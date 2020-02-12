Okay, let’s imagine that you work in the same company for 15 years. One of your superiors is going to retire soon. He has taught you many things for those 15 years and helped you improve your skills. Logically, you will want to make his retirement somehow special. That’s why many people want to find a perfect retirement gift.

The things are the same if a family member plans to retire. From the first moment when he shares his plans with you, you are trying to find the best possible gift.

The gift itself doesn’t need to cost you a fortune. He won’t get mad even if you spend only $5 on the gift. However, you would want to cause some positive emotions when he receives that item. That’s why the gift needs to have some important meaning to that male person.

We understand that this is a challenging process. Because of that, we would be more than happy to share some pieces of advice with you.

Let’s find out the best retirement gift ideas together!

1. Day Clock

Well, this gift sends several different messages. It is not a basic clock because it doesn’t show hours. Instead of that, the clock itself contains the days of the week.

So, why would this be a special present?

Well, as you know, when a person retires, he has a lot of free time. The days start to look too long when you do not have any duties during the day. Well, this can make time-passing a bit more interesting.

An even better thing would be if you buy this present one week before the person retires. He can follow how the days pass until the moment when he needs to retire. Yet, it is up to you which moment you will choose to buy this present.

2. Travel Book

As we said, he will have a lot of free time. Is there a better way to spend it than traveling around the world? Well, that is the advantage that you have to use. He would want to find out what is the best place to travel. Despite that, he deserved to visit different places after years of hard work, right? We are sure that he will be more than happy to receive this sort of present. He can read about different places and pick the one that he likes the most.

Under this subheading, we would want to suggest one more gift – passport wallet.

Logically, wherever he chooses to travel, he will need to bring his passport together with him. Of course, a passport wallet is not only predicted for this document. You can also put your ID and cash inside of it. Which design you will choose depends on a person that you want to surprise. If he is more a “casual” guy, then a basic black passport-wallet would be a perfect choice.

3. Back Massage Chair

Okay, this might be a bit more expensive present, but you still don’t have to spend a fortune. It is not a secret that people do not walk a lot when they retire. They usually sit at home, watch TV, etc. Despite that, they are becoming old, aren’t they? Because of that, their back might start hurting them.

You can ensure them to have a professional massage in the comfort of their room. This item targets and relieves neck, back, and shoulder pain. If the item is too expensive for you, you can make a deal with other people from the company.

4. Personalized Bracelet

Bracelets are not an expensive gift. However, many people that retired will tell you that this item is priceless. They will put it on their wrist and bring it everywhere they go. That will remind them of all the people that they met at work. Despite that, it will wake up a lot of memories that they had at work. Imagine that you can bring your memory always with you. It improves your mood each time when you feel bad.

Well, there is another thing that can make this present even more personalized. You can engrave something on the bracelet that will mean to both of you. For example, you can engrave a sentence that he was repeating often during his career. Despite that, you can place some small pictures that will have a meaning to him.

Anyway, not every store offers this service. You can find many beautiful designs, but the message that you put on the bracelet makes this gift even more special. That’s why we suggest you visit braceletforever.com and see which designs and services they offer.

5. Whiskey

Well, this maybe sounds like a basic gift, but we can’t make a list of best retirement gifts without mentioning it. Whiskey is, was, and will be one of the best retirement gifts. There are several reasons why we say this.

First of all, retirement is the perfect time for the celebration of life. The person that retires can turn back and see many good things that he has done during his life. Whiskey is an unskippable part of that celebration.

Despite that, many nations around the world give a bottle of whiskey when there is a reason to celebrate. You are indirectly sending a message that says “You did a good job, now relax.”

6. Grill Tools

Grills are usually associated for the weekend. Yet, when you retire, each day seems like Saturday. People that retire usually prepare grill a couple of times during the week. Well, be sure that they will need the tools that will make the preparation easier.

Still, there is one additional thing that can make this gift more special. Just like bracelets, you can make grill tools more personalized. For example, you can engrave something interesting. For instance, phrases like “Happy Retirement” or something like that would be enough.

7. Fancy Camera

We won’t recommend a current model or brand here. There are a lot of them and we suggest you research online. Yet, taking photos is usually something that young people do. In this way, you are once again sending an indirect message “You are still young.”

Older people always try to adapt to the changes. The advanced technology is always a good present. Yet, if smartphones or tablets are too much, then a professional fancy camera would be a great choice.