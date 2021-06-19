Since we are living in the digital age, our lives are widely different from what our parents were used to. One of the biggest differences is certainly the way we see finances today. A high percentage of this world is now gone digital. Sure, people use the concept of credit cards for quite a long time. Furthermore, we can see that there are some really big changes which occurred in the last couple of years.

For example, a massive change was imposed with the introduction of digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. Sure, cryptocurrencies are the future of finances. However, that doesn’t mean that the future belongs only to them. There are a lot of different online payment platforms like Pioneer, PayPal, and Neteller. Furthermore, we can see that these two concepts have been merged to some degree.

Basically, you can buy anything with anything. If you would like to see how you can buy Bitcoin in Neteller, be sure to read more. Since this is the situation, we would like to talk about the best trading platforms where you can spend Neteller, without any problems. Without further ado, let us provide you with the list of the best trading platforms you should choose.

1. FP Markets

The first trading platform we would like to talk about is FP markets. We are talking about the platform launched back in 2005. You will be able to select from a wide array of different tradable assets. Furthermore, you can see that it is possible to do these trades through many other accounts, like CFD or Forex.

Plus, it supports many other platforms like MT4 and MT5. You’ll be happy to hear that the leverage can go up to 500:1. Since this is a platform founded in Australia, you will need to learn about regulations imposed by ASIC. It is widely recognized as a good tool for beginners.

2. FBS

The next one we would like to talk about is FBS. Without any doubt, we are talking about one of the most widespread platforms in the world. The reason is that you can find it in roughly 130 countries in the world. When you take a look at some of the figures they display officially, there is no chance that you will not be impressed.

The reason is quite simple, it has more than 100k partners and roughly 2 million clients. One of the most interesting things about FBS is that it offers specific kinds of services to its Muslim clients. The platform was launched back in 2009, and it has established itself as one of the biggest players in the industry. For some reason, you cannot count on their services if you are from Japan, Belize, and the United States.

3. AvaTrade

Now, we would like to talk about AvaTrade, one of the pioneers in this field of the economical world. It is slightly older than others since it was created back in 2006. Nevertheless, we can see that it has made itself being one of the key players in the industry. When it comes down to the maximum leverage, you will see that the lower limit is 400.

It is a tool that has more than 20k customers, who are responsible for roughly 2 million trades on a monthly level. When you translate all of these monthly trades into US dollars, you will see that we are talking about 60 billion. Sure, you will agree that this is a high amount. The minimum deposit is one hundred US dollars.

4. OctaFX

In 2011, OctaFX became a new big player in the world of the digital economy industry. If you compare what this one can offer you with, and all other tools, you will see that OctaFX is one of the tools with the most interesting offer. You can trade with metals, digital currencies, indices, etc. Thankfully, you can use it on all of the main operating systems like iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows.

If you take a look at some of the tutorials online, you will see that it can be used both by those who have substantial experience in this kind of trading and those who are complete beginners. Furthermore, you will have an access to copy trading. Basically, it means that you can use some bonuses and promotions. Plus, you can use a wide array of different research tools.

5. FXTM

ForexTime or FXTM is a tool that can provide you with a chance to conduct some foreign exchange. Since you will have a possibility to have this kind of exchange, you will have much more opportunities than some other traders who don’t use this one. It is a lot different from all other platforms that are Forex-oriented. One of the best things about it is that you will have a high level of leverage, 1000:1.

It has platforms support from MT4 and MT5. The platform was launched in Cyprus. Therefore, all the regulations have been created by having IFSC and Cyprus Securities in mind. Last but not least, it offers support for more than 200 products from a wide array of different markets.

6. eToro

Last but not least, we would like to talk about one of the most popular online trading platforms, eToro. There is no way you haven’t heard about it. You will find it in roughly 170 countries. Plus, it has more than four million users. The platform originates from Tel Aviv, Israel, it was launched in 2006.

The most important offices can be found in the UK, Cyprus, and of course, Israel. It needs to be said that it offers a great feature to its users. We are talking about the copy-trading method. When it comes down to the maximum leverage, it is one satisfactory level, 400:1.

In Conclusion

Neteller has found its place on the market and it established itself as a great tool. Here, you can take a look at some of the best trading platforms where you can spend it. All of these are reputable and you shouldn’t worry about any kind of scams.