Proposing to someone isn’t only an important step in one’s relationship, but also in their life. It means that they are ready to fully commit to someone, that they are certain they have found their soul mate, the person they want to spend the rest of their life with. You must admit that this is a big step in every relationship.

There is a stereotype that only girls care about this moment, but this couldn’t be farther from the truth. We all care about this moment, which is why every person wants to do something special, create memories they will cherish forever. Naturally, every individual has different expectations of what a proposal should look like, so in the following text, we will talk about the best locations for this event in Chicago.

North Avenue Beach

If your perfect proposal includes sunrise or sunset, sand, and water, then you should head out to North Avenue Beach. You will surely encounter some locals and tourists there, but you may find a secluded area if you are up for a stroll down the beach. If your loved one enjoys simple moments in life, nothing can top the reflection of the setting sun against Lake Michigan’s calm water.

Navy Pier

If you want to step it up a notch, you should consider planning a whole day at the Navy Pier. Why don’t you pop the question in a gondola on the Centennial Wheel? Nothing can top the view of the city from up high. If you want to have a splendid, romantic moment with your future spouse, but at the same time, want to include the entire family in it, this location is perfect. Rent the gondola for just the two of you, and then meet with the rest of the people down at one of the venues to celebrate the occasion.

London House Cupola

This is another place in Chicago where you can get engaged while enjoying the view of the city from the 23rd floor. This location is so popular that the hotel offers the service of renting a cupola for an hour, a bottle of champagne, a rose petal pathway, and even a romantic dinner inside the hotel if you choose to. If you opt for this place, our advice is to hire a photographer since the view is absolutely breath-taking.

“The Bean”

If you want to get the magnificent engagement photo, include one of the most famous city landmarks, and don’t mind tourists all around you, the Cloud Gate is the spot for you. On the other hand, you can choose some other area of Millennium Park and have the Bean in the background. What’s more, if your loved one loves snow and snowflakes, our advice is to go to the McCormick Tribune Plaza and Ice Rink that is in close vicinity. It doesn’t matter if skating is one of your favorite activities or you just want to do something fun, this place is worth considering.

The Art Institute of Chicago

If both of you are art lovers, and you are looking for a way to include this love into this special event, you should go to the Art Institute and pop the question there. There are numerous gardens and galleries that would be perfect for this occasion. By opting for this place, you will celebrate both your love and interests that you share and that may have gotten you closer together.

Lincoln Park Conservatory Show House

Due to weather conditions, proposing in Chicago can be challenging if you want to include Mother Nature. Still, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t a place that will enable you to do exactly this. Go on a tour of this majestic indoor jungle, enjoy the sights, and wait for the perfect moment to pop the question.

Adler Planetarium

Is there anything more romantic than lying under millions of stars? Yeah, we don’t think so either. If you want to take this experience to the next level, this museum is the right place for you. The Grainger Sky Theater even offers you an opportunity to have a 360-degree view of the universe. How can this not be the exceptional spot to ask someone to marry you?

Shedd Aquarium

Similar to the previously described spots, this aquarium can be just the right place for you and your soul mate. Nevertheless, since they understand the importance of this event and they want to help you make it memorable, you can opt for some of the services they offer. For example, you can choose to have a personalized experience and have a close encounter with penguins or a beluga whale.

The Willis Tower

If you want to get the best combination of an amazing view of the city and a tasty, romantic dinner, then there is no need to look further than The Willis Tower. If you are a bit more traditional and want to have the moment just for the two of you, you should definitely consider a restaurant proposal at the Skydeck.

The Newberry Library

A lot of people want to ensure that the proposal is a complete surprise to their soul mate. As you can assume, this can be difficult to achieve if you go on a romantic trip or cruise, where everything points to what is going to happen.

Not a lot of people would opt for proposing in a library, but if both of you are bookworms, this may actually be the perfect spot. Take your girl, and go exploring the old books and manuscripts. Then, when you find the right place, and you will because of the building’s unique and picturesque architecture, get down on one keen and state your love.

Conclusion

To sum up, in this text, we have provided you with ten exquisite places to propose in Chicago. Naturally, there are many more, so if you want to look for something completely different, visit the Partyslate website. Whatever you decide in the end, make sure to create a romantic atmosphere and express your deepest love. After all, this is a story you will be telling your kids and grandkids, so make sure that it is amazing.