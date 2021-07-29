Adult toys sales have skyrocketed during the global pandemic of COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean that this trend is something that emerged recently. We can see that the origins of these products can be traced back to the 1980s. These products have evolved over time and we are living in the day and age when they are efficient more than ever.

Naturally, people associate this concept with a couple of those who can be described as the most popular ones. When you take a detailed look at the market, you will see that there are numerous products and that they come in a wide array of different shapes and sizes. In case you would like to take a look at some of these, be sure to check out xndoll.com.

However, people have a bad habit of buying something they don’t understand mainly when we are talking about adult toys. It needs to be said that understanding these is an absolute must before you are ready to make a decision that will provide you with some solid benefits.

For instance, it is important to understand the differences between these, especially when it comes to the materials used for making these. Therefore, we would like to present you with a couple of examples of materials who are will not have negative effects and those that are bad to use. Without further ado, let’s take a look at these.

Porous and Non-Porous Adult Toys

We’ve already said that the material represents a crucial factor in deciding that adult toy you will purchase. The first and most important factor you need to be aware of is the difference between porous and non-porous materials. Basically, we can say that those who are porous can be described as toxic or not safe to use at the very least.

So, you shouldn’t use these in any case. Sacrificing your health for pleasure is not a deal you should take, right? The reason why these are not safe to use is that cleaning them is almost impossible. Since they are porous, the chances of bacteria being trapped in the cracks are high. When these bacteria get in touch with your private parts, they can cause a wide array of different negative effects.

When we’re talking about non-porous materials, you can clean them with the utmost accuracy since bacteria will not accumulate on the product. So, this is the first factor you need to consider when buying sex toys. But that doesn’t mean that this is the only one. In fact, we will not talk about some materials you should focus on and what are those you should avoid.

Which Ones You Should Avoid?

When it comes to those you should avoid, the best-known one is phthalates. It is used for making plastic much more flexible, which is a key factor for a lot of these products. For some reason, this chemical can be found in those toys that are made of rubber. When it was finally found out that this chemical represents a danger to those who use it, it became a significant source of concern.

The connection between it and a couple of conditions like asthma and male fertility problems. But now there is another problem. We can see that there are a lot of different companies who label their products as phthalate-free, but their products still have it. Therefore, a consumer needs to pay attention to some other factors named on these labels.

For instance, avoid sex toys that have chemicals like toluene, cadmium, phenol, and timethytin chloride. These are pretty similar to the first one we’ve mentioned. However, besides the conditions we’ve mentioned earlier, they can cause problems for pregnant women. Plus, it can have a negative effect on the process of breastfeeding. One of the best ways to find about these is a strong and unpleasant smell.

What are the Proper Ones?

Thankfully, there is a big advantage because a vast majority of sex toys are made of materials that don’t represent any kind of danger to their users. The commonest one is silicone. The reason why it is used is it makes the products feel much more realistic. Products made of silicone tend to be somewhat heftier because the material itself is much more durable. Therefore, the process is more expensive.

The next material we would like to talk about is stainless steel. The biggest reason why this one is used is its non-porous character. Cleaning sex toys made of stainless steel is not complex and it doesn’t require too much of your time. After this one, there is borosilicate glass. The solidness of these materials provides a lot of benefits to those who use them. There is absolutely no factor that can disrupt it.

Last but not least, we would like to mention medical-grade wood. When you take a look at its name, you will understand that it is perfectly safe to use it from a medical perspective. The material is processed a couple of times before it becomes completely safe to use. That doesn’t mean that there are wooden sex toys that are labeled as stained. You should avoid purchasing these.

Is Shape Important?

Now, we would like to discuss a high important topic. We are talking about the shape of sex toys. We all know what is the commonest size on the market, but it surely isn’t the only one. In most cases, you can see that the shape is can be damaging when talking about anal sex toys. However, that doesn’t mean that you should be scared of using this sort of sex toy. Just look for those who don’t have flared base.

The Bottom Line

Choosing a proper sex toy is not something that should scare you. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be careful while choosing the best ones. Here, you can take a look at a couple of different materials that are safe to use and what are ones you should avoid. We have no doubt you will find all of these insights useful.