For millions of people worldwide, beer is a way of life. But for those who are gluten intolerant or celiac, that lifestyle can be hard to enjoy.

And although there are plenty of gluten-free beers on the market these days, most taste nothing like their traditional cousins.

So what do you do?

That depends on your tolerance level and whether your blood test has recently returned positive for gluten intolerance or Celiac disease, but here are some options for you.

You can also check Boisson for more products and information on gluten-free drinks.

Wine

Wine is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the world. It’s also an excellent choice for those who want to cut back on gluten but don’t want to give up their favorite drink.

The good news is that many wines are made from grapes and don’t contain any gluten. These wines are often called “gluten-free” or “GF,” so you can find them quickly at your local liquor store.

However, just because a wine is labeled as “gluten-free” doesn’t mean it will be safe for everyone with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

Some people may react to other ingredients in wine, such as sulfites or histamines. If you’re still unsure about which wines you can safely enjoy, ask your doctor for advice before trying any new products.

Types of wines that are naturally gluten-free include the following:

Bordeaux

cabernet sauvignon

Chardonnay

Chianti

malbec

merlot

Moscato

pinot grigio

pinot noir

Port

riesling

rosé

sauvignon blanc

sherry

zinfandel

Sparkling Wines

Sparkling wines are one of the best gluten-free beverages to order when dining out or at a cocktail party.

They’re made from grapes and have no added gluten ingredients—made by adding carbon dioxide (CO2) to a base wine.

It has various styles, including dry, sweet, and brut. The most popular types include Champagne, Prosecco, and Cava.

Sparkling wines are from grapes other than pinot noir: Chardonnay, Riesling, Gewürztraminer, and Pinot Gris.

They’re also quite versatile, with options available in both sweet and dry varieties.

Although sparkling wines are naturally gluten-free, some brands use bottles made from wheat starch. So be sure to check the label before you buy.

Distilled spirits

Distilled spirits like vodka, whiskey, and gin are safe for gluten-free drinkers, as they don’t contain any grains. As a result, the only thing to worry about is whether or not your distillery uses water contaminated with wheat or barley.

Most distilled spirits don’t list their ingredients on their labels, so you’ll need to look for a reliable source to determine if a specific brand is safe for you.

For example, some gin brands are distilled from barley; this means they’re not safe for people who are sensitive to gluten.

However, some brands use wheat as an ingredient in their distillation process, which makes them unsafe for people with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

Cider

Cider is a traditional drink that’s been around for centuries and has many health benefits you may not be aware of.

It is not only delicious, but it can also help to lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, prevent heart disease, treat diabetes and even promote weight loss.

Thus, it is a great gluten-free drink, and many different types and brands exist. You can make cider from apples, berries, pears, peaches, and more. It’s usually made with a blend of apples and then fermented to create alcohol.

Most ciders contain a small amount of gluten, but you can find some brands made in a facility that also processes wheat products. Check the label carefully before buying cider to ensure it’s truly gluten-free.

Liqueurs

Liqueurs are from distilled spirits mixed with herbs, spices, fruits, or nuts. They’re sweet, flavorful, and often high in alcohol content, making them a good choice for those who like a strong drink.

You can consume liqueurs in many ways, including neat or straight up, on the rocks, in cocktails, or as dessert toppings.

Some of the best liqueurs out there are:

Bailey’s Irish Cream

This creamy liqueur is made with Irish whiskey and a combination of fresh cream, chocolate, and coffee flavors. It can be served over ice or mixed with coffee for an Irish Coffee cocktail.

Midori Melon Liqueur

This sweet green liqueur has a melon flavor that’s perfect for summertime sipping. It’s often used in cocktails such as the Midori Sour or Midori Collins.

Stoli Vanil Vodka

The vanilla flavor of this vodka makes it ideal for making creamy desserts like milkshakes, floats, and ice cream sodas.

Kahlua

This one is from coffee beans and vanilla; Kahlua is another excellent addition to coffee drinks and cocktails.

Frangelico

This hazelnut-flavored liqueur is perfect for when you want something extra-sweet without the sugar rush associated with most liqueurs.

Sambuca

Sambuca contains aniseed, so it will leave a bit of a licorice aftertaste on your tongue if you’re not used to it, but if you’re looking for something sweet and spicy at once, this one is worth trying.

Some beers

The majority of beers contain gluten. This is because beer is from wheat or barley containing gluten.

Some manufacturers, however, have begun producing beer from gluten-free grains such as sorghum, maize, millet, and oats, as well as pseudocereals such as amaranth, buckwheat, and quinoa.

However, this process does not entirely remove the gluten protein, and many people report reactions to these drinks. Furthermore, some experts have questioned whether these beers’ gluten testing is accurate.

If your doctor recommends avoiding anything with gluten, it’s best to avoid beer, even if some are made from gluten-free grains.

The following are some of the best gluten-free beers you can try:

Pilsner Urquell Gluten Free

This is a classic Czech Pilsner from the oldest brewery in the world that has been brewing since 1842. This is one of the most popular pilsners on the market today, so it’s great to see this style available as a gluten-free option.

Green’s Gluten-Free Belgian Blonde Ale

This Belgian Blonde Ale is brewed with malted barley, buckwheat, and millet, giving it a spicy finish with a hint of sourness. It’s perfect for something light and refreshing during warmer months.

Bard’s Tale Pale Ale

A pale ale brewed with malted barley, oat flakes, rice flakes, quinoa flakes, and buckwheat, this pale ale has an ABV of 5%.

Bard’s Tale Pale Ale has notes of pine resin, citrus rind, and honeydew melon, making it perfect for springtime drinking.

Final Thoughts

It’s hard for gluten-free people to find good recipes for drinks. Nothing is more frustrating than being forced to miss out on a beloved drink.

But you can use this drink list to help plan your next outing, or when you go out with your friends, make sure you follow up with your favorite bartender about which drink ingredients contain gluten. Then, you can eliminate that from your potential choices.