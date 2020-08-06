Best Spy Software For Android

All parents have a pretty good reason why you might want to use spy software. After all, kids nowadays know so much more about technology than adults, and they use the Internet for a wide range of things including browsing the Internet, talking to their friends on various messaging platforms, as well as using social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

If you are thinking about using such a platform on your child’s or children’s phones, you might be wondering – which ones are the best at being undetectable? Luckily for you, this is exactly what this article can help you with. Let’s take a closer look at the best spy programs you can opt for:

1, ‘mSpy’

You might be looking for an app that 85 percent undetectable, mSpy might be for you. A lot of individuals praise it for its ease of use, safety, and security. You won’t have any problems with utilizing the app since its interface is plain and it’ll enable you to observe your kid’s activity 24/7.

With it, you’ll be able to monitor both outgoing and incoming texts, see the calls made and received, you can enter their social media accounts, monitor their browsing records and bookmarks, and most importantly, you’ll be able to trace the current location on an available map. The only thing that you might not like is that you’ll have to root the smartphone to track the messages.

2. ‘Kids Guard Pro’

One of the best monitoring apps out there is Kids Guard Pro and it is utilized by thousands of people each day. It is capable of recording every single thing that happens on the smartphones, which implies that you could track your children’s activities by accessing an online board from any device that has an Internet connection and that is connected to the program.

Once you go through the simple and easy installation process, you’ll see all the call recordings and logs, you’ll see messages – even the ones that they might have deleted – you can access almost all social media platforms, and there is also a remote control which means that you can take a picture with the rear camera to see what is happening. Although it is perfect, it might be a bit expensive and it does not come with a free trial.

3. ‘Spy IC’

You might not know a lot about technology and if so, you should know that this particular program is extremely easy to install and use. You can install it on any Android smartphone and you’ll be able to remotely track the activity from your Internet browser. Additionally, it comes with a wide range of features that you might find useful.

For starters, you can view the call logs, the duration of the calls, as well as the timestamps. It will also provide you with the browsing history and ability to monitor different apps such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Viber, as well as other social media platforms that you kid might be using. Lastly, if your kid changes the sim card, you’ll receive a notification.

4. ‘SpyFone’

Why do people love this particular software? Well, it can be easily installed and it can be used on up to five smartphone devices. Additionally, you’ll be able to access the data at any time and from anywhere, especially since there is a private, free panel that you can access.

Now, spyfone is an app that will allow you to view all the contacts on your child’s phone, you’ll be able to monitor their GPS location, but more importantly, it’ll allow you to reverse phone lookup. What does it mean? Well, it means that you can view who owns the phone number your kid is contacting.

5. ‘XN Spy’

Last on our list, but no less powerful is XN Spy. This particular app will record most of the activities coming from the device you installed it on, and it will save all of the data. This means that you can access it at any time, hence, you’ll not have to constantly be online to see what is going on.

Now, this app is a bit different from the rest on this list, mostly because it will give you a review of the websites that are most commonly visited, hence, you can see whether or not it is appropriate for your kid to visit it. Additionally, you’ll be able to block any unwanted applications and sites, so, you won’t need to worry about them accessing an undesired platform again. Like the other apps, it will also monitor social media platforms, as well as outgoing and incoming calls and messages.

Things to Keep in Mind About Using Such a Software

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, as a parent, you’ll definitely want to monitor what your kid is doing. Of course, that is extremely natural, especially since there are predators on the Internet, as well as cyberbullies. However, you should also know when you should stop.

Why you might ask? Well, if your kid finds out that you were monitoring them for more than you should – which means when they get to their late teenage years – they might lose their trust in you, which can only hurt your relationship with them. So, it might be a good idea to stop at one point.

Also, if you are unsure how to install it or how you can use it, it might be best to get some help from someone who knows what they should do. This will not only ensure that the app is undetectable, but it will also ensure that you get all the features that you might be paying for.

Conclusion

As you were able to read, there is a wide range of spy programs that you can opt for purchasing. Of course, your goal is to keep your child or children safe from all the dangerous things the Internet brings, however, once they are old enough, you might want to stop using the platform and give them the privacy they deserve.

So, now that you are aware of the programs that you can choose, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, you should go back to the beginning of this article and then you should determine which application might suit your needs and requirements best.