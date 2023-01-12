Noord-Brabant, a province in the southern Netherlands, is home to many undiscovered wonders. There is plenty to discover in this attractive area- from its charming towns and villages to its breathtaking natural surroundings. It makes Noord-Brabant a must to visit place if you’re looking for something extraordinary. There is always something new to discover in this lovely province, whether you are seeking a peaceful spot to unwind or an exhilarating adventure.

A good place to start is Eindhoven. You can rent a car Eindhoven and enjoy all of what Noord-Brabant has to offer.

Places to visit

The Sahara of Brabant

The Loon and Drunen Dunes are fascinating destinations to explore. The National Park is the greatest sand drift site in Western Europe and is situated between the municipalities of Tilburg, Waalwijk, and’s-Hertogenbosch. This region is often known as the Sahara of Brabant because of its sand plains. It is a fabulous location for avid mountain bikers and also for quiet seekers or environment enthusiasts.

Visit the Ancient Heusden

With its green town walls and finely renovated facades, Heusden boasts a magnificent historical setting. You can even enjoy the distinctive stores and eateries as you stroll through the charming streets and past-century-old structures.

The Largest Art Maze In The World

Doloris’ Meta Maze in Tilburg is a fascinating and exhilarating experience that will make you forget about the other world. You may travel through pieces of art in this bizarre maze, and then enjoy the rooftop bar with a view over Tilburg afterwards.

Navigating Under The City Of ‘S-Hertogenbosch

Travel through the city’s centre on a stimulating journey while passing below old buildings and bridges through a boat ride on the Bosch Binnendieze. Even though you are in the middle of the city, the boat is silent and calm. Additionally, if you’re already in’s-Hertogenbosch, check out other famous attractions like the Noordbrabants Museum, St. John’s Cathedral, or one of the city’s numerous fine dining establishments. See more highlights on our page for’s-Hertogenbosch. The best way to enjoy this beauty is to Rent a car in the Netherlands.

The Van Gogh-Roosegaarde cycle path

Between Eindhoven and Nuenen, this is the most inventive and creative bicycle route in the Netherlands. Numerous light-emitting stones are placed along the 600-meter-long cycling route and are inspired by the “Starry Night” picture that will help you find your way in the dark.

The Begijnhof in Nassau city Breda

It will seem you have travelled hundreds of years back in time when you approach the Begijnhof’s gates on Catharinastraat in Breda. The Begijnhof is located in the bustling centre of Breda and is a great, tranquil, pastoral setting. The herbal garden, the church, and the court are all free to use. Additionally, the Begijn Museum and the Miniatures and Dolls Museum are highly recommended places to visit here. It is an adventure you cannot miss to travel with you and your family.

Accommodation Options in Noord-Brabant

This charming province is known for its hospitality and offers numerous accommodation options for travelers. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly hostel, or luxury hotel stay, Noord-Brabant has something to suit your needs. Here is an overview of some popular accommodation options in the region:

Hotels – Noord-Brabant offers several hotel chains that are known throughout Europe such as Hampton by Hilton, Marriott International and One Hotels. Many of these hotels are located in the centre of cities such as Tilburg and Den Bosch where you can enjoy modern amenities such as fitness centers, onsite restaurants and cafes, swimming pools and bars.

B&Bs – Bed & Breakfasts are an affordable option for those looking for a cozy overnight stay or weekend jaunt in Noord-Brabant. B&Bs have been part of Dutch culture since the 18th century and remain a popular form of accommodation today due to its humble ambience and personalized service.

Camping – For those looking to stay close to nature without breaking their budgets there are many camping sites located throughout noord-brabant offering more than a cozy tent experience Reeshof Camping is one example of camping with luxury resort style amenities that include playgrounds, bicycle trails, mini golf course sand pottery classes!

Apartments – If you’re looking for more freedom from meal times or just an overall homey feeling then renting an apartment may be the ideal solution. Apartments offer larger living spaces equipped with home comforts like kitchenette’s kitchens appliances washrooms bedrooms + balconies perfect for making your Noord Brabant stay feel like ‘home away from home’ There’s lots to explore in this beautiful province so why not enjoy all it has to offer by booking long staying at quality apartment on your next vacation?

Historical Significance of Noord-Brabant

Noord-Brabant is a province in the Netherlands with a rich history that dates back centuries. There are many historical attractions that you can visit to understand the development of the area and gain an appreciation for its evolution. Traditional architecture is prominent throughout the region, providing further evidence of cultural influence. The unique flora and fauna of this diverse region make visiting the area incredibly rewarding.

There are some stand-out venues to visit in Noord-Brabant to experience its historical significance:

De Tuinen Van Appeltern is a botanical garden created in 1928 by Jan van der Heul, a celebrated Dutch landscaper from Noord-Brabant. It contains a plethora of plants from all around the world, each carefully planned for presentation and instruction purposes.

Zuiderzeemuseum in Enkhuizen is dedicated to preserving traditional aspects of life on land and water in this region since it was first established in 1956 by Queen Juliana of Netherlands. This open air museum contains buildings dating back to the 17th century, as well as contemporary galleries that look at modern day living and exhibits from far away countries such as China and Zimbabwe.

Lastly, Paleis het Loo offers visitors an insight into past Dutch royalty by providing access to beautifully preserved royal apartments complete with exotic objects collected during their travels around Europe and Asia before they were opened again by Her Majesty Queen Beatrix after being closed for over 170 years!

Conclusion

Noord-Brabant is a stunning area of the Netherlands which offers something for everyone – from stunning natural landscapes to vibrant cities. Whether you are looking for exciting days out and activities, beautiful spots to relax and spend peaceful moments, or interesting cultural attractions, Noord-Brabant has it all.

We hope this list of the top places to visit has given you a good starting point to plan your trip and enjoy all that Noord-Brabant has to offer. From deciding what time of year is best suited for you, to working out the perfect route – make sure your getaway in Noord-Brabant will be an unforgettable one.