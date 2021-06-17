It has been five years in the making but Euro 2021 is nearly upon us, and football fans can’t wait to get started. The world-famous tournament is usually played every four years with the best teams from Europe facing off in a round-robin group stage before progressing to the knockout rounds.

This tournament will be slightly different due to the impact of the coronavirus. Euro 2021 will begin on 11 June this year, and there will be no host nation. Instead, matches will be shared amongst 11 cities, with 24 teams making up the group stages.

The stage is set, the teams are ready, the fans have made their travel arrangements, and the major betting apps have released their odds (click here). Are you prepared to take advantage and land a profit by predicting the winner of Euro 2021? This article explains how you can bet on Euro 2021 using your smartphone.

Register with a bookie

To place a bet with an online bookie on your mobile or tablet device, you must hold a registered account with that firm. It’s easy to create an online betting account with a bookie, and you must go through this process only once. In the future, it’s a simple case of logging in using your unique username and password.

Firstly, research the betting sites that are legal and licensed in your area to find out which is the best. You can then create an account with that site in less than three minutes by following the steps laid out below. These points will work with every bookie;

Visit the bookmaker’s mobile site Click the Join Now button at the top of the homepage Fill in the registration form Create a username and password Your account will be live

Download the app

A recent study into the gambling industry showed more bets are placed every year on mobile apps than websites. The top bookies are prepared for this and offer customers access to a modern, user-friendly and stylish app that can be downloaded to your Android or iOS handset in seconds. From there, you can gamble on the go, turning everyday scenarios into an excuse to watch and bet on Euro 2021.

The leading apps have bonuses on all Euro 2021 matches as well as the competition outright betting. They also have generous odds on each match, with over 100 markets on games. You won’t be restricted to the match winner market but can bet on first goalscorer, correct score, total goals, handicap, half time/full time and more. Follow the steps below to download a betting app to your device;

Visit the App Store on your handset Type the name of your chosen bookmaker into the search bar Choose the sportsbook version of the app and click Get The app will download and install in seconds Log in using your username and password to start betting

Grab a welcome bonus

The most generous bookmakers offer new customers a welcome bonus when you sign up and make your first bet. These promos come in many different shapes and sizes, so it’s worth doing your research to ensure you get the best deal possible.

A welcome bonus is a reward given by a bookie’s marketing team to you for choosing their site over the competition. It is used to help a betting app stand out from the competition and catch your eye. Bookies know you intend to bet on Euro 2021, and they want to make sure you do it with them. Below are some of the welcome bonuses available;

Free bet Risk-free bet Cashback for losers Profit boost for winners Enhanced odds

Placing your bet

Now you have a betting account, the mobile app downloaded, and your welcome bonus free bet, it’s time to gamble on Euro 2021. You can predict the outright winner to give yourself an interest for the duration of the competition or bet on individual matches.

Visit the Euro 2021 market you want to bet on and click the odds of the selection that interests you. This will add that pick to your bet slip. Input your desired stake and confirm. Your bet will now be live, and a cash-out value will be added.

Bonus: How to Recognize a Bad Online Bookmaker?

We understand your desire to bet online on different Euro 2021 matches. As we mentioned, because of the well-known happenings in the world, we are all barely waiting for the tournament to start. However, this doesn’t mean every online bookmaker you find online is good. That is the reason why we decided to highlight all the signs that will help you recognize bad online bookmakers. Some of them are obvious, but people that are not experienced bettors simply do not recognize them. Let’s go!

Check the License before Everything

Okay, the first thing you have to do is to check whether the online bookie you decided on has the license. It is a confirmation that everything the betting site is doing is legal and reliable. The license is often located in the bottom of the website, but if you don’t see it there, we recommend you check out other pages of the site.

Anyway, this type of confirmation is something most bookmakers are proud of. Because of that, they will put it in some visible place where all the first-time visitors can see it. If you don’t manage to find it, that can be a red flag for you. You have the right to ask customer support to provide you with the confirmation like that. In case they refuse to do that or simply start looking for excuses, the best way to do would be to leave the website and continue your research.

Unrealistic Bonuses

Yes, we said that you should grab a welcome bonus after you make an account. It is a type of reward that the best bookies in the world are offering to their users. However, this doesn’t mean they will offer a “too good to be true” bonus. For instance, let’s say that the bookie offers a welcome bonus that is 300% of your deposit. That is an amazing and realistic offer at the same time. However, imagine that you get a 3000% welcome bonus, would that be realistic? We are sure you will get excited to see that type of offer, but most bookies that do that often want to cover some other gaps they are hiding. Because of that, stay on the ground, and don’t expect betting sites will literally gift you money.

Customer Support of Online Bookmaker Lacks Quality

Different issues happen all the time in the online world. However, there has to be someone who can solve the problems and doubts that you have as quickly as possible. In the betting world, that is the task that customer support has.

Let’s say that you suddenly can’t log in to your account for some reason. Logically, you will contact customer support to see what the problem is. If you get an answer within 24 hours ( customer support mostly answers after a couple of minutes), then there is something wrong.

On the other hand, the best bookies use multiple communication channels. You can, for instance, contact them by phone, email, social media accounts, etc. If you see there is only one communication channel, then that means the bookie is not quite professional. Besides, imagine how tough it will be to reach the customer support if the only way to do that is by phone. If only 5 people are trying to make the same call at the same time, you will have to wait for a longer period. Can you imagine how patient you have to be if there are hundreds of people calling at the same time?