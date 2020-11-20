Hulu is an American OTT service having numerous channels and services on-board. It hosts tons of great content titles along with Hulu originals. The best thing about Hulu is that the content available over it is of fantastic quality both in terms of content and visuals.

Hulu hosts content from various production houses and just like Netflix, it has Hulu Originals as well. You can subscribe to its plan and stream the best American content anytime.

HULU offers live TV, Movies and the best TV shows to its users in HD quality. The Walt Disney Company owns HULU and it has been around for more than a decade now. It has a user base of more than 28.5 million people out of which, 47% of the users watch live TV on HULU. The fact that its service is limited to the US region only is something that breaks the heart of many online streamers.

This guide will discuss the five best shows that you cannot miss watching on Hulu.

1. The Handmaid’s Tale

This TV show is based on one of the best-selling novels by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, which was published in 1985. The focus of this tale is the patriarchal society women live in, where they are not allowed to be independent.

The story of this TV show is based in the near future where the constitution of the USA has been suspended, and a new regime has risen. This new dictatorship is now known as The Republic of Gilead. In this new regime, media outlets and newspapers have been banned, and the whole new doctrine is introduced. The most significant change in this republic is that people’s rights are limited, especially that of women.

Women cannot hold any money, property, they are not allowed to read and write, and most importantly, they don’t even have control over their reproductive systems. You will definitely love the Handmaid’s tale as this is an emotional ride into a fictitious world. This show is available in the US only, and to watch it from abroad, you can follow the guide by StreamingRant to unblock Hulu outside the USA.

2. Love Victor

It is an American teen drama series based on the life of a high school student. Victor, who’s the lead character of this show, faces numerous challenges when he enters the life of a new high-school. He constantly struggles with his own personality issues and sexual orientation. As he’s new to the city, adjusting to the environment is also a big problem.

3. Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere is an American drama series based on the story of two mothers who may seem admirable but have secrets underneath. An artist who moves town to town after a while with her daughter falls in the plate of Reese Wetherspoon, who rents her a place, and soon, she realizes that she might have a mistake. One mother is hiding secrets while the other is seeking it; this emotional thriller will leave you enticed.

Such dramas where action, emotion, and sentiments are mixed always entice us because they are, at times, close to reality. That is why I would recommend you to watch this show because you will be clanged to it.

4. Catch 22

Catch 22 is an amazing comedy war drama about a pilot who does not want to fly and tries to get relieved of duty by stupid means. John flies bombarding missions during world war two and is tired of doing so. But due to the bureaucratic catch 22 rule, he cannot escape the base and has to keep on flying and bombing the enemy.

He keeps on trying to persuade his superiors and the doctor on the base that he is insane and he is not fit for service. However, no one buys what he’s selling, and he keeps on sitting in that nose of a B52 bomber day to day to bomb enemies, despite not wanting it.

War dramas are often considered to be thrilling, packed with lots of emotion and rousing. In short, it’s all about the action and the sorrow. However, this one is clearly off the hook because it is a comedy war drama, and I bet that you will love this one. Though it has great action sequences and even emotional ones, the story as a whole is fun and hilarious.

5. The looming Tower

The Looming Tower is a mini series that is based on the book by the same name by Lawrence Wright’s published in 2006. This show focuses on the rising threats of Osama Bin Laden and al-Qaeda in the late 90s. The show focuses on the grounds how the tensions between the FBI and the CIA might have paved the way for the incident of the twin-towers.

It is indeed one of the most important events in the history and a disastrous one too but what lead to it and what things were being done to stop it are depicted quite well in this mini-series. FBI and CIA have at times went face to face because one is an international Intelligence agency while the other one is a federal agency that works on home soil. The story is powerful and intense and if you are someone who loves shown related to LEAs then you will love it.

Final Words

These shows are hand-picked for you, so that you do not have to stroll through the library. Hulu’s library keeps on updating time to time, so keep an eye out for all the latest and amazing content titles. One of the most important thing to understand over here is that free streaming may sound fun but streaming on platforms like Hulu and Netflix is a way better thing. Reason is that you get access to a vast content library and it has its dedicated apps for various devices as well. You do not get to see frustrating ads and face any lags.

Moreover, premium streaming platform provide you HD quality streams, whch are not easy to stream through free mediums.