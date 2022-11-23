The year after the pandemic – 2022, brought several kids’ movies along with it. And as it is going to end soon, we’ve so much to look into. In addition, due to the proliferation of streaming services such as Peacock, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max, several studios called for new titles to entertain families.

And what does it mean? Children who love movies are in for a great treat this year, regardless of where they choose to watch. So, here’s your fun pack! Below is the list of best kids’ movies of 2022.

Pinocchio

Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Writer: Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins

Star Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Runtime: 1hr. 57mins

It is a stop-motion animated musical fantasy, released in 2022. The film is modeled on Gris Grimly’s 2002 adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio. It got positive reviews from critics who praised the movie for remaining true to its source material.

The darker version of a traditional children’s fairy tale about a wooden puppet who changes into an actual living boy.

The Batman

Director: Matt Reeves

Writer: Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, Bob Kane

Star cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Runtime: 2 hrs.56 mins

It’s a 2022 American superhero movie centered on the Batman character from DC Comics. The movie was a smash hit with roughly $770 million in box office receipts and a $185 to $200 million budget. It ranked fifth in 2022 for overall box office receipts. Critics gave it favorable reviews and praised the acting, music, photography, Reeves’ direction, action scenes, and plot; however, some criticised the film’s length.

When a violent serial murderer starts killing important politicians in Gotham – Batman is forced to look into the city’s secret corruption and wonder if his family is involved.

DC League of Super-Pets

Director: Jared Stern, Sam J. Levine

Writer: Jared Stern, John Whittington

Star Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Runtime: 1hr. 45mins

This American superhero comedy film from 2022 is modeled on the Legion of Super-Pets from DC Comics. In general, critics gave the movie favourable ratings, and it became a box office hit, making over $204 million globally on a $90 million budget.

Superman and Krypto the Super-Dog are devoted best friends who work together to battle evil in Metropolis. They both possess the same abilities. When Superman is abducted, Krypto must learn to control his own abilities in order to conduct a rescue operation.

Hotel Transylvania 4

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Writer: Peter Baynham, Robert Smigel, Todd Durham

Star cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Andy Samberg

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Runtime: 1 hr.31 mins

It is an American animated comedy adventure from 2022, the fourth and last in the Hotel Transylvania series. Critics gave the film mixed ratings, praising the humorous tone.

In this one, Johnny becomes a beast after one experiment, while everyone changes back to human. It will be fascinating to see if they can undo this experiment.

Turning Red

Director: Domee Shi

Writer: Domee Shi, Julia Cho, Sarah Streicher

Star cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Runtime: 1 hr.40 mins

It is an animated fantasy comedy from the US, launched on March 11, 2022. The movie made over $20 million and garnered mostly favorable reviews from reviewers. In addition, the film was nominated for the HCA Award for Best Picture.

Meilin, a 13-year-old girl, suddenly transforms into a huge red panda whenever she gets overly excited.

Lightyear

Director: Angus MacLane

Writer: Angus MacLane, Matthew Aldrich, Jason Headley

Star cast: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn

IMDB Rating: 6.0

Runtime: 1 hr.40 mins

It is a 2022 American animated sci-fi movie, the fifth altogether in the series and a spin-off of the Toy Story movie franchise. Most of the reviews were favorable, complimenting the animation, voice acting, aesthetics, action scenes, and score while criticizing the narrative.

Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, who has spent years trying to get home – comes upon an army of evil robots led by Zurg, seeking to take his fuel source.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Director: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val

Writer: Matthew Fogel, Brian Lynch

Star cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Alan Arkin

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Runtime: 1 hr.27 mins

It is a 2022 American animated comedy movie, the fifth overall installment in the Despicable Me series, and a follow-up to the prequel Minions (2015). The film received accolades for its soundtracks, family-friendly entertainment value, humor, and aesthetics while receiving criticism for its storyline. Nevertheless, critics thought it was an upgrade over its predecessor. With almost $936 million in worldwide box office receipts, Minions: The Rise of Gru is the fourth-highest-earning movie of 2022.

The unsung tale of a 12-year-old boy’s desire to emerge as the biggest supervillain in the universe.

The Sea Beast

Director: Chris Williams

Writer: Chris Williams, Nell Benjamin, Mattson Tomlin

Star cast: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Runtime: 1 hr.55 mins

It’s an animated adventure movie with a limited theatrical debut on June 24, 2022, before its Netflix premiere on July 8, 2022. With 165 million hours watched, it became Netflix’s most popular animated feature after receiving favorable reviews from reviewers.

When a little girl tosses off on a famed sea monster hunter ship, they embark on an adventurous trip into unexplored waters – and shock the world.

Luck

Director: Peggy Holmes, Javier Abad

Writer: Kiel Murray, Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger

Star cast: Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda

IMDB Rating: 6.4

Runtime: 1 hr.45 mins

It is an animated fantasy-comedy from 2022, centered on Rebeca Carrasco, Juan De Dios, and Julián Romero’s original concept. Critics gave the movie mediocre reactions, praising the voice acting and animation but criticizing the storyline.

The centuries-old conflict between the forces of good and bad luck, which subtly influences daily life, is revealed behind a veil.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Director: Jeff Fowler

Writer: Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington

Star Cast: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Runtime: 2hrs. 2mins

It is a 2022 action-adventure comedy movie modeled on the Sega video game franchise and is Sonic the Hedgehog’s sequel. Despite receiving negative reviews for its narrative, length, and pacing, the movie was lauded for its action scenes, visual effects, humor, animated characters, and performances of the cast. A few critics thought the movie was better than the original. It amassed $402.7 million in international sales, making it the most successful video game movie in the US.

Sonic and his companion, Tails, are the only ones standing in Dr. Robotnik’s path as he and his new comrade, Knuckles the Echidna, arrive on Earth.