With everything that we handle every single day, falling asleep can be a tough task. Even when you have lots of things to do and deadlines to complete, you may not be able to fall asleep as quickly as you want. There is no single reason for this. While some suffer from stress, others have poor mental health. The point is that a noticeable part of our society doesn’t get as much rest as they want.

Thankfully, though, the often-blamed technology itself has come up with solutions to improve sleep quality, among other metrics. In the past years, we have seen many commercial gadgets that claim to help you fall asleep faster. In this article, we have compiled the best 10 sleep gadgets from the market. So that you know, you may want to try these gadgets while following a guide to sleep better.

1. Sleep Tracker

Sleep Tracker is a device that analyzes the multiple aspects of your sleep, including time and quality. These devices use proximity sensors and other technologies to evaluate the depth of it. So, once you wake up, you can know how much you slept and how well you slept. Choosing a sleeping tracker should take into consideration your needs and features, though. You can click here to check some of the best devices to help you get snooze.

2. Sleep Sound Machine

Sleep sound machines are based on the idea that certain types of sound help you fall asleep faster. You can purchase one of these machines and place it beside your bed. When turned on, it will create high-fidelity as well as sleep-optimizing sound from the speakers. You may also have options to pick the sound environment for your needs.

3. Fitness Tracker

There are so many fitness trackers in the market right now, and many of them can give you insights on how well you get your day-to-day rest. If not as detailed as a dedicated sleep tracker, these small devices can tell you about the overall quality of your sleep. The best part is that you get to know about the other aspects of your body and health. They have an affordable price tag, as well.

4. Air Purifier

An air purifier is not directly linked to sleep quality or falling asleep, you’re right. Nevertheless, there are a lot of connections between the air you breathe and the amount of rest you get. So, if you live in an area of high pollution, you should consider getting an air purifier. Research has also proven that purified air helps in improving focus and concentration.

5. Eye Masks

Eye masks have been helping people fall asleep faster for years now. These are not a new invention. People have been making use of eye masks during travel. This does not mean you can’t use them in a bedroom. You can even find more comfortable and eye-friendly masks in the market. So, if you cannot change the lighting in your room, you have a shot with these products.

6. Sleep Systems

Not everyone has the best mattress in the world. Also, if you have already spent a considerable amount of money on a mattress, it doesn’t make sense to replace it. Sleep systems help you have a better environment for sleeping by arranging the temperature. Using these systems, you can increase or reduce the heat of your mattress as per your convenience.

7. Motion Pillows

These are smart, technology-assisted pillows that help people who face snoring issues. While there are so many anti-snoring options in the market, these pillows are the least harmful. Accompanied by a dedicated analyzer for this purpose, these pillows can inflate and deflate to change your angle of head placement. And the place of your head can have a noticeable impact on sleep quality and snoring.

8. Essential Oil Diffuser

This isn’t a tech-based gadget, but it can help you sleep faster on any day. The final result may differ based on the oil you use and your mood. Once again, there is research backing the idea that essential oil can do a great job of improving your mood and tendency to get relaxed. So, you should check out the options in the market and get a diffuser first.

9. Mattress Heater

Compared to sleep systems, mattress heater solutions are simple and easy to use. You can attach this device to your mattress and change the temperature. It will keep your bed warm, and this is a great agent when it comes to falling asleep. The best part is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money here. If you need essential features, you have affordable picks.

10. Therapy Glasses

Did you know that the continuous lack of sleep can cause health issues in the long run? If you did, you’d be interested in checking out the therapy glasses. These glasses help you get back to the natural sync between sleep and light. This is one of the expensive gadgets, but you can rely on them if you are facing heavy jetlag issues after a trip.