Best IPAD in 2020 Under $500 AUD

If you are a techie or someone who is looking for the best affordable Apple iPads on the market then you have come to the right place.

We have reviewed over hundreds if not thousands of electronics and the iPad series is on that list. Apple is a company that is known to deliver excellence in every product. Their products are known to be seamless, easy to use, and easy to learn so that even a person who is not a tech fanatic can enjoy it.

Their products may cost a tad more than their competitors but rest assured it is worth every cent. Picking the best iPad may be complicated especially if you don’t have the best gadget knowledge. There is no one iPad that is a fit for everyone, the most expensive or the most powerful may not be the best suited for you.

Here I will list the different models of ipads and their features.

IPAD Air 2 (128 GB)

Price- $369 AUD

After the first initial apple IPAD was launched, it was a massive hit. People could not stop raving about the product. Fast forward some time and the apple iPad air 2 was announced and ready to be launched.

Beating the apple IPAD in every section, it was an even bigger hit on the market. Their design is an engineering master class, a sleek and elegant design. When you hold it you know you are holding something premium.

Features:

Storage – 128 GB

Resolution – 1920×1080

Display – Retina HD display

Processor – Apple a8X

Front camera – 1.2 megapixel

Rear camera – 8 megapixels

RAM – 2 GB

Processing speed – 1.5Ghz

IPAD MINI 2

Price- $229 AUD

It may be small in size but it delivers big and has a powerful performance. The biggest devices don’t always mean the best. Apple’s relentless drive to provide excellence in every product can be seen it this device. It is so small and light that you can carry it around everywhere. If you are someone who likes to whip out your iPad, draw or do something creative, then this one is for you.

Features:

Storage – up to 128GB

Retina display

9” (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch display

2048-by-1536 resolution at 326 pixels per inch (PPI)

Wide colour display (P3)

True Tone display

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

Fully laminated display.

Antireflective coating.

Apple iPad pro (1st generation)

Price- $399 AUD

The Apple iPad Pro is the most versatile iPad on the list. This is a powerful device that can perform tasks seamlessly. It is a mix of your desktop and iPad. We love that it is powerful enough to handle desktop applications yet light enough to carry around your house or outside. It comes with a very powerful processor and if you are someone that does heavy work on their iPad, this device will handle it with ease.

This one is tailored to fit heavy users and people that are into gaming as this device will run any game without any lag or issues.

Features:

Product weight – 713 g

Display – IPS LCD capacitive screen

Resolution – 2048x27pixels

Storage – up to 256GB

RAM – 4GB

Processor – Apple A9X

Front camera – 1.2 megapixels

Rear camera – 8 megapixels

Apple iPad 9.7

Price- $430 AUD

This model of iPad is a fit for students or someone who wants to work on the go but doesn’t want to carry a heavy laptop bag.

It is a light laptop replacement without cutting off too much on the performance. It comes with the powerful apple made A9 chipset and is packaged with a large battery that will last you the whole day so you don’t have to worry about your battery dying on you. You can take your time and do your work peacefully.

Features:

Storage – up to 128 GB

RAM – 2GB

Rear camera – 8.1 megapixels

Front camera – 1.2 megapixels

Display – IPS LCD capacitive screen

Sound – stereo speakers with 3.5mm jack

Conclusion:

Technology keeps evolving every day, new devices enter the market frequently and it is very hard to keep track of every new device. The devices we have listed above were some of the best available, every device is different and has different features. Some may be too big for you or some too small for your liking.

Decide on what your priorities are, whether it be gaming, multimedia, or creative arts, and pick one that suits you the best. That said, we have a clear winner here – Apple iPad Mini 2 -Buy here from Phonebot. It’s an engineering master class, sleek and powerful, performs every task with no issues and you won’t find a better-looking iPad on the market.

If you want to buy electronics at the cheapest rate then visit Phonebot they sell premium quality brand new, ex demo & refurbished products and have expert knowledge of the technology.