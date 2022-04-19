Mathematics tends to be a love or hate subject for many people. Some find it exciting and engaging, whereas others find it difficult and flat out boring.

Regardless of your stance on the subject, at some point, we will all find ourselves in need of some help now and then. If not help, then online resources and tools to further test our knowledge away from the classroom. But with so many math tools and apps to choose from, it can be challenging to know where to start.

For a math tool to be a viable option, it needs to meet specific criteria. It has to be appropriate, accessible, extensive in its content, helpful, and perhaps most importantly, enjoyable.

Therefore, this article will outline the 10 best online math tools to assist you on your math journey – no matter your level.

What are the best online math tools?

This list will consist of online resources and tools covering the whole spectrum, from renowned platforms such as Photomath and Gojimo, to slightly more unknown or niche tools such as CueThink and MathWorld.

We have tried to include free resources so that a paywall doesn’t get between you and your math education. Still, some of these digital tools may need approval from your school or mathematics teacher first. With that being said, let’s dive into the list!

1. Khan Academy

Khan Acadamy is an entirely free online learning resource that has been around since 2008. It has courses, exercises, and video lessons that can be personalized to your needs, allowing you to learn math at your own pace by focusing on areas you want. Students are able to choose math lessons from a particular subject area – for instance, Trigonometry – or age group, which gives them the ability to access and quickly navigate to content that is most relevant for them.

The content is available for students, but Khan Academy also has free resources available for math teachers and parents, enabling them to keep track of the student’s progress, identify knowledge gaps, and fully integrate teaching and learning with each other. With simple and interactive lessons, Khan Academy is a no-fuss math tool that allows students of all ages to grow their math skills.

2. Math is fun

As the name suggests, Math is fun and makes learning and teaching mathematics an enjoyable experience. Although this math tool looks like it belongs in 2003, it has extensive information on the subject. From math games, puzzles, worksheets, and quizzes that guide and engage students, entertainingly teaching mathematics.

Mainly tailored towards children, Math is fun and teaches both advanced and basic math with clear explanations, using simple language to ensure it’s easy for students to understand independently without the need of a parent or teacher present.

3. Wolfram MathWorld

MathWorld is an online resource for all things mathematics. This resource contains information related to even the most obscure mathematical terms, from GIFs and demonstrations to notebooks and summaries. MathWorld began in 1995 and, over the last 27 years, has amassed more than 13,000 entries which will allow all students to sink their teeth into the topic. This is why it’s often referred to as the ‘Wikipedia’ of mathematics, making it an excellent tool for advanced students.

4. Photomath

There are plenty of math apps out there, but Photomath is one of the few that combines online resources and remote learning with text recognition technology. This free app helps you solve math problems without asking someone for help.

To use Photomath, scan the math problem with your phone and the app will then recognise the problem and provide you with the solution. The app will show you how to get there by explaining the step-by-step calculations needed, whilst also mimicking your math teacher at school by outlining and describing multiple approaches to achieve the answer.

5. Desmos

Desmos is a free graphing calculator that is great for teaching and learning about graphs. Catered to all students, even those who are visually and hearing impaired, it provides a host of math games and activities students can engage in to expand their knowledge better. Desmos is incredibly customisable by math teachers to fit their students’ needs using their activity builder and is also customisable by students to create ideas and practice problems for themselves and their classmates, making it a classroom favorite.

6. GCF & LCM Calculator

The GCF & LCM Calculator (gcf-lcm.com) is a nifty little tool that lets you work out the Greatest Common Factor (GCF) and Least Common Multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers, and calculate the factors of a number. This tool will answer your math query in a heartbeat and is displayed on a very straightforward and easy-to-use website. It will show you the various methods that can be used to reach that answer whilst giving detailed explanations at each step of the way. This is a simple but handy tool.

7. CueThink

CueThink is a creative application that tackles math problem-solving with collaboration between students. Its philosophy is ‘teaching through problem-solving’ in a way that can engage students and accelerate learning.

With this app, teachers can give students math tasks at their specific level, prompting them to solve the problem with a 4-phase framework – understand, plan, solve, and review. Students are then asked to create a short video of their solution that can then be shared with the whole class. This is where the collaboration aspect comes in since sharing the answer is where students can comment, ask questions, and interact with solutions – promoting discussion and discourse. CueThink is a brilliant way to foster a creative and collaborative atmosphere, where students learn by challenging themselves and solving problems.

8. Gojimo

Gojimo is an award-winning revision app that is jam-packed with free math content for GCSE, A-levels, 11+ and 13+ Common Entrance, and IB. You can browse quizzes by a particular exam board or subject you’d like to focus on. Most apps with multiple-choice quizzes are often sub-par, purely because the correct answer sticks out as obvious. Gojimo, on the other hand, selects all the options well so that it isn’t easy for the student. Once an answer is selected, the student will be told if it’s correct or incorrect, with a detailed but concise explanation on how to achieve the answer. This app is designed to be used on the move and, as such, is very user-friendly and responsive, giving students quick fire questions on all topics related to their exams.

9. edX

If you are looking for extensive mathematics courses from prestigious universities such as Harvard, MIT, or Imperial College London, then edX could be for you. There are over 3,500 free courses on the platform. From complex university subjects such as Data Science and Data structures to courses that will explain the basics of algebra; edX has content available for all levels. Plus, you’ll be able to access math education from some of the best university programs in the world.

10. CanFigureIt Geometry

CanFigureIt Geometry is a specialist math platform for all things related to geometric proofs. Students can work on proofs either on their own or with a guide, and it has helpful tips along the way if they get stuck. Students can also work backwards in a step-by-step fashion to reach the goal or, forwards with the information provided. CanFigureIt covers many proofs, ranging from simple, basic proofs, to complex and advanced ones, testing your knowledge of them thoroughly.

Summary

There you have it, the best online math tools currently out there. Now that you know which ones to choose from, all that’s left is for you to give them a go and see which ones you like and which ones you don’t.

Not all learning styles are the same, and what may work for one person may not work for the other. Don’t stick to a resource just because it’s highly rated; experiment with them all and find which ones will help you learn mathematics best.