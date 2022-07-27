Hotspot Shield is the fastest VPN for streaming and having secure access to websites on the internet. Millions of users enjoy the services of Hotspot Shield everyday. The VPN works simply by establishing a connection to the Hotspot Shield’s server. With Hotspot Shield, you can secure your internet network from hackers with just a couple of clicks. It has dedicated applications for both desktop and mobile platforms.

Recently, it was found that it indulged in unethical practices i.e. data was shared with a third party. Because of this, users started having trust issues. To deal with this issue, Hotspot Shield alternatives were generated. Besides unlocking block sites, these alternatives will also give you a high-speed browsing experience and features. While going for any other alternative security is an important factor to be considered.

Best Hotspot Shield Alternatives

Here, we share some best hotspot shield alternatives, which you can use to unblock restricted websites without any trust issues. Many of the VPNs listed on itechhacks.com offer a free trial and fabulous features. We have compiled top-rated alternatives by users and competitors to Hotspot Shield.

1. NordVPN

Nord VPN is not only one of the fastest browser VPNs in the world but also the cheapest premium alternative to Hotspot Shield that is available in the market. Today it is used by millions of users across the world as Hundreds of servers are available globally. It is well-known for its excellent encryption and dual-layer security, which allows you to access any website without compromising your identity.

By making multilayer encryption, they make sure that no tracking takes place with a zero log policy. Every server is well optimized and provides you with better browsing speed.

So, take your cybersecurity to the next level by having NordVPN. By enabling this, you get secure and private access to the internet. You could also recommend it on an industry level.

2. CyberGhost VPN

This is one of the best and free Hotspot Shield alternatives which works on all popular devices including Mac, Windows, Android, etc. The app has a strict no-log policy that helps the user in keeping their identity confidential and an automatic kill switch to serve you with strong measures for avoiding data breaches or identity revealing.

CyberGhost VPN offers virtual access across 90+ countries using 5300+ servers. However, as a free user, you’ll get access to limited servers. To enjoy unlimited access, you need to be a paid subscriber. The customer service is one of the best here. You can contact the CC anytime as they reply to emails and chats 24×7.

3. IPVanish

By offering a 7-day money-back guarantee, IPVanish is considered one of the premium VPN services. The major benefit you get is high-speed browsing with protection. This VPN provides you access to hundreds of servers and IPs on all three platforms i.e, Windows, Android, and iOS.

You can run IPVanish on 10 devices simultaneously which is again a great feature. It also has the same Killswitch feature that ensures bulletproof security. Lastly, this VPN is also one of the best for downloading torrents, as here you can download any torrent anonymously at higher speeds.

4. UltraSurf

UltraSurf is another excellent VPN and is similar to software like Hotspot Shield. It offers free and fast VPN services all over the world by hiding your IP address with one click.

For keeping your data confidential, UltraSurf establishes end-to-end encryption from the server to your device. With this VPN, you can load your pages faster and can even bypass internet censorship so that you aren’t tracked anymore.

Lastly, this VPN keeps a log of your used services for 30 days and is only available for Windows at the moment.

5. TunnelBear

It is a great alternative to Hotspot Shield by providing user-friendly software and faster browsing services. It comes with a powerful AES-256 bit encryption and adheres strongly with the “No Log” policy in order to provide maximum protection to its users in over 22 countries.

You will find many fabulous features, including Auto closest tunnel and Vigilant Mode. Auto Closest tunnel blocks hackers, data leaks, and malware, whereas Vigilant mode provides ultimate browsing speed. TunnelBear is also known as one independent audited VPN.

Buy premium plans and get access to different remarkable offers with 24/7 support and unlimited bandwidth.

6. PrivateTunnel

Like Hotspot Shield, this one is also a trusted VPN service. By choosing this VPN as your alternative, you secure your connection through AES encryption and protection from malware attacks. Similar to other Hotspot shields alternatives, they also provide VPN services for all popular operating systems including Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows. The company holds around 50+ worldwide servers in 12 countries by concealing your IP address leak. Here you can get a free trial of 7 days with 24/7 customer support.

7. HideMyAss(HMA)

Another excellent VPN to consider as an alternative because it allows for limitless data transmission. Today they have 1.2 million IP addresses with 1000+ servers in 350+ locations across 190+ countries. You get DNS protection from their private encrypted servers.

The VPN software is available for all the dominant platforms, and also offers some unique security features.

8. Surf Shark

Like the other alternatives, this one also features tons of privacy options with unlimited device connections. By purchasing its premium plan, you get access to the No logs policy, High-speed content delivery, advanced security features, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and 24/7 customer support.

With this VPN, you can watch all your favorite live streams and video content as this unlocks a large number of region blocked streaming services. SurfShark easily creates a unique communication channel through the public internet with excellent speeds.

Conclusion:

So, I hope you liked these top Hotspot Shield alternatives to unblock your restricted websites with unlimited bandwidth speed. With these alternatives, it’s time to stop using other fishy VPNs that just sell your data to other companies and start to get access to your required stuff and have an excellent experience. Good luck with choosing the best VPN for yourself from the list of the best Alternatives available for Hotspot Shield. If you still have any queries feel free to comment below.