We’ve had to deal with a lot over the last few years, so it’s only fair that we’re rewarded in 2022 with some genuinely amazing PC games! Whatever kind of PC you have, whatever level your gaming skills are currently at, we’ve listed the best of the best for you to try out. The list that we’ve put together is diverse; some big-budget numbers and some made by smaller indie studios that have surprised us all. So take a break from playing casino games at Borgata Online and join us as we make our way through our list of this year’s best games.

Monster Hunter Rise

This game is already on some other “best games” lists, but thankfully Monster Hunter Rise plates equally well on Switch and PC! The greater power available on PC really lets this game sing, and the story isn’t half bad either. In the game’s world, we’re kept on our toes as we avoid monster after monster and try our best to keep all fingers and limbs firmly attached to our bodies. Of course, Monster Hunter wouldn’t be the same without your trusty Palamute companion! This game sees a few exciting new weapons and some great loot drops that change up your abilities a little bit. The only drawback of the PC version is that it doesn’t offer the save transfer option that we’ve come to love on Switch, but on the whole, the PC version is undeniably better.

Elden Ring

This masterpiece of a game is undoubtedly going to make “best game” lists for a long time to come, but this is not a game for newbies; the combat level is incredibly high, as anyone who’s attempted to play Dark Souls or Bloodborne will know. This open-world addition to the family has you playing as one of the Tarnished, and you’ve got to make your way across the Land Between in pursuit of the much-desired Elden Ring. If you’re already familiar with the world of From Software, then you’ll recognize some game features like safe zones, lethal boss encounters, and messaging features. The game encounters are spread wide across the map instead of waiting for you at the end of a long corridor of events. The game is very challenging in terms of the level of play but still approachable and well worth the time it will take to upskill to master it.

Guilty Gear Strive

There’s only one world for the latest installment of this fighting series, and that’s HECTIC. There are several training tutorials that you can take to get you up to speed, and there’s a detailed lore glossary so that you know all about the world and those who live within it. Though the game is 2D, it’s incredibly immersive and sucks you right into its world. If you’re a lover of anime, the Guilty Gear Strive story mode will blow your mind. The one-on-one fights are where the game truly shines, and you can show off all your newly learned strategies and combos. Each character has a number of exciting moves, but to make them as effective as possible, you need to take the time to figure out how they work best. Even if you aren’t an expert, this game is very enjoyable and re-playable to boot.

Hades

While Hades has been out on early release since 2018, it has finally been launched at full power, and boy, was it worth the wait! Hades is a rare combination of qualities; an expansive story and a rogue-like element all in one. Your character in the game is Hades’ son, Zagreus, who has to fight his way through the underworld time after time after time to make it all the way to Mount Olympus. The rest of the Greek gods in the pantheon also make an appearance, naturally. They’re characters that you can interact with, as well as archetypal reflections of upgrades in your characters’ abilities. Each time you try to make it through the underworld, you’ll have these godly gifts at your disposal, and hopefully, you’ll have the combination that helps you make it all the way!

Control

You didn’t think we’d leave a good, old-fashioned alien story off the list, now did you? Of course not! In Control, you play as Jesse Faden. Jesse is on a search to find her long-lost brother, but she’s not just any girl; she’s a victim of the paranormal. She has to fight her way through The Oldest House (government headquarters of the Bureau of Control), where an ancient alien presence has emerged, and it is not happy that it’s been woken up. It’s on Jesse’s shoulders to put things right and find her brother at the same time; a tall order indeed. Most of the weapons you fight with are reasonably conventional, but you do have the ability to gain superpowers from certain artifacts within The Oldest House. Beware, however, which artifacts you interact with, as nothing is quite what it seems. Conspiracy theories meet fighting skills and alien powers in this mind-bender of a game.

Final Word

We’ll leave you to decide which of these games tops the list as best of the best; we know we’ve put together some strong contenders!