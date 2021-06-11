Having proper breaks on your vehicle is a highly important factor. Not only that it will help you save your vehicle from suffering irreparable damage, but it will also protect drivers from fatal outcomes. We can draw an analogy between brakes and ankles. We are sure that it might sound strange, but their functions are somewhat similar.

Your whole foot relies on the ankle bone in the same way your vehicle depends on the brakes. While it is widely thought that their modus operandi is quite simple, it needs to be said that this is not the case. By putting your foot on the pedal, the cylinder that provides enough fluid to the calipers gets activated. The pressure is applied to the rotors, which ultimately causes the car to stop moving.

Furthermore, we can see that the general opinion is that pretty much all of the brakes are the same. However, we can say that this is not the case. Some sorts of brakes have different characteristics and they can be much more effective than average ones. If you would like to take a look at some addons that can enhance it, be sure to click here. Now, we would like to elaborate on one of the most interesting types of brakes, the big brake kit. Buckle up and let’s go.

What are They?

Before we can talk about anything else, we need to explain what a big brake kit is. These are highly efficient brakes that have a much higher swept area than basic ones. We would talk about this aspect later in the article. Furthermore, the manufacturers are fully aware of the fact that these should be cost-effective, and that’s why a lot of these come with minimal packaging.

So, you will not see that there are some parts that you cannot use for something. Practically, these include everything you need and nothing else. Therefore, you can be sure that you will get enough components for an appropriate price. Since there are a lot of different kits out there, you will need to conduct research and see which ones will serve your needs in the best possible way.

The Aesthetics

One of the biggest misconceptions about big brake kits is that people buy them because they look cool. While we don’t have anything against them being cool, it needs to be said that they are highly functional. People with this opinion would compare them to the looks of the lowered car.

The reason is that this kind of vehicle looks cooler because they are similar to sports cars. If you take a look at big brake kits, you will see that it’s no wonder people compare them to sports cars. Once again, we would like to say that this is not the case.

Brakes and Performance

If you talk to a person who has substantial experience in this field, you will hear that the connection between performance and brakes is really important. The same can be said about investing in your cars. It’s not uncommon to hear that for every two dollars you pay for improving the power of your vehicle, you will need to give one dollar for upgrading the brake system. The reason is quite obvious, the more power your vehicle has, the more efficient this other system needs to be, in order to stop them.

With newer models of vehicles, you will see that this system is much more efficient. Plus, it needs to be said that depending on how much you use them, they can be worn out relatively easily. It immediately has a bad effect on your vehicle’s performance. Therefore, you should be on the lookout for keeping them in mint condition. IT means that frequent inspection is a must.

How Often Should You Inspect Them?

When a person visits the doctor for regular checkups, that person is being careful enough. The same can be said about taking your vehicle for a regular inspection. Especially when we are talking about brakes. From our experience, we would say that brake inspection should be carried out at least once a year. However, if you are about to go on a long trip, be sure to visit a mechanic who can perform it. That way, you can have peace of mind during this trip.

How Different They are From Stock Brakes?

Including big brakes in your vehicle means that you can improve the effectiveness because the swept area gets much bigger. That means that there is much more surface that these can take at once and cause the vehicle to stop. The difference between these and stock brakes is that they have a much bigger swept area. Other ones have much less of it, which means that they are less effective. It means that it creates less friction than any other system you came across.

What are the Pros and Cons?

Now, we would like to talk about the advantages and setbacks of buying these.

Pros

Much higher stopping power than in a majority of other types available on the market.

The disc area and size are large, which cannot be said about others.

Using these on a track is much safer.

The stopping power is really powerful, even when the conditions are not proper.

They represent a great aesthetic addition to the vehicle.

Cons

You cannot upgrade them without buying new tires or wheels.

Because of their size, they can be used only on large wheels.

This investment immediately means that you will need to buy better suspension components.

Sometimes, the comfort of the vehicle can be lowered because of these.

Because of all of these characteristics, they can be quite hefty sometimes.

To Conclude

Choosing a brake system for your vehicle is not an easy task since there are a lot of different factors you will need to take into consideration. Here, we’ve focused on a big brake kit, which is easily one of the most popular ones. Before you opt for them, be sure to take a look at all relevant information. Here, you can take a look at crucial ones.