When was the last time you took a vacation? We all love to travel and explore new things, but we struggle to find the right time. Traveling to Europe is something everyone wants to do. The oldest continent has something for everyone. No matter how picky you are or what you want to do while you are going on a tour, you can find it in Europe.

Have you ever been to Europe? Or if you are living on the continent, when was the last time you passed the border? People plan their trips to France or Germany months in advance to make sure they get the time to see everything worth seeing. The bad news is that unless you are staying at least 3 months in one country, you cannot see everything. The good news is, that’s a reason for another vacation!

To make your trip easier and to help you check the most amazing things out, we made a travel guide for you and we are going to give you some tips on what to do and how to plan your next vacation.

Where do you want to go?

Let’s start with the basic one. You probably have some idea about where you want to go to Europe. This will decide when you should plan your vacation. For example, if you want to go to Cyprus or the Mediterranean then you are free to go even in December, but if you want to go to Sweden or Finland, then December is definitely not the month to choose.

Before you do anything else, you need to decide on the country. Different countries offer different climates and experiences. Even though Europe is a small continent, there is a huge difference between the climate in the North and in the South. The good thing is, no matter which month you pick, there’s going to be great weather somewhere in Europe. So, you could plan your vacation in that way as well. Pick a month and depending on the weather, pick the country.

Can you really deal with crowds?

There are too many people who are interested in visiting this continent, so chances are, you are all looking at the same dates. If you can deal with crowds, then you have nothing to worry about. Just go with the flow.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to be with too many people, then you need to choose different times or unique places. To choose something that most people don’t visit, then it’s best to find a way to get in touch with someone who is a native of that country. They will tell you about the gems in the country, no one really knows about.

Budget

Let’s talk about real things now. Most people plan their vacations on a budget. If you are not one of them, congratulations! You made it in life! But if you are like most of us, then you have a number in your mind.

There’s one rule, the southern you go, the less expensive it is. This is about everything, from accommodation up to food and toiletries. Of course, you can find cheap things in Sweden and luxurious things in Greece, but you’re more likely to stay within your budget if you go to southern Europe. Before traveling to the country of your choosing, cnv.to advises you to check the exchange rates. They can vary depending on the country and on the currency they are using. Most of the countries use Euros, but some have their country’s currency.

Is the weather important?

Some people don’t care about the weather and so some, the weather matters a lot. There are some parts of Europe that tend to be really rainy and cold in autumn and winter, so choose wisely. On the other hand, in the summer some places are way too hot. If you can deal with both cold and hot weather, then you have nothing to worry about.

Think about the things you want to do. For example, if you want to go to the beach, then choose the South part and go between late spring and early fall. If you want to do outside activities first choose the destination and depending on that, choose the month. You should also know that the high-summer heat in Europe can be too much for some people to handle. On the same note, air conditioning isn’t the norm in a lot of European countries.

If you are going to Scandinavia or the northern part of Europe, go in the mid-summer. If you are going to the Mediterranean, the Balkan or the Iberian Peninsula, then choose spring or autumn.

Festivals and events

As you probably already know, there are so many different festivals and events all over Europe. So, if you want to experience Octoberfest, then you cannot visit Germany in April. On the same note, if you want to see the famous Christmas markets, you cannot do that in August.

Make the plan around the event you want to see and be prepared that you will have to deal with a lot of people there. Make good research when it comes to festivals and makes sure to book the hotel and the plane ticket at least a few months in advance.

What is your favorite place in Europe? What’s your favorite country? You should know that if you are waiting for all the stars to align to take the trip, you are never going to do it. Work is always going to be a priority, and money is always going to be tight for the things you want to do. Because of that, you need to start planning now.

Work can wait and money is made to be spent. If you don’t enjoy life now, when are you going to do that? Pack your bags, book a ticket and let the adventure start now. Just make sure you are safe and try and visit as many of the places you want to. If you have a bit more time on your hands, visit different cities and visit different countries. Live your life now!