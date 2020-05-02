Everyone has had some difficulties at least once in their lifetime with their body weight. This has led to the development of many different diets, supplements, and exercise routines to follow. Nowadays, when organic food is popular and health is important, natural products for the maintenance of the perfect body mass are overflowing the market. It is essential to get the ones that work and are safe. But, how to pick the right one from the number of them available? This is where we are taking over. After extensive research of the market, we have gathered the best supplements to lose weight.

Caffeine

It is well known that pure caffeine has positive effects on the body. This substance is found in coffee beans and it can be extracted and packed in the pills in order to use it. The common effect of it is the reduction of tiredness; but we will here, look into the other properties and effects on the body.

Caffeine is soluble in water and capable of going through the blood-brain barrier, leading to the change in the brain chemistry by connecting to the adenosine receptors, this reduces tiredness and increases alertness. In addition to this, caffeine is increasing the levels of metabolism, speeding it up, making your body using more energy during the day. When losing weight mathematics is very simple, in order to lose it, you will need to use more energy than you intake.

Caffeine is assisting in the increase in energy making you more alert and ready for action, and this can be a good thing, since now you will have the energy to get all the things during the day done, as well as add some gym into the mix.

Green tea

Leaves of the Camlellia sinensisplant are well known in Asia and used for centuries for many different purposes. The effects of green tea are familiar to people all over the world and the extract of this plant is used in the reduction of weight. Two main ingredients in them are tannins and caffeine.

As explained in the previous part, caffeine has many effects on the body, and it is used to increase the rates of metabolism, colloquially said to boost it. In addition to it, tannins are known for their antioxidative effects. In combination, the two are increasing the rates of your metabolism and increase the amount of energy that is being used each day.

L-carnitine

This supplement is well known in bodybuilders, it is one of the essential amino acids that you will need to get through food each day. Why this one is so important, you may ask? Let’s start from the basics, and imagine one cell that has many organelles, you probably know that mitochondrion is the powerhouse of the cell. This amino acid is capable of triggering natural processes that occur in the mitochondria and make the cells use lipids in order to get energy. By targeting a specific molecular mechanism, this supplement is capable of triggering a complex signaling cascade and make the cell use more energy from the fats instead of the sugars.

By taking this amino acid you will be able to get in motion fat-burning deep in each and every single cell in your body; as a result, you will have decreased appetite and more energy.

PhenQ

This product works on two fronts, not only that it suppresses the appetite but it also stimulates the body to burn the fat in order to get energy from it. In addition to this, usage will lead to less storage of fats in the deposits, allowing the body to decrease the amounts of it, and leading to lower numbers on the scale without affecting your energy levels and making you feel exhausted.

If you are interested in this kind of supplement be sure to check bodymedia.com

Fiber

Fiber supplements work differently than the supplements described before. This supplement works as a physical barrier for food. Fibers are extremely hydrophilic and capable of swelling in water. As you drink the pill, in the stomach, the fiber will swell up, decreasing the amount of space for food and lead to smaller portions of food that are being ingested. In addition to this, fibers are very important for the proper bowel movement so they will make a change in this area as well, making you excrete undigested food more regularly and keeping your bowels healthy.

Protein

Different protein powders exist on the market and they all work on the same principle; they are mixed with water or milk of choice and used as an addition to a meal or as its substitution. What Is important to state is that this change in diet has to be checked with the physician especially if you plan on replacing one meal with the powder.

How it works is very simple, it provides the body with essential amino acids needed for it to work. Since the proteins are made from long chains of amino acids, they are being digested slower, making you feel full for longer periods of time.

Conclusion

There are many supplements on the market, and the ones stated do work. It is essential to state that it is smart to check in with your doctor when reaching out to any of them since some can have mild side effects such as increased blood pressure and heart palpitation.

When natural supplements are in order, they do come from natural sources but do check the labels and be sure to follow the instructions that are given with the supplement in order to get the most out of it.

In addition to all mentioned, these are only assisting the weight loss process, and they need to accompany proper diet plan and exercise. It is essential to state that there is no magic pill on the market and that all-natural supplements are there to help you reach your goal faster and stay on track, whether giving you more energy to make it through the day, or just decrease the appetite.