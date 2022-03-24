No matter if you are a passionate gamer or just a casual player, there is no person in the world who hasn’t heard about Counter-Strike. This game has more than 20 million active monthly players, and the number is way higher when we count the people who open the game only from time to time. CS:GO knows how to keep people on the edge of their seats, and when you start exploring it, you will realize that there are so many small things that can make a huge difference in your experience. The weapons skins are some of the things that make the play even better, and here, we are going to tell you how to get better weapon skin drops in CS:GO.

Be careful where you play

The first thing that you should always be aware of is which channels you use to play. There are thousands of servers that you can use to test your skills, but know that these drops are available only in official CS:GO channels and servers.

This begs the question, why do we need to use these servers only? Well, the reason is simple, there are many channels where users can use cheat codes to get things that they want, and when you play on the official places, you cannot do that. You have to rely on your skills and knowledge, and you are treated the same as everyone else who is part of the game.

You cannot just cheat your way into getting amazing goods, and you need to be ready to face everyone else who is a part of the game, no matter if they are better or worse players than you. You have to access servers where the anti-cheat software VAC is enabled, and only in those places, you can expect better weapon skin drops.

Know the drop stats

One thing that will help you a lot is if you know the drop stats and what you should expect and when. There are usually between two and eight drops per week, and if you play in competitive mode, then you should expect between one and three every day.

Most of the things that you will be getting are skins, which take about 60 percent, and the rest is crates. As we mentioned before, you can get these things on every VAC server that has anti-cheat platforms.

You will always get them at the end of the match, no matter if you lost the battle or if you were victorious, so this should motivate you to explore more combats. On the same note, no matter the stats that you have, and no matter your previous experience, you should always expect these drops and this is an additional reason why you should not give up until you get the skins that you are looking for.

Some things that you should be aware of is that you have to be online, and you cannot get them when you are offline. Also, you have to be a part of the game, so if you are only a spectator, you will not get these features. You have to be part of a server that is not empty, and someone else has to be there for you, for you to be eligible for the drops. However, idle servers will get you these things, so it does not have to be active for you to get your reward.

The most important thing you need to remember is that if you want to get better drops, you should be a part of a competitive play or channel, and when you opt for any other mode, the chances of you getting the most amazing skins are decreased.

You can always purchase the skins you want

Sometimes, no matter what you do, and no matter how active you are, you are not going to be able to get the skins that you want. As you probably already know, there are some grades that are extremely rare to find, and you need to search a lot for them. Those grades that can cost thousands of dollars are not going to be easy to stumble upon, and even though you can naturally get them at some rare moments, chances are, you are not going to.

So, instead of wasting your valuable time searching for the goods that you want, you can easily purchase them, and as you can see here, they are much more budget-friendly than you think. You can choose the weapon skin that you want, and you won’t have to worry about the condition they come in. They are all mint, never used before, and you can show off your skins while flashing your rifle with brand new colors.

Play as much as you can

Ultimately, you have to be as active as possible if you want to get good drops. It is said that the players who spend more time in the game are more likely to improve their odds for better skins, and you can even snatch some of the extremely rare ones.

Know that playing more does not guarantee that you are going to receive better and rarer skins, but it will definitely play some role in your odds. When you explore more of the game, you are also going to participate in events that give skin prizes, and with that, you can collect items that you never had before.

Users and experts suggest that there is no huge secret on how to get better drops and that the players who have them, have just been active and spent enough time doing the tasks and claiming the prizes to get these goods.

As you can see, there are many ways to get the accessories that you want, and you can also do that by trading. When you trade weapons with other players, you may also get some neat skins. Remember that they are all graded depending on the condition they are in, and the closer they are to 0.00, the more preserved they are. No matter what you choose to do, know that these goods will not affect your skills, and even if the skin is in battle-scarred condition, that will not make you a worse player.