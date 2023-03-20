At the outset, fulfilling BigCommerce orders may appear simple, especially for a new business with a few orders trickling in daily, which you can promptly and inexpensively process yourself. However, as your sales surge, the channels increase, new items are introduced to your inventory, and your shopper base expands, you may encounter potential hurdles.

To manage the growing number of orders efficiently, streamlining your BigCommerce order management is crucial when scaling your business. Otherwise, the more orders pour in, the more overwhelmed you’ll become.

In this article, we’ll discuss the vital steps of BigCommerce order management workflow, as well as share expert tips on how to optimize your order processing experience in BigCommerce.

What is order management process

Essentially, the stable order-handling workflow supervises the procedures needed to fulfill each incoming order. It synchronizes data and allocates responsibilities among all the individuals and systems involved.

The workflow begins when a buyer places an order and extends throughout the picking/packing/shipping processes until the order arrives. While we’ll discuss each step in more detail below, here is a brief overview of the process:

Obtaining an order Handling an order Picking and packing Creating a shipment After-arrival activities

Obtaining an order

As soon as a buyer places an order, it appears in the Orders > View section of your BigCommerce app. If you’ve previously enabled inventory tracking for your item, BigCommerce will adjust its quantity in real-time.

Then you’ll need to secure the order’s payment. The payment may be captured automatically or require manual capture, depending on your preferences. In the former case, you’ll need to select “Authorize & Capture” for the Transaction Type option under Settings > Payments. For manual capture, pick the “Authorize Only” variant so that your payment gateway approves a charge without deducting the money from the buyer’s account. This way, you’ll delay the payment until the order is ready to be sent out.

If the payment is received successfully, the order status will switch to Awaiting Fulfillment in BigCommerce. For orders of digital products, the status will automatically change to Completed.

Handling an order

The way an order is handled depends on whether you do it yourself or delegate the task to external solutions.

Suppose you manage orders internally from your warehouse or garage. In that case, you’ll need to manually submit order actions in BigCommerce to update the order status as it goes through the entire lifecycle.

If a third-party logistics application is used, most order activity occurs automatically via a BigCommerce integration with your app or through API. For instance, once an order is obtained, the app will auto-send it to the warehouse. The order status will be updated correspondingly in your store as it reaches every step of the fulfillment process.

Picking and packing

This step is critical regarding its influence on the consumer experience and, therefore, requires extra attention, time, and effort. Constantly delivering incorrect or poorly packaged items can permanently damage your brand.

The best picking method depends on the number of orders you get and the warehouse/garage size. If you’re handling orders internally, stick with the Single method, where your pick and transfer each order item to the packing place. Third-party logistics solutions may apply other methods, along with specialized features, to simplify the procedure.

Speaking of packing, approach the choice of boxes and packaging materials with extra care to ensure the item arrives in excellent condition at the customer’s doorstep. If you sell various categories of products, think of a separate packing procedure for each. For instance, if you sell both glasses and books, you’ll need a specific type and amount of packaging materials.

Here are a few more tips to optimize the picking and packing of your BigCommerce orders:

Although technology can make the process easier for you, a well-arranged warehouse/garage is still a must.

Set up the packing area to optimize your warehouse space and provide easy access to the shipping area.

Put the best-selling items together in one place, preferably close to the packing area.

Regularly inspect your inventory and arrange it based on popularity.

Check the items being returned the most and address the root cause, which may involve changing SKUs or rethinking your packaging approach.

Creating a shipment

Once you’re done packing the order, it’s time to acquire a correct shipping label and deliver the package to the shipping carrier. Afterward, update the order status to Awaiting Shipment in BigCommerce to indicate that the item is ready to be sent out.

When it’s all done, navigate to the Orders > View section of your BigCommerce app and submit the Ship Items order action to switch the status to Shipped. Then, notify the buyer about the upcoming package and send them a tracking number.

Automating shipping processes

Although the shipping procedures aren’t as hectic, you can still automate them using dedicated BigCommerce software https://m2ecloud.com/bigcommerce-integration.html.

The app offers a seamless solution to streamline order handling across multiple Channels, including eBay, Amazon, and Walmart. You’ll have all the necessary details at your fingertips to fulfill orders efficiently. M2E Cloud syncs statuses and tracking numbers between BigCommerce and Channels to keep shoppers updated.

Plus, you can even set up automatic order creation on BigCommerce when a customer makes a purchase on a Channel.

After-arrival activities

The post-sale phase presents a unique opportunity to differentiate your brand and leave a lasting impression on buyers. One of the ways to do that is through customized packaging that enhances the unboxing experience and encourages sharing on social media.

If that isn’t possible, you can concentrate on follow-up and feedback management or return and refund processing. The goal is to make these interactions smooth and hassle-free, present an easily accessible and clear returns policy so shoppers feel confident in their purchase and willing to recommend your brand to others.

Wrapping up

In the end, upholding effective order-handling practices is key to preserving a solid shopper base that fuels your business. By streamlining BigCommerce order management, you can maintain a well-functioning system for your finances, buyers, and overall business model.

With our tips, you’ll be able to create a productive fulfillment workflow and provide exceptional service as a result.