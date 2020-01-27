Gambling is one of the most popular ways of having fun for a huge number of people. However, not all games are equally popular among gamblers. We would like to highlight one of them –blackjack.

The history of this game is interesting. This game is actually an American version of a popular global banking game under the name Twenty-One. However, the origins of this game are unclear. There are many theories, but neither of those theories has been proved as the correct one. We only know that the first written references were found in a book whose author was Miguel de Cervantes. He was a Spanish author that was well-known as an author of Don Quixote.

We know that many people would want to go to Las Vegas and play this game with other gamblers. Fortunately, you have an alternative and we are sure it will make you happy. You can find many blackjack tables online and place them somewhere at home.

Despite that, you can play blackjack from the comfort of your room as well. Thanks to online casinos such as www.clovr.com you will be able to enjoy this game.

Anyway, we know that you would want to find out which blackjack tables would be a perfect choice. Because of that, we will highlight some of the best that you can find on the market.

Soozier 72’’ Blackjack Table with Folding Legs (Blue Felt)

Well, the name of this blackjack table tells a lot about the model. This is a half poker table which is 72 inches big. It contains a vibrant blue look that makes the table more appealing. Many members of the family and friends would want to spend hours near this table playing this amazing game.

Will you feel like you sit in a casino? Fortunately, you will! The reason for that is simple. The surface of the table is designed under professional black poker “rules”. More precisely, it features a 9-line chip tray and the card placement arenas.

There is one additional thing that most of you will love. The table comes with 7 built-in cup holders made of steel. Each player can hold a drink without making any mess.

If you don’t plan to play this game at home, then that won’t be a problem. The model is easily portable and you won’t need a lot of time to fold it down and store it in your truck.

ACEM Casino 73-Inch Blackjack Table

Well, as you can see from the subtitle, the size of this table is 73 inches. It is big enough for people that want to call their friends and play this game for a longer time. The table itself comes with the silver galvanized metal folding legs. This material ensures the stability of the table.

The total weight of the table is around 60 pounds which means it is not as portable as the previous one. Yet, it looks more professional because of the weight and the green surface. This model will also make you feel like a professional blackjack player.

ACEM Casino 60’’ Blackjack Table

We will continue in the same manner because ACEM is one of the brands that invest a lot of effort to satisfy blackjack players. However, this time we are talking about a bit smaller playing surface. The size of the table is 60 inches. Yet, that doesn’t mean you won’t have enough place to play. The table itself ensures a place for 7 different players.

Despite that, the table also comes with the folding wooden legs that are made of oak, mahogany or black. The size of the legs is 30 inches. Besides that, it is good to mention that the size of the entire model is 10.2 x 86.4 x 152.4 cm. These measures will help you to find the best possible space to place this product.

Trademark Poker Miniature Blackjack Table

Well, the size of the table does not reduce the quality of the model. For start, the entire table is professionally designed just like the previous models from our list. The table comes with a full set of bumper pads around the table. It is good to say that bumper pads are all covered with high-grade mildew resistant black vinyl.

The good thing is that the legs and bumper pads are removable. That ensures that this model can be set on a table with 6-inch legs. That will make playing even more interesting.

The size of the table is 36 L inches by 18.5 W inches. Despite that, the height of the table is 8 inches.

Trademark Full Size Folding Blackjack Table

Well, if you were looking for a blackjack table that comes with a full set of bumper pads around the table, then you just found one. These pads are protected by high-grade mildew resistant black vinyl. The inventors of this table were inspired by the casino style.

Because of that, the tabletop looks like the one you will see in the casino with grade green felt. The players and dealer as well will feel comfortable to play this game because the tabletop is padded. Finally, the table also comes with a built-in cup holder and dealer chip tray.

This table is suitable for 7 players. The dimensions of the entire table are 76.2 x 91.4 x 182.9cm.

Conclusion: Why Should I Buy a Blackjack Table?

Okay, you already have one answer to this question. If you like the game, but you don’t want to spend a lot of money in casinos, then this is a perfect way to enjoy it. Despite that, you can always spend time with friends and family in a more entertaining way.

However, these two reasons are not the main one why you should purchase this product. If you plan to go to the casino and test your luck in the future, then this table is the perfect preparation for that. You can call your friends and try out different tricks to get the final reward. More precisely, you will start to feel in which situations you might risk. With that knowledge and experience, you can earn a lot of money in some of the “real” casinos.