Are you looking for a way to pass the time during these trying times? Kick back and relax – we’ve got you covered with our top picks for the best movies you can watch on demand right now. With so many streaming options at our fingertips, it can be hard to narrow down the choices. But don’t worry – we’ve done the hard work for you and have compiled a list of must-see films that are sure to keep you entertained!

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is a 2020 American action drama film that stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer. This sequel to the original 1986 blockbuster follows the story of retired Navy fighter pilot Maverick as he is pulled back into combat service. Operating in Advanced Weaponry Fighter aircraft, Maverick and his fellow pilots must brave treacherous terrain and dangerous missions to prove their superior skills in order to shape the future of aviation. This incredible high-octane gripping action movie shows the impacts that lifelong commitment and challenging missions have on the emotional outlooks of our heroes. With jaw-dropping aerial stunt work at its finest, have your breath taken away as you enter a breathtaking cinematic experience with Top Gun: Maverick.

The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch is a 2020 comedy-drama film, written and directed by Wes Anderson. Set in an idealized version of the 1950s, it stars an ensemble cast featuring Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Bill Murray, Tom Wilkinson, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, and Benicio del Toro.

The plot revolves around the staff of a fictional French newspaper as they go about their day-to-day lives. The paper’s owner and publisher are at odds with his daughter over the uncertain future of their publication. Meanwhile, the editor of the paper struggles to bring to life one last issue which illustrates the world from multiple perspectives—bringing together stories from writers who are struggling to make sense of the chaotic events occurring around them.

A largely whimsical exploration of human nature, Anderson’s feature offers an accessible and broad point of view into a variety of topics ranging from love and politics to art and mortality. With its sumptuous visual style punctuated by fine musical accompaniment and truly star-making performances from its stellar cast—which includes some surprise cameos—The French Dispatch is sure to stay in viewers’ minds long after they finish watching it.

Bullet Train

Bullet Train is an action thriller movie directed by David Leitch and produced by Candy Eldemire. The star-studded movie features an impressive ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and many others. Set aboard a Japanese bullet train in the midst of a near-apocalyptic event, the film follows five assassins from different backgrounds who must fight for survival and attempt to escape with their lives intact.

The story follows an ensemble cast that must confront their destiny, their traitorous pasts, and all of the secrets held within a mysterious briefcase. As they battle for survival amid the chaos of international espionage set aboard a high-speed train, the characters will struggle to unlock the mysteries of fate and fulfill their redemption. This thrilling film promises plenty of high-octane action and unpredictable moments as its characters go up against a world determined to keep them apart. If you want to check this movie out, try book the cinema.

The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is a group of supervillains and antiheroes that first appeared in comic books published by DC Comics. Throughout the years, the team has experienced many changes in the line-up, but its core premise remains largely unchanged: criminals are offered reduced jail sentences if they complete dangerous missions for a secret government agency. The idea of a team composed mainly of villains has made the Suicide Squad extremely popular, and since its first appearance in 1959, it has gone on to appear in various forms of media, including film and television shows. This 2021 movie features Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and many others in an exciting action as they battle unnatural forces in order to survive, but also form friendships along the way.

Dune 2021

Originally written and directed by David Lynch in 1984, this modern re-imagination of the story of Arrakis is helmed by renowned science fiction filmmaker and Academy Award-winning director Denis Villeneuve.

Set thousands of years in the future on the desert planet of Arrakis, Dune follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and his family as they take control of the powerful planet. The Atreides’ mission is to exploit the lucrative Spice Harvesters – energy resources with life-extending properties that have become an essential element for interstellar civilization. For millennia, these valuable resources have been controlled by an elite group of noble families who seek out political power and economic gain for themselves.

As Paul attempts to navigate his new home and its treacherous environment, he must come to understand how to use its complex politics to his advantage while avoiding a cruel empire’s wrath. A grand tale filled with intergalactic war and rebellion, supernatural prescience, a vast ecological system, prophetic legends, and thrilling action sequences; Denis Villeneuve’s edition of Dune is sure to be an incredible journey that will remain hailed as one of its genre’s greatest masterpieces for generations to come.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a fun, festive way to spend time with family and friends! This collection of stories features the crazy adventures of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and more as they take on various villains. The characters come together for a joyous celebration that is sure to put a smile on your face. Don’t miss this special event – it’s sure to be a hit among kids and adults alike! For extra fun, you can purchase exclusive Guardians-themed merchandise including pins, action figures, and apparel. So, grab some popcorn and settle in for an unforgettable holiday treat!

If you’re looking for something to watch on demand, look no further than this list of the best movies available right now. From classics to new releases, there’s something for everyone on this list.