Americans file about 746,971 divorces in the US every year. Not every situation is the same, though. If you have a high net worth divorce case, you need the right lawyer for the job.

Hiring an experienced, qualified lawyer will help streamline the process. They’ll help you start your new life with minimized stress. It’s important to find a high net worth divorce lawyer for your case, though.

Their experience and expertise can help you avoid potential roadblocks. Otherwise, you might experience delays when filing your divorce.

Not sure who to hire? Here are six tips that can help you find the right divorce lawyer for your case. With these tips, you can avoid unnecessary stress.

Start your road to a fresh start with these tips for finding a divorce attorney you can trust.

1. Look for Specialized Experience

Remember, not every lawyer you come across will have the experience you need. When searching for a divorce attorney, narrow your options down based on specialty. Look for a high net worth divorce lawyer with experience in cases like yours.

You can check the Martindale-Hubbel directory or your local bar association website to start your search. Then, make a list of local divorce lawyers. Make sure they’re licensed to practice in the state.

Some laws can differ based on your region. You’ll want to make sure the divorce attorney you choose is experienced with local laws.

Otherwise, they might work off of irrelevant information or procedures.

Once you have a list of local divorce lawyers, learn more about their work history. Look for a lawyer that has years of experience with high net worth divorce cases. A lawyer who falls under the right specialty will know how to handle your case.

They’ll have an in-depth understanding of the laws, procedures, and relevant cases that could help your situation, too.

Ask each divorce lawyer how long they’ve specialized in high net worth cases. How many similar cases have they handled in the past year?

You can narrow your options down further by looking for lawyers with additional experience.

For example, do you have children? Did you sign a prenup before you were married? You might want to look for a lawyer with experience in these situations, too.

Is your divorce case unique in other ways? For example, maybe you’re dealing with a contested divorce.

Choosing a lawyer with experience that’s relevant to your case will give you peace of mind. They’ll have the know-how and hands-on training necessary to handle your case.

2. Consider Their Track Record

When searching for a high net worth divorce lawyer, you’ll want a winner at your side. Learn more about the lawyer’s work history. How many cases have they handled that were similar to yours?

What was the outcome of those cases? Did they help their clients accomplish their goals?

If they struggled with a similar case, look for another divorce attorney. You don’t want someone who will struggle to represent you.

3. Make Sure They’re Confident

There are now over 74,000 family law and divorce lawyers in the US. Some lawyers are stronger communicators than others. According to Hartley Law Offices, as you look for a high net worth divorce lawyer, schedule consultations with at least three.

Pay attention to how each lawyer communicates during your consultation appointment. You’ll want a strong communicator and listener.

Your lawyer will speak on your behalf throughout your divorce. Make sure they’re confident and eloquent. You don’t want someone who stumbles over their words.

Choose a lawyer who is easy to understand, too.

Then, pay attention to their listening skills. Do they interrupt you when you speak? Do they quietly listen and take in what you’re saying instead?

A strong listener will have an easier time accomplishing your goals. They’ll also know how to navigate negotiations. Otherwise, they might struggle when speaking with your spouse’s lawyer.

Look for a lawyer that’s confident in a courtroom, too.

How many cases have they handled that went before a judge and jury? How many of those cases were recent?

You don’t want someone who is nervous about going to court. Otherwise, they might accept a low divorce settlement to avoid the courtroom. Instead, choose someone capable of fighting for your best interests.

4. Ask for References and Reviews

Every divorce attorney will try to convince you that they’re the best. You don’t have to take their word for it. Instead, ask each divorce lawyer for a list of references.

Make sure to speak with clients who went through a high net worth divorce. You can learn more from their experience.

Ask if they were satisfied with the lawyer’s services. Did they encounter any issues along the way? Would they recommend you hire someone else instead?

You can also find reviews online.

The lawyer will likely hand-pick clients they know were happy. Heading online can help you gain unbiased insights.

5. Consider Their Network

Make sure the divorce lawyer you choose has a strong professional network they can rely on. With high net worth divorce cases, you might need help:

Determining what to do with a family business

Investigating suspicions of hidden assets

Looking into offshore accounts

Addressing tax considerations regarding child support and alimony

Obtaining a business valuation and appraisal

Look for a lawyer that has a network of business accountants, forensic experts, and other individuals that can support your case.

6. Review the Contract

Before you choose a divorce lawyer, ask to see a copy of their contract. Ask the lawyer what services are included in their fees. Consider how they structure payments, too.

Ask any lingering questions you have before signing on the dotted line.

Then, trust your gut. Consider which lawyer you’re most comfortable with. Choose someone who is best capable of accomplishing your goals, too.

Make a Break: 6 Tips for Finding a High Net Worth Divorce Lawyer

Don’t rush to hire the first divorce attorney you come across. Instead, use these tips to find the best high-net-worth divorce lawyer around. With these tips, you’ll feel confident in your choice.

Choosing the right lawyer can help you avoid unnecessary stress.

Instead, you can file for divorce and still protect your assets.