 million

Alexander, a 30-year-old Swedish player, happened to be the lucky winner of a mega jackpot while playing Mega Moolah on Net Entertainment. He went home with a total sum of €8,577,204 ($9.57 million) on the 28th of November, 2015.

Norway – €11.7 million

A Norwegian young man had trouble resting on the 24th of September in 2011, and he decided to enjoy games on Betsson online casino. To his greatest surprise, he hit a mega jackpot of €11.7 million as he played at Mega Fortune slot. Ironically, the overwhelming joy he felt at his winning still couldn’t let him sleep.

United Kingdom – £13.2 million

On the 6th of October, in 2015, 26-year-old Britain soldier Jonathan Heywood won a massive jackpot sum of £13.2 million (almost $17.2 million). The Cheshire native won the jackpot at the Betway casino while playing a 25p spin slot.

Online Slot Machine – €17,861,800

Finally, on our list is the €17,861,800 ($24 million) jackpot, a 40-year-old man from Finland hit on the 20th of January, 2013. Lucky fact is that the man placed his bet on a Mega Fortune Net Entertainment slot with only 25cents. He couldn’t believe his luck.

Conclusion

Every day, live casinos keep changing the lives of a good number of people. While some get lucky and become millionaires, others gamble out their fortune here and still not lose their hopes.