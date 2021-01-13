With the whole world going into quarantine and everything is closed, it’s hard to keep yourself occupied. If you’re a fan of betting and spinning the wheel type of entertainment, then these apps are just for you. Slot games are the first and best in this category. They are one of the most played casino applications in the world. They’re very addictive and hold your attention, yet hard to find. A common problem a lot of people have is finding an app that keeps the game interesting and kills your time.

On our list, you will find apps suitable for both iPhone and Android with really good ratings and feedback. But if you’re looking for the very best iPhone slots, Jacob Atkinson from Sosgame came up with an interesting list.

1. Spin Casino

We decided to start with the most popular Spin Casino, which was noticed by casino enthusiasts back in 2001 when it was created. Spin Casino is powered by Microgaming software and has the necessary certificates that make it legitimate. Each player can access it online 24 hours a day, and choose from 250 available slots that provide the perfect experience. In addition to the slots that dominate this application, you can also access several other games such as blackjack, roulette, or poker.

The Spin casino is available for all mobile devices, regardless of the operating system. What will especially delight all enthusiasts are the great welcome bonuses that can range up to $ 1,000. Of course, don’t forget to pay attention to the conditions related to bonuses. You can also take advantage of the loyalty club, which allows you to collect points and get free spins.

Here you will probably find the largest number of virtual machines, and therefore the one that best suits your needs.

2. Betway Casino

Betway Casino has been online for 14 years. This and many satisfied users speak loudly about its reliability. That way, you don’t have to worry about not getting paid. You can be sure that you will never be bored if you opt for this application, considering the over 400 slot machines provided by the developers.

On the other hand, when you want to try another way of gambling and some new games, you will be able to choose something from the wide range of betway casinos at any time. You can activate slots on any mobile device. The gaming experience is further enhanced by the implementation of 3D technology.

3. Royal Vegas

A weekend in the gambling capital of Las Vegas is the dream of many gambling fans. But it isn’t something that every player can afford. Slot mobile apps today bring you the spirit of Vegas right into your home, with no travel costs and no suitcase packing, and one of them is Royal Vegas. All you have to do is download the app from the play store to your smartphone and the enjoyment can begin.

Considering that it is empowered by Microgaming, you can enjoy the latest and most advanced technology, for an even better experience and more excitement. Welcome bonuses on slots range up to $ 1,200. Tempting, isn’t it? Play some of about 20 progressive slots and increase your chances of winning big prizes.

4. Jackpot City

Jackpot City has about 3 million users and is considered one of the most respected applications. Jackpot City games are easy to download and are available for all devices. Thanks to the eCOGRA certificate, you don’t have to worry about being cheated and not being able to charge for your winnings. What’s more, payout reports are available on the site.

Here you can find over 300 slots, among which you will surely find one that suits you. In the case of this application, Microgaming technology is also in charge of providing a credible experience. These you can play some of the popular progressive slots like Break da Bank Again and Mega Moolah.

5. Euro Palace

Another great app for playing slot machines on your mobile device is Euro Palace. Slot enthusiasts will be delighted by the huge number of different virtual machines that await them at this place.

Starting from those classic machines with three drums to modern and innovative video slots with the theme of the main characters from favorite movies, like Tomb Raider. If you are one of those who prefer progressive MG virtual machines, great jackpots are waiting for you here.

Welcome bonuses are especially high when it comes to this type of gambling, which is negligible at Euro Palace when it comes to other games. Also, you can win loyalty points faster, but also try your luck at one of the available tournaments.

6. Royal Panda

Although the youngest of all the aforementioned apps, Royal Panda has shown great potential in recent years to become one of the leaders. Payments can be made in different currencies and in different ways, which speaks about international suitability. While you can access more than 400 games on your computer, half of it is available on your phone and other mobile devices.

The great thing is that the creations of some slots are adapted to smartphones, which is especially noticeable on those that are created by NetEnt. Royal Panda Mobile is characterized by quality mechanics that are adapted to all mobile players. The value of the bonus ranges up to $ 800. The versions created for smartphones and tablets are impressive.

7. Ruby Fortune

The selection of slot games when it comes to Ruby Fortune is really impressive and there are over 400 of them in this mobile casino. Starting from classic 3-reel slot machines to advanced 5-reel machines. Then it should be noted that a large number of progressive jackpots offer the opportunity to win mega jackpots. All you need is a little luck when spinning.

Microgaming technology isn’t lacking in this case either, so you can expect the best graphics quality. The games are easy to use and the chances of winning are high. You can access the application from any mobile device, regardless of whether it supports Android or IOS operating system, and all you need is a good internet connection.

Every single one of these apps is unique in its own way, but still a fun occupation. They’re great for killing time and competing with friends daily from the comfort of your own home.