While shoes have become fashionable statement features, many people forget about their main purposes which are comfortability and safety. You know how frustrating it can be to wear shoes that have no grip and make you slip easily.

Injuries due to slipping can be common but luckily, there are shoes specifically made to prevent slipping and accidental falls. The outsole is made from a special rubber that offers great traction so you’ll feel sturdy and comfortable while walking or running.

In this article, we’ll go through some of the women’s best slip-resistant shoes you might consider purchasing. Keep reading and find out more.

Bondi SR from Hoka

With great build materials, this model is surely one of the shoes you have to consider purchasing. The leather not only that it makes this shoe highly comfortable, but it also makes your outfit combinations easy. In addition, they are highly durable and multiple wears did zero harm.

When it comes to the slip resistance features, this model has been tested across different conditions such as rain and slippery tiles. It showed great performance and the grip was exceptional. In addition, they are light on the feet, and the leather makes them easy to be cleaned no matter how muddy you get them.

However, they tend to be more on the bulkier side, so you might not find them appealing. In addition, because the upper is made out of leather, there can be breathing problems so bear that in mind.

Addiction Walker from Brooks

The combination of foot problems with slippery shoes is just the worst. Not only does every step feels uncomfortable, but adjusting your steps to prevent slipping just makes everything worse. Luckily, there are slip resistance models made especially for foot problems such as flat feet.

After lots of time testing them across the streets, they made walking comfortable because of the support on the arch they offer. In addition, they offer durability which makes them great for daily wearing and beating appropriately.

This model also lacks breathability and can be quite heavy on the feet. However, the pricing is incredible which makes them a perfect option for people who seek comfort on a budget.

Paradyme from Sketchers

As a company that is notorious for the comfortability of the models they produce, the special arch fit program made Sketchers even better. The Paradyme is a model that is comfortable enough to be worn for a whole day without feeling discomfort even for a second.

With sufficient cushion of the soles and adequate support for the arch, this makes a great shoe for people who are constantly on their feet. In addition, they look stylish enough to combine into various outfits without feeling restricted.

The materials this model is made of are great, which contributes to durability. Unlike the other pairs from above, breathability is not a problem here. The drawback of this model is that the laces are not long enough so it might be a problem to tie them nicely.

Bota taco from Weide

Slip-resistance shoes do not have to be only sneakers and low-top shoes. As a woman, looking stylish and beautiful is just as a priority as being secure and comfortable. For that reason, going with a stylish heeled boot can be a great choice for you to incorporate in your closet like the botin taco medio, as weide.cl suggests.

Not only are they looking great, but the sole is made of a special rubber that makes slipping almost impossible. With lots of models and colors, you can select, finding the perfect pair for your taste is quite easy. In addition, the pricing of their products is just right so you know you’ll be getting the most for your finances.

V-Strap 2 from Brooks

If you are looking for a pair that is quick to be put on, without the need to tie the laces, the V-Strap 2 might be the product you need. With features like the Addiction Walker, they come from the same firm and share the same features.

However, the biggest difference is that this model comes with Velcro straps which makes them far more practical. This is great for people with orthopedic problems especially if their mobility is impaired. In addition, the toe area is wider than the other shoes, so you’ll have additional space to wiggle your toes.

Comfortability is one of the main features this model offers since wearing them daily will cause you no trouble or discomfort. Even in the colder months, this shoe is great because of the top-notch insulation they have. Especially with the slip resistance feature, they make a great winter sneaker.

The only drawback is that this model does not have great support for your arch. If that is a vital requirement of yours, settle with another pair.

Squat SR from Sketchers

Walking in comfortable shoes does not always correlate with their high costs. This is especially shown with the Squat SR model which is one of the budget-friendly options that sketchers have to offer. When you find out this model showed better than most costlier alternatives, it is no surprise about its quality.

The mesh offers great breathability which is exceptionally suitable for humid months. In addition, they are relatively easy to put on and remove from our feet. They do not lack in looks and can be easily paired with any outfit you have planned.

Even though they are notorious for their comfortability, this model still needs a little bit of time to break-in. Furthermore, the outsole does not come with sufficient grip which is the reason why they are not suitable for the winter periods. However, if you plan on wearing them as working shoes, the slip resistance makes them a great fit.

Conclusion

With lots of shoe options, it might be hard to decide what should your first model be. However, when you consider where you plan on wearing them, and whether you have certain foot conditions, the answer can be easy.

Be sure to research your choice, and see how satisfied the people who bought them are. If you only find good reviews, that might be the option for you to consider on top of this guide we provided. Look for the best option you can find, and never compromise since the aesthetics as well as your comfort and security are essential.